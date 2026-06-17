Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi signed a Strategic Joint Declaration of Cooperation in Jerusalem, expanding ties in security, agriculture, water, technology, investment, and economic development following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi signed a Strategic Joint Declaration of Cooperation on Monday, marking a major milestone in relations between the two governments following Israel’s decision to formally recognize Somaliland.

The agreement was signed at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem after talks between the two leaders and their delegations, capping what officials described as a historic visit and the beginning of a new strategic partnership between Israel and Somaliland.

The meeting brought together senior government officials from both sides, including foreign affairs, defense, and security leaders, reflecting the broad scope of cooperation under discussion.

In remarks following the signing ceremony, Netanyahu described the visit as a turning point in bilateral relations and emphasized the significance of Israel becoming the first country to formally recognize Somaliland.

“This is a historic moment. This is the first official visit by the President of Somaliland since Israel officially recognized Somaliland,” Netanyahu said.

“We are proud, and I am proud that my government is the first in the world to recognize Somaliland. Others will follow our lead.”

Netanyahu framed Israel’s recognition as both a diplomatic and moral decision, drawing parallels between the historical experiences of the Jewish people and Somaliland’s decades-long quest for international recognition.

“The Jewish people know the meaning of an ancient history, a distinct identity, an unbreakable national spirit, and yet to receive recognition,” he said. “Today, Israel recognizes Somaliland and helps to right a historical wrong.”

The Israeli prime minister said both governments had identified numerous opportunities for cooperation, citing agriculture, water management, technology, security, and economic development as priority sectors.

“Israel welcomes the cooperation and partnership of our people with your people, Mr. President,” Netanyahu said. “This is a friendship that is only getting stronger and stronger all the time.”

He also praised Somaliland’s decision to establish an embassy in Jerusalem, describing it as a reciprocal gesture that reflects mutual recognition and respect between the two governments.

Netanyahu highlighted the broader strategic significance of the partnership, noting that despite being located on opposite sides of the Red Sea, Israel and Somaliland share common interests and values.

“Israel and Somaliland are on opposite sides of the Red Sea, but we are united in the belief that freedom, democracy and opportunity are stronger than extremism, terrorism and chaos.”

He added that the new agreement was designed to deliver practical benefits for citizens in both countries.

“This agreement is not just about diplomacy. It is about building farms, agriculture, hospitals, businesses, technologies and jobs. It is about transforming societies into prosperity for both of our peoples.”

Netanyahu contrasted the partnership with the activities of militant groups and regional instability.

“The enemies of peace are building tunnels, missiles, terrorist armies. We will build something stronger — partnerships, innovation, a future of hope and security.”

For Somaliland, the meeting represented the culmination of decades of efforts to secure international recognition and expand diplomatic engagement beyond the Horn of Africa.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, President Abdillahi hailed Israel’s recognition as a watershed moment in Somaliland’s history.

“Today, a new chapter in history has been written,” the president said.

“I extend my deepest gratitude and sincere appreciation to the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Government of Israel, and the people of Israel for becoming the first nation in thirty-five years to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign and independent state.”

Abdillahi described the recognition as validation of Somaliland’s political development and democratic record since declaring independence more than three decades ago.

“This courageous and historic decision stands as a testament to the resilience, political maturity, and unwavering aspirations of the people of Somaliland.”

“For more than three decades, our nation has remained steadfast in its commitment to peace, democracy, stability, and the democratic expression of the will of its people.”

The Somaliland leader pledged that the relationship would be built on long-term strategic interests and shared goals.

“We firmly believe that Somaliland and Israel will build a deep and enduring partnership founded on mutual respect, security, innovation, development, and a shared commitment to advancing the prosperity and well-being of our peoples.”

Abdillahi also announced the formal signing of the Strategic Joint Declaration of Cooperation, describing it as the foundation for a comprehensive partnership spanning multiple sectors.

“This landmark agreement establishes the foundation for a lasting strategic partnership and deepens cooperation in the fields of agriculture, water management, security, technology, investment, economic development, and infrastructure.”

According to officials, the declaration is expected to facilitate increased government-to-government cooperation, encourage private-sector investment, and expand collaboration in areas where Israeli expertise aligns with Somaliland’s development priorities.

Analysts say the agreement could have broader implications for regional trade, security cooperation, and economic development along the Red Sea corridor, an increasingly important strategic region linking Africa, the Middle East, and global shipping routes.

For Somaliland, the accord represents one of the most significant diplomatic achievements in its modern history. For Israel, it marks the establishment of a new partnership in the Horn of Africa at a time of growing geopolitical competition and shifting regional alliances.

“This achievement represents a defining moment in Somaliland’s national journey and a significant milestone for its people,” Abdillahi said. “It will leave an enduring mark on our history and usher in a new era of partnership, opportunity, and international engagement.”

Concluding his remarks, the Somaliland president declared: “Somaliland has prevailed.”

The signing of the Strategic Joint Declaration and the opening of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem together signal what both governments describe as the beginning of a new era in relations between Israel and Somaliland—one centered on diplomacy, economic cooperation, technological innovation, and shared security interests.