“Red Sea Security, Berbera Access: Geopolitical Realities Propelling Somaliland Recognition” explores how escalating Red Sea tensions, Berbera Port’s strategic importance and Somaliland’s democratic governance are reshaping global debates over maritime security, great-power competition and international recognition in the Horn of Africa

By Adam Daud Ahmed

For more than three decades, Somaliland has presented one of the most striking anomalies in contemporary international politics. It satisfies all classical criteria of statehood under the Montevideo Convention. It possesses clearly demarcated borders inherited from the former British Somaliland Protectorate, a permanent population, functioning democratic institutions, effective territorial governance, and the capacity to enter into international relations. Nevertheless, despite this undisputed record of functional sovereignty, Somaliland has historically remained excluded from formal diplomatic recognition by the United Nations and the majority of sovereign states.

​For years, Somaliland’s status was treated primarily as a narrow question of regional diplomacy and international law, heavily filtered through the African Union’s deep-seated anxieties regarding border alterations. Today, however, that status is inextricably linked to a much larger global crisis: securing the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait amid proxy warfare, asymmetric maritime insecurity, and intensifying competition among global powers.

The fundamental question facing policymakers in Washington, Brussels, Addis Ababa, and across African capitals is no longer whether Somaliland’s political aspirations should be recognized in theory. The defining question of our current geopolitical era is whether the international community can afford to continue ignoring a stable, democratic actor positioned directly at the crossroads of global commerce.

Securing Bab el-Mandeb in era of maritime insecurity

Few maritime passages carry greater geopolitical weight than the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This narrow choke point, connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, acts as the maritime jugular linking East Asian manufacturing hubs and Persian Gulf energy exporters to European markets via the Suez Canal route. Measuring barely twenty-nine kilometers at its narrowest expanse, the strait is as vital as it is vulnerable.

​The systemic fragility of this corridor became starkly visible following the escalation of attacks on commercial vessels by Yemen’s Houthi movement. As detailed in ongoing trade security assessments by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), sustained disruptions to Red Sea transit routes forced major international container lines to abandon the Suez route entirely in favor of rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.

This massive global diversion adds thousands of nautical miles to Asia–Europe transit voyages. It extends delivery timelines by weeks, drives up maritime insurance premiums to unprecedented levels, increases global fuel consumption, and heavily inflates freight rates. What began as a localized spillover from Middle Eastern conflicts has crystallized into a structural vulnerability for global trade. The ongoing crisis has underscored a fundamental axiom of twenty-first-century geopolitics: maritime security is absolutely inseparable from global economic stability.

​The Red Sea crisis cannot be understood in isolation. It reflects a much broader and more dangerous contest over regional hegemony, asymmetric proxy warfare, and control over critical maritime passages. Iran’s supply of advanced anti-ship ballistic missiles, uncrewed aerial vehicles, and uncrewed surface vessels to Houthi forces fundamentally expanded Tehran’s capacity to project power well beyond the Persian Gulf.

By establishing a dense threat matrix at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, Tehran and its proxies demonstrated how non-state networks can effectively disrupt international shipping lanes and directly challenge traditional carrier strike groups. Intelligence reports have further documented the emergence of a cross-gulf smuggling pipeline, where advanced weaponry and drone components are trafficked from Houthi-controlled Yemen across the Gulf of Aden to Al-Shabaab insurgents in south-central Somalia.

​In response to this disruption, naval coalitions led by the United States, alongside complementary missions deployed by the European Union, launched extensive defense and interception operations. While guided-missile destroyers and carrier-based aircraft have successfully dealt with hundreds of incoming threats, military planners are increasingly realizing that defensive naval patrols and occasional air strikes only tackle the symptoms of maritime insecurity, not the underlying issues.

Control of strategic waterways is no longer simply a regional concern—it has become a direct test of the resilience of the international rules-based maritime order.

Naval ships in open waters face challenges like limited visibility, supply issues, and tired crews. Keeping aircraft carriers deployed all the time and using expensive air defense weapons against cheap, mass-produced drones isn’t practical or affordable in the long run. To achieve lasting maritime security, we need dependable land-based partnerships, logistics support, and ongoing monitoring of the coastlines near Yemen.

Washington’s strategic imperative

​Inside Washington policy circles, the crisis in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait has triggered a profound re-evaluation of American force posture and strategic partnerships in the Horn of Africa. For decades, the United States has relied almost exclusively on Camp Lemonnier in neighboring Djibouti as its principal operational hub in the region. However, this single-point-of-failure reliance has introduced growing tactical and strategic risks.

​American forces in Djibouti now operate under the direct gaze of China’s first overseas naval base, located just miles away. In a scenario marked by escalating great-power competition, concentrating American military resupply, intelligence collection, and counter-terrorism assets in a congested, heavily spied-upon enclave creates unacceptable operational vulnerabilities.

