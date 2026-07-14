Maritime Security in the Red Sea, Why Somaliland Is Emerging as a Strategic Hub

As Houthi attacks disrupt Red Sea shipping, Darlene Casella examines the strategic importance of Somaliland, the Gulf of Aden, Berbera, and potential U.S.-Israeli military cooperation in securing one of the world’s most critical maritime trade corridors

By Darlene Casella

The Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea, and the Indian Ocean are vital waterways for the world. With the opening of the Suez Canal, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait became a substantial hub of trade connecting Asia and Europe through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. It is the third busiest strait in the world. Due to Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen, unresolved shipping safety issues remain.

Strange-sounding names of the Middle East are faraway but significant places. It is critical that the United States have defensive military bases there. President Donald Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth must decide where to locate new military bases.

President Jimmy Carter knew that security of the Gulf was vital to the United States. During his administration, Central Command (CENTCOM) established headquarters in Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, which remain today.

Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar is the largest U.S. Military Base in the Middle East. It headquarters U.S. Central Command, USAF Central Command, No. 83 Expeditionary Air Group RAF, and the 379th Air Force Expeditionary Wing. Qatar Emiri Air Force, United States Air Force, United Kingdom Royal Air Force, and other foreign forces host around 10,000 military personnel.

American military bases in the Middle East have been attacked during the Iran War. Iranian drones wounded Pentagon employees in Bahrain. Americans were wounded in the Iranian missile attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

The Jewish State of Israel is on the list for consideration as host to an American Military Base. There are no official U.S. military bases in Israel. However, a wide range of cooperative exercises, partnerships, and collaborations exist between the countries.

Former Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Oren, recently wrote about the plausibility of American Bases in Israel. He asserts that it would be in America’s fundamental interests, but raises concerns about whether it is right for Israel.

Somaliland is not Somalia. Think North Korea (Somalia) and South Korea (Somaliland). Somaliland has military interest from Israel, China, Turkey, Taiwan, and possibly the United States. In 2026, Somaliland Special Forces trained in Israel. A U.S. delegation from AFRICOM has visited Somaliland monthly for the past year.

Somaliland sits on the Horn of Africa with a line of sight across to the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, toward Yemen and the Houthi terrorists. The maritime corridor links the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea, and the Indian Ocean. Houthi terrorists attack ships and sometimes threaten to close the shipping corridor.

Israel recognized Somaliland as an independent nation last year. The U.S. Republican Party, Taiwan, and AIPAC welcomed Israel’s recognition of Somaliland. Somaliland accepted adherence to the Abraham Accords and maintains an embassy in Jerusalem.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) mediated discussions between Israel and Somaliland regarding the establishment of an Israeli military base. The UAE has offered to fund the construction. The Republic of Turkey, the People’s Republic of China, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab League each oppose an Israeli Military base in Somaliland.

Somaliland has existing Infrastructure on the Gulf of Aden. Under Russian control in the 1990s, a 2.6-mile runway was built at the Berbera Airport. It is able to receive heavy transport aircraft, fighter jets, and drone platforms, and new construction is underway. A deepwater commercial port was established in 2017. A naval base is run by the United Arab Emirates. A highway connecting the port and the airport goes to Ethiopia. Speculation that the Berbera Airport is being reconstructed to establish a military base that will accommodate UAE, Israel, and United States strategic forces.

Britain, France, Italy, and Egypt established stations in the Horn of Africa along their routes to India, starting in the mid-1800s. Muslim Arabs, Kenyans, and Persians were mostly pastoral nomads living in the area. Traders dealt in aromatic incense, precious gems, feathers, animal products, and slaves from Ethiopia. Somali Clans, Europeans, and Turks controlled port cities.

Richard Burton (not the famous actor) joined explorers surveying the Horn of Africa. Many surveyors were killed by Somalis. Surveys prevailed. Anglo/French/Italian Treaties were drawn up. Muslim solidarity against infidel protectorates caused uprisings, rebellions, and assassinations.

The United Nations established independence for Eritrea, Ethiopia, Zanzibar, Somalia, and Somaliland in 1960. Civil war between Somalia and Somaliland has been waged since the 1960s, when each country was granted independence from Britain.

Corruption, persecutions, jailings, and torture caused the Somali government to collapse in 1991. Somaliland re-declared independence in 1991. Somali refugees fled to Europe and to the United States. They did not assimilate. 84,000 Somalis live in Minnesota and thousands upon thousands more live in many other states. A U.S. travel ban on Somali “refugees” is in effect. Somali refugee fraud is under investigation with lawsuits and frozen assets. It is believed that stolen fraudulent funds went to Somali-based jihadi terror groups.

Exotic-sounding places like Somaliland, Yemen, the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea, Bab-el-Mandeb, and the Indian Ocean must not be ignored. Iran’s Houthi terrorists in Yemen have a global effect. Whether or not you can find these places on a world map, vulnerable international maritime waterways are consequential to your life.

About the Author

Darlene Casella is an internationally published writer, a former English teacher, stockbroker, and owner/president of a small corporation. She is active with Republican Women, the Lincoln Club, the California Republican Party, and can be reached at darlenecasella@msn.com