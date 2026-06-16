Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) received full state honors in Jerusalem and held a historic summit with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, marking a major milestone in Somaliland-Israel relations and expanding cooperation in security, trade, technology, and regional stability

JERUSALEM — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Irro, received full state honors at Israel’s Presidential Residence in Jerusalem during a landmark visit that both governments described as the beginning of a new era in relations between Somaliland and Israel.

The state visit, conducted at the invitation of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, marked the first time a Somaliland head of state was formally welcomed with full presidential protocol in Israel. The ceremony included a ceremonial guard of honor, a red-carpet reception, and the playing of Somaliland’s national anthem.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesman Hussein Adan Igeh (Deyr), the visit represented a significant diplomatic milestone for Somaliland, with its national flag and anthem formally honored during an official ceremony at the residence of Israel’s head of state.

The symbolism of the event was unmistakable. As the Somaliland flag flew alongside Israel’s at the Presidential Residence, officials from both sides portrayed the occasion as evidence of rapidly expanding political, diplomatic, and strategic ties.

Following the welcoming ceremony, President Irro and President Herzog held a high-level bilateral summit focused on strengthening cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including investment, technology, agriculture, trade, innovation, and regional security.

The two leaders also discussed broader geopolitical challenges affecting the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea region, and the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of stability, international cooperation, and freedom of navigation.

In remarks following the meeting, Herzog described the visit as a historic moment for both nations.

“Mr. President, we are pleased to host you and your wife, along with your delegation of ministers and leaders, in Israel on this historic visit,” Herzog said. “This first presidential visit symbolizes the great potential of the new partnership between our two nations.”

The Israeli president highlighted what he called the courage displayed by both governments in establishing formal relations.

“Our two countries acted courageously. Israel recognized Somaliland as an independent state, a reality that has existed on the ground for several decades, and Somaliland chose to open an embassy here in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.”

Herzog said the next phase of the relationship would focus on practical cooperation and economic development.

“Now our mission is to strengthen cooperation between nations in a wide range of fields: agriculture, technology, trade, health, academia and, of course, security.”

He also stressed the strategic interests shared by the two governments.

“Both countries face the threat of radical extremism and together strive for security and stability in the Horn of Africa and the entire region, and see the importance of protecting freedom of navigation.”

Linking the visit to Israel’s broader engagement across Africa, Herzog expressed confidence that ties between Israel and African nations would continue to expand.

“While some seek to distance Israel from African countries, I am confident that these ties will only grow stronger.”

For Somaliland, the visit carried profound symbolic significance after decades of seeking broader international engagement.

Addressing reporters in Jerusalem, President Irro thanked Israel for its recognition and described the moment as the culmination of a long diplomatic journey.

“It is a great honor for me to stand before you today and address you personally during my historic visit,” he said.

“For the past 35 years, Somaliland has repeatedly approached world leaders asking for only one thing: to be seen. And it was the State of Israel that recognized us.”

Speaking on behalf of Somaliland’s population, Irro emphasized the importance of the relationship for his nation.

“Today, I do not stand here alone — I represent six million people who are grateful to the government and people of Israel,” he said.

The Somaliland president said the visit signaled more than ceremonial diplomacy.

“Today’s visit is not merely ceremonial, it is a clear statement that Somaliland and Israel are entering a new and strategic era for a better future.”

Irro portrayed Somaliland as a nation committed to peace, dialogue, and democratic governance while expressing admiration for Israel’s achievements in innovation and development.

“The Republic of Somaliland is a nation built on the foundations of peace and dialogue and we remain committed to this path, not only for our own sake, but also for the broader stability of our region,” president Irro said, adding that “We see Israel as a nation that has built extraordinary strength through innovation and determination. May this historic event mark the beginning of a stronger partnership between our two nations.”

The summit concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to expanding bilateral relations based on democratic values, mutual respect, economic cooperation, and shared security interests.

In honor of the visit, Herzog hosted an official state luncheon for President Irro and members of the Somaliland delegation, reflecting what officials described as the warmth of the welcome extended by Israel and the importance attached to the visit.

The Somaliland delegation’s itinerary included meetings with senior Israeli political leaders, visits to national memorial sites, discussions with business leaders, and engagements focused on water technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Analysts view the visit as one of the most consequential diplomatic events in Somaliland’s modern history. Beyond its symbolism, the summit highlighted growing cooperation between two governments seeking to expand trade, encourage investment, strengthen security coordination, and promote stability along one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors.

For Somaliland, the visit represented another step in its effort to broaden international partnerships and deepen engagement with global actors. For Israel, it underscored growing interest in developing strategic relationships in the Horn of Africa, a region increasingly important to global commerce and regional security.

As President Irro’s visit continued, officials on both sides described the meetings in Jerusalem not as an endpoint but as the foundation of a long-term partnership built on common interests, democratic values, and a shared vision of peace, prosperity, and regional stability.