​This strategic paradox explains why military leadership at U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and defense strategists have increasingly turned their focus toward Somaliland’s deep-water Port of Berbera and its accompanying four-kilometer military-grade airfield. Berbera offers the United States an unrivaled, low-risk alternative for forward logistics, maritime domain awareness, and rapid response operations directed against Houthi threat nodes across the Gulf of Aden.

​Moreover, Washington’s calculation extends beyond immediate naval defense to encompass global supply-chain security and critical mineral resilience. Somaliland sits atop significant, unexploited reserves of rare earth elements, coltan, and lithium—resources that are indispensable to modern defense manufacturing and green technology. As the United States seeks to diversify its supply chains away from near-monopolistic competitors, establishing formal economic and security agreements with Hargeisa offers a direct pipeline to critical minerals guaranteed by a stable local government capable of securing its own territory.

​Legislative momentum in the U.S. Congress, reflected in proposed bills such as the Republic of Somaliland Independence Act and strategic provisions within National Defense Authorization Acts, underscores a growing bipartisan consensus.

Lawmakers recognize that formalizing security cooperation with Somaliland delivers a fully functioning, democratic counter-terrorism and maritime security partner without the immense nation-building costs historically associated with interventions in Mogadishu. By securing basing access, intelligence cooperation, and mineral rights in Somaliland, Washington can simultaneously degrade Houthi-Al-Shabaab smuggling networks and fortify its long-term posture across the Red Sea.

When geography meets governance

​This strategic reality highlights why Somaliland’s geography is impossible to ignore. Occupying more than eight hundred and fifty kilometers of coastline along the southern shore of the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland sits directly across from Yemen, offering direct oversight of the maritime approaches to the Bab al-Mandeb.

​At the geographic and economic center of this coastline lies the Port of Berbera. Developed through massive capital investments by global logistics operator DP World, Berbera has been transformed from a modest regional harbor into a state-of-the-art, deep-water container terminal. Accompanied by a modernized four-kilometer airfield and expanding special economic zones, the Berbera Corridor provides high-capacity transport links connecting the Gulf of Aden directly to the rapidly growing East African hinterland.

Beyond physical infrastructure, Somaliland’s primary strategic asset is its enduring political stability. Following the total collapse of the military dictatorship in Mogadishu in 1991, Somaliland did not descend into the decades of factional warfare that plagued the rest of the region. Instead, it pursued internal, clan-based reconciliation through traditional assemblies, locally known as the Shir. This indigenous peacebuilding process laid the groundwork for a constitutional democracy featuring executive, legislative, and judicial branches, alongside a biometric voter registration system that has facilitated multiple competitive elections and peaceful transfers of executive power.

​In stark contrast to neighboring regions in south-central Somalia—which continue to struggle against persistent, lethal insurgencies led by the Al-Shabaab terror network while relying heavily on the presence of foreign peacekeeping missions—Somaliland has secured its territory and coastal waters independently. Its coast guard serves as the primary physical buffer preventing the Gulf of Aden from becoming a completely unchecked transit route for proxy proliferation.

Re-Framing Legal Reality: State continuity over secession

​Critics of Somaliland’s diplomatic aspirations frequently frame its pursuit of recognition as a secessionist effort, warning that it risks destabilizing the Horn of Africa or violating deeply held African Union principles regarding the sanctity of inherited colonial boundaries. However, careful legal scholarship and consistent reporting by regional policy platforms like Addis Standard reveal that Somaliland’s claim is firmly rooted in state continuity and international legal precedent.

​On 26 June, 1960, the former British Somaliland Protectorate received full independence from Great Britain. Upon this declaration, the sovereign state of Somaliland was promptly recognized by more than thirty-five sovereign nations, including permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Days later, on July 1, 1960, Somaliland voluntarily entered a political union with the newly independent former Italian-administered Trust Territory to form the Somali Republic.

Crucially, legal researchers emphasize that the formal Act of Union designed to legally bind the two territories was never ratified through the required parallel constitutional procedures. When Somaliland officially reasserted its sovereignty in May 1991 following the collapse of the central regime, it did not draw new lines on a map. Rather, it reclaimed the precise, internationally recognized borders of its 1960 independence.

​This legal positioning aligns directly with the foundational principles of the African Union Constitutive Act, specifically the doctrine of uti possidetis juris, which mandates strict respect for borders existing at the time of national independence. The African Union’s own official Fact-Finding Mission in 2005 explicitly noted that Somaliland’s case was historically unique and self-justified, concluding that its recognition would not open a Pandora’s box of unlawful secession across the African continent.

Great power realignment, cost of diplomatic inertia

​While Western capitals have historically adhered to a legacy “One Somalia” policy centered exclusively on Mogadishu, rival global and regional powers have aggressively adapted to operational realities along the Red Sea basin. The scramble for influence in the Horn of Africa has fundamentally altered the region’s security architecture.

