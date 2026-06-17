Somaliland officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem during President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi’s visit to Israel, becoming the eighth foreign mission in the city and marking a major milestone in Somaliland-Israel relations

JERUSALEM — Somaliland formally inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, becoming the eighth foreign diplomatic mission operating from the Israeli capital and signaling a significant expansion of ties between Somaliland and Israel.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who jointly cut the ceremonial ribbon and declared the embassy officially open.

The move represents one of the most consequential diplomatic developments in Somaliland’s recent foreign relations efforts and underscores the rapidly growing partnership between Hargeisa and Jerusalem.

The new embassy joins seven other foreign missions currently operating from Jerusalem, including those of the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Fiji.

Israeli officials described the opening as an important diplomatic achievement that reflects growing international engagement with Jerusalem. For Somaliland, the embassy represents a new platform for advancing political, economic and strategic cooperation with Israel while expanding its international diplomatic footprint.

The ceremony took place during President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi’s official visit to Israel, which has included meetings with senior Israeli government officials focused on strengthening bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

Officials from both sides emphasized their shared interest in expanding cooperation in areas including trade, agriculture, innovation, technology, security and regional development.

Israeli political leaders portrayed the embassy opening as part of a broader effort to deepen international engagement with Jerusalem. The Foreign Ministry noted that the Somaliland mission is the third embassy to open in the city during Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s tenure.

Earlier in the visit, Saar hosted President Abdillahi at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, where the two leaders highlighted the rapid progress in bilateral relations following months of diplomatic engagement that ultimately led to Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the establishment of formal ties.

Speaking during the visit, President Abdillahi praised Saar’s role in advancing relations between the two sides.

“I also commend the Minister for your important role in advancing Somaliland-Israel relations,” Abdillahi said. “Your vision, commitment and leadership have been a key factor in building and strengthening the developing relationship.”

Diplomatic observers say the embassy’s opening carries significance beyond symbolism. The move provides Somaliland with a permanent diplomatic presence in Israel and creates new opportunities for cooperation in investment, technology transfer, agriculture, infrastructure development and security.

The opening also reflects Somaliland’s broader effort to expand its network of international partnerships and strengthen its position on the global stage through direct engagement with key regional and international actors.

For Israel, the embassy adds another foreign diplomatic mission to Jerusalem and reinforces the country’s efforts to attract greater international representation in the city.

Political analysts noted that the establishment of the embassy could pave the way for deeper economic and strategic cooperation between Somaliland and Israel, particularly in sectors where Israeli expertise aligns with Somaliland’s development priorities.

As the Somaliland flag was raised over its new diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, officials from both governments described the moment as the beginning of a new phase in a relationship that has rapidly evolved from informal contacts into a formal partnership with growing political, economic and diplomatic dimensions.

The embassy’s inauguration marks a historic milestone for Somaliland’s foreign policy and a notable development in Israel’s diplomatic outreach, opening a new chapter in relations between the two governments as they seek to deepen cooperation in the years ahead.