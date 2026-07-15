Can Somaliland's Gold and Critical Minerals Transform Its Economy

Somaliland’s mining sector is attracting unprecedented investor interest as the global competition for gold and critical minerals intensifies. This analysis examines investment trends, governance challenges, geological uncertainty, and the geopolitical forces shaping Somaliland’s emerging resource economy

By Nasra Dahir Mohamed

Somaliland’s mining sector is attracting rapidly growing investment amid the global race for Africa’s critical minerals, but existing institutional gaps could limit its ability to regulate the industry and sustain its expanding economic potential.

Over the past six years, Somaliland’s mining sector has attracted considerable investment interest. The number of companies entering the sector has continued to rise despite the regulatory and financial requirements investors must meet under Somaliland’s regulatory framework.

According to data from the Ministry of Minerals, domestic companies are required to have a minimum capital of US$300,000, while foreign companies must meet a minimum threshold of US$1 million.

Of the 303 investment companies licensed during this period, approximately 100 operate in the mining sector. Mining firms therefore account for nearly one-third of all licensed investment companies, making the sector one of Somaliland’s most prominent areas of recent investment activity.

This concentration reflects growing commercial interest in Somaliland’s mineral resources. However, it should not automatically be regarded as evidence of a productive or economically transformative mining industry. The number of registered companies primarily illustrates the scale of investor interest and expectations surrounding the sector.

Somaliland’s promotion of mining must be understood within its broader political and economic ambitions. As a de facto state seeking international recognition and membership in multilateral institutions, Somaliland has repeatedly used mining investment promotion to demonstrate its economic viability.

In November 2025, the government hosted the Somaliland National Investment Summit, where mining was presented as one of the country’s principal investment opportunities.

Since taking office, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro has similarly pushed mineral development as a potential means of attracting foreign capital. This position has been reinforced through the government’s economic diplomacy, which seeks to distinguish Somaliland as a competitive investment destination in the region.

In an opinion article published in The Wall Street Journal, the president cited DP World’s investment as evidence that Somaliland can attract major international companies despite its unresolved political status. In an interview with Reuters, President Irro reiterated that Somaliland could offer critical minerals in an effort to attract international investors.

The growing emphasis on mining also reflects Somaliland’s search for greater economic diversification. For decades, its economy has depended heavily on livestock exports, trade, remittances, and privately provided services.

The increasing prominence of mining in government policy indicates an effort to broaden the Somaliland’s productive base. However, the expansion of mining licences should not yet be interpreted as evidence that Somaliland is undergoing a mineral-led economic transformation.

It demonstrates an ambition and growing commercial interest, but the extent to which this interest has produced operational mines, sustained employment, export revenue, or public income remains uncertain.

Somaliland may be positioning itself as a future mineral-producing economy, but this strategy is also being shaped by changes in global demand and competition over access to strategic resources.

Minerals used in renewable-energy systems, electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure have acquired increasing economic and geopolitical importance. China holds a dominant position in the extraction and processing of several strategic minerals, while the United States and its allies are seeking alternative suppliers to reduce their exposure to concentrated supply chains. These developments have increased interest in underexplored territories that may contain lithium, cobalt, copper, graphite, rare-earth elements, and other commercially significant deposits.

Over the past several years, Somaliland has sought to position its mineral resources within this growing regional and global competition for critical minerals. However, important questions remain about the scale, accessibility, and governance of these assets. Somaliland’s limited geological knowledge creates commercial opportunities, but it also presents substantial risks.

The absence of comprehensive exploration data allows companies to speculate that significant deposits remain undiscovered, particularly in areas that have received little modern geological investigation.

The lack of reliable geological information is therefore one of the most significant institutional constraints facing the sector. Many companies have been granted general mineral-exploration licenses rather than licenses targeting specific deposits, largely because the government lacks a comprehensive and publicly accessible geological survey identifying commercially viable resources.

One of the few publicly available geological references remains a map produced under the British administration in the late 1940s. Although the map records mineral occurrences across different parts of Somaliland, its age and limited technical precision make it inadequate for contemporary exploration.

Nevertheless, the increase in mining-related investment indicates that a growing number of investors consider Somaliland worthy of exploration, despite its limited geological data and lack of international recognition.