China established its very first overseas military facility in neighboring Djibouti, positioning heavily armed naval assets directly adjacent to major international shipping lanes while simultaneously embedding itself deeply into the region’s economy through extensive Belt and Road infrastructure investments.

Turkey, pursuing a robust, forward-leaning African policy, constructed its largest overseas military training facility in Mogadishu. Ankara has secured highly lucrative, long-term management agreements for Somalia’s primary seaport and airport, effectively anchoring its geopolitical influence in the Indian Ocean.

Egypt has also forcefully entered the arena, signing sweeping formal defense and intelligence agreements with the government in Mogadishu. Cairo has recently deployed military personnel and heavy equipment to Somalia, a maneuver widely understood as a strategy to project power into Ethiopia’s backyard and counterbalance Addis Ababa’s influence amid the deeply entrenched geopolitical standoff over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD).

For Washington, engaging Somaliland is no longer a matter of peripheral diplomacy—it is a practical necessity for force protection, supply-chain resilience, and Red Sea deterrence.

For Washington and European nations, adhering strictly to diplomatic status quo policies while competitors actively build deep infrastructure and security partnerships on the ground creates severe strategic vulnerabilities. Strategic vacuums along the world’s most critical waterways are rarely left empty; they are inevitably filled by actors prepared to recognize and leverage operational realities.

Addis Abeba local events

MoU with Ethiopia, Israeli pragmatism

​The strategic landscape of the Horn shifted dramatically at the dawn of 2024 when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under this framework, landlocked Ethiopia—a rapidly growing nation of over one hundred and twenty million people—sought to secure a long-term lease of coastal territory along Somaliland’s Gulf of Aden shore for both commercial and naval access. In exchange, the agreement outlined a pathway for Ethiopia to conduct a formal evaluation leading toward international recognition of Somaliland’s statehood, alongside offering Hargeisa an equity stake in major Ethiopian state-owned enterprises.

Although this agreement provoked intense diplomatic opposition from Mogadishu and Cairo, the underlying economic and strategic logic remains undeniable. Being landlocked presents an existential, long-term economic bottleneck for Ethiopia, which currently relies almost entirely on Djibouti’s ports for its vast maritime trade. Developing the Berbera Corridor provides Ethiopia with desperately needed port redundancy, significantly lowers transit logistics costs, and deeply integrates regional infrastructure across the Horn of Africa.

​This momentum of operational pragmatism reached another historic milestone in December 2025, when Israel became the first United Nations member state to formally and officially recognize Somaliland. Driven by the urgent need to counter Iranian proxy networks and secure a forward intelligence and logistics node overlooking the Red Sea, Jerusalem bypassed decades of diplomatic gridlock. By subsequently inaugurating a Somaliland embassy in Jerusalem in 2026, Israel demonstrated that the integration of the Horn of Africa into the broader Middle Eastern security architecture is not just a theoretical concept but an active reality.

These developments signal a definitive shift away from legacy naval postures. Traditional security frameworks relied heavily on concentrated, vulnerable bases in Djibouti and ship-based radar systems with inherent horizon limits. The emerging paradigm—an operational recognition framework—favors diversified coastal nodes, ground-based over-the-horizon radar, direct naval resupply at modernized deep-water ports like Berbera, and formalized defense pacts that anchor maritime security in stable, land-based governance.

Conclusion: Aligning global policy with strategic necessity

​The Red Sea is no longer a peripheral maritime passage; it is the primary arena of twenty-first-century global geopolitical competition. The security of this corridor will inevitably dictate the resilience of global trade routes, the stability of energy markets, and the future of naval strategy for decades to come.

Within this volatile environment, the Republic of Somaliland occupies a geographic and political position that the international community can no longer afford to treat as invisible. It combines an indispensable location along the Gulf of Aden with over three decades of internal stability, democratic continuity, and highly effective territorial governance.

​Formal international engagement with Somaliland—whether through full diplomatic recognition, structured bilateral defense pacts, or deep economic integration—is no longer merely a gesture of democratic solidarity. It is an absolute, unavoidable practical necessity for securing the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

International diplomacy must choose between stubbornly preserving outdated assumptions that fail to reflect the realities of the Horn of Africa or adapting to the operational facts on the ground. Strategic necessity and democratic governance have perfectly aligned on the shores of the Gulf of Aden. Securing the global maritime order effectively requires recognizing, empowering, and partnering with the very actors who actively maintain stability along its most critical shores.

About the Author

Adam Daud Ahmed is a political and security analyst specializing in the Horn of Africa, with a focus on democracy, regional geopolitics, and counterterrorism. He can be reached at* aadan7333@hotmail.com

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position or views of Saxafi Media.