The U.S. AFRICOM Commander visits Somaliland for unprecedented security talks, signaling deeper U.S. engagement on Red Sea threats, Berbera port strategy, and regional stability

HARGEISA — In one of the most significant U.S.–Somaliland engagements to date, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) on Wednesday hosted U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson and a senior American delegation for security talks in the capital, underscoring Washington’s growing interest in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa region.

The high-level discussions—focused on maritime security, counter-terrorism, and protection of global shipping routes near the Bab el-Mandeb—were followed by a U.S. inspection of Berbera International Airport, Berbera Port, and other strategic infrastructure along Somaliland’s 850-kilometer coastline.

Somaliland officials described the visit as “historic,” noting that the commander’s trip took place without the U.S. ambassador to Somalia or embassy leadership from Mogadishu—an unprecedented break from the long-standing “One Somalia” diplomatic protocol governing American engagements.

“Today’s visit reflects a deepening partnership rooted in shared interests in security and stability,” President Irro said in a post on X after the meeting. “We emphasized Somaliland’s democratic governance, our strategic location, and our readiness to expand cooperation in maritime protection, counterterrorism, economic development, and investment.”

A Diplomatic First for Washington’s Engagement with Hargeisa

U.S. officials did not issue an immediate public readout. But Somaliland authorities said the talks covered Red Sea security, intelligence cooperation, and joint efforts to safeguard vital shipping lanes increasingly threatened by regional conflicts and Houthi attacks.

The visit marks the first time an AFRICOM commander has engaged Hargeisa without diplomatic accompaniment from the U.S. mission in Mogadishu—something analysts say indicates a notable shift in Washington’s balancing of relations across the region.

“Every previous AFRICOM trip—to meet President Bihi in 2022, or engagements in 2025—was tightly coordinated through the Somalia framework,” said a regional security analyst in Nairobi. “This is different. This looks like direct U.S.–Somaliland defense diplomacy.”

U.S. Delegation Tours Berbera’s Strategic Sites

After leaving the presidential palace, the delegation traveled to Berbera for an on-the-ground review of Somaliland’s most strategic assets: the DP World–operated deep-water port, the long-range runway capable of hosting large U.S. military aircraft, and coastal facilities positioned directly across from Yemen.

A statement from Somaliland’s presidency said the tour provided “a firsthand overview of Somaliland’s geostrategic advantages, its rapidly developing security infrastructure, and its capacity to serve as a stable, reliable partner in a critical global gateway.”

Somaliland officials later illuminated Hargeisa’s National Museum with the American flag—an unusual public gesture that symbolized what authorities called “a new chapter in bilateral partnership.”

Reports of Quiet U.S. Military Presence in Berbera

Separately, documents and sources familiar with U.S.–Somaliland cooperation told The Saxafi Media that small groups of U.S. personnel have quietly arrived in Berbera in recent days, following what they described as a new security arrangement between the two partners. Details of the agreement have not been publicly disclosed, and neither side has confirmed a deployment.

Local sources reported seeing military support teams and equipment arriving through Berbera’s airport, which the United States helped rehabilitate in the 2010s.

Analysts say any U.S. logistical footprint in Berbera would provide Washington rare access to a stable vantage point overlooking one of the world’s most fragile maritime chokepoints.

Somaliland’s Profile Rises Amid Intensified Regional Competition

The visit by Gen. Anderson comes as Western diplomatic attention toward Somaliland accelerates. The ambassadors of the UK, EU, and Denmark are simultaneously in Hargeisa for parallel engagements—an unusually concentrated presence of Western envoys.

Regional officials note that the increasing number of high-level visits mirrors growing geopolitical competition in the Horn, where China, Russia, Gulf states, and Iran are seeking greater influence across the Red Sea corridor.

“Somaliland sits at the intersection of global trade, counterterrorism operations, and major power rivalry,” said a European diplomat visiting Hargeisa. “Stability here is not just a local matter—it is a strategic asset.”

Regional Tensions Add Urgency

The AFRICOM commander’s Somaliland visit comes just 48 hours after his meetings with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Ethiopia’s military leadership in Addis Ababa, where discussions focused on sea access tensions with Eritrea, counterterrorism, and broader Red Sea security cooperation.

Ethiopian officials softened rhetoric over claims to a port following the talks, emphasizing that Addis Ababa’s bid for sea access is “peaceful” and aimed at economic development.

U.S. officials indicated support for Ethiopia pursuing maritime access through peaceful means—another sign of Washington’s heightened focus on safeguarding the Red Sea shipping corridor at a moment of regional volatility.

Somaliland Sees Momentum Toward Recognition

For Somaliland, which has functioned independently since 1991 but lacks international recognition, the visit represents a diplomatic boost at a critical moment.

“Somaliland is a stable, democratic partner in one of the world’s most contested regions,” said a senior Somaliland official. “Our cooperation with the United States is strengthening, and recognition is closer than ever.”

While Washington has not signaled any immediate shift in formal recognition policy, U.S. engagement with Hargeisa has visibly intensified.

As one Somaliland official put it:

“This is more than a visit. It’s a signal.”