The geographical origins of mining investors add a further political dimension to the sector’s expansion. Although Somaliland has traditionally presented itself as politically aligned with Western democracies and has cultivated close relations with the United States, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan, a substantial proportion of mining investment appears to originate from Eastern bloc.

This approach is broadly consistent with Somaliland’s longstanding foreign-policy principle of cooperating with a wide range of international partners while avoiding unnecessary confrontation. Since the administration of Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal, successive governments have generally pursued constructive relations with states, companies, and other commercial actors, irrespective of their formal positions on Somaliland’s recognition.

The available investment data appears to reinforce this pattern. Domestic investors and locally owned companies remain central to the sector, while foreign investment is distributed among actors from different political camps rather than being concentrated within a single geopolitical bloc.

However, recent shifts in Somaliland’s external relations, including closer engagement with Israel and efforts to cultivate ties with the Trump administration, whose foreign policy toward the region and the wider continent has become increasingly unpredictable—have placed its mining sector at the centre of a more complex geopolitical contest.

President Irro, has reiterated the principle that “Somaliland is not an enemy to anyone,” presenting openness to international cooperation as a central feature of his administration’s foreign policy. This position has become increasingly visible amid Somaliland’s evolving diplomatic engagement with Israel. These efforts have also coincided with growing American interest in securing access to critical minerals.

Despite the political and diplomatic challenges surrounding the sector and broader geopolitical entanglement, Somaliland’s mineral resources offer significant economic opportunities. Their developmental value, however, will ultimately be determined by the institutions governing access to land, exploration rights, extraction, taxation, environmental protection, and revenue distribution. The existence of valuable mineral deposits will not, by itself, guarantee sustainable or equitable development.

Transparent licensing procedures are necessary to prevent concessions from being allocated through political influence, personal connections, and speculative acquisition. Publicly accessible information on license holders, concession boundaries, ownership structures, and contractual obligations, would strengthen accountability and reduce the risk of corruption. The government must also distinguish between investors with the financial and technical capacity to develop mineral projects and speculative actors seeking to acquire licenses for resale.

Without clear rules governing taxation, royalties, public disclosure, expenditure, and the distribution of income between central authorities, local governments, and affected communities, mineral development could deepen inequality and generate local grievances. Recent disputes in Gabiley, where residents resisted mining activities in their localities, illustrate the potential consequences of proceeding without sufficient consultation with local communities.

Updated geological surveys are equally important. Reliable information about the location, size, quality, and commercial viability of mineral deposits would improve investment planning and strengthen the government’s position in negotiations with foreign companies.

Without credible geological data, Somaliland risks entering agreements based on incomplete information and may be unable to assess whether the financial terms offered by investors accurately reflect the value of its resources.

Experiences from other resource-rich countries demonstrate that mineral abundance does not automatically produce broad-based development. Outcomes are shaped by institutional quality and the state’s capacity to negotiate, monitor, and enforce equitable agreements. In the absence of strong institutions, mineral wealth can encourage corruption, elite capture, local conflict, and economic dependence.

Somaliland’s expanding mining sector reflects a growing effort to exploit its largely untapped mineral resources, attract international investment, diversify the economy, and strengthen its claim to political and economic viability. At the same time, however, its rapid expansion exposes a fundamental tension between the short-term objective of attracting investment and the longer-term requirements of responsible, transparent, and sustainable resource governance.

The decisive issue is not simply whether Somaliland possesses commercially viable deposits of gold, lithium, copper, or other strategically important minerals. Rather, it is whether Somaliland’s institutions have the capacity and political independence to regulate the conditions under which these resources are explored, licensed, extracted, processed, and exported.

As global competition for critical minerals intensifies, Somaliland may attract greater strategic and commercial attention. That attention creates important opportunities, but it also increases the risks of geopolitical pressure, and external dependence.

The future of the sector will therefore be shaped less by the presumed abundance of minerals beneath Somaliland’s territory than by the government’s ability to produce reliable geological knowledge, regulate investors effectively, protect affected communities, and convert mineral revenues into lasting and broadly shared public benefits.

About Nasra Dahir Mohamed

Nasra Dahir Mohamed holds an MPhil in public policy from Ripham International University in Islamabad, Pakistan, dual bachelor’s in political science and international relations from Civil Service Institute, Somaliland, and a BSc in Medical Laboratory from Edna Adan University, Somaliland.

She has experience in research coordination, translation, and transcription for various international, local, and government institutions, and Ph.D. students.