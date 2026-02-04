President Says Israel’s Recognition Opens Door to Trade as Somaliland Offers Minerals

Somaliland’s president says his country expects a trade deal with Israel, offering access to lithium and other minerals as it seeks investment, technology, and wider international recognition

DUBAI, UAE – Somaliland’s leader says his government expects to conclude a trade agreement with Israel in the near future, signaling the first concrete economic steps following Israel’s landmark decision to recognize the Republic of Somaliland late last year.

In an interview with Reuters, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi said Somaliland is prepared to offer access to its untapped mineral wealth—including lithium deposits critical to electric vehicle batteries—as part of a broader partnership with Israel. The talks, he said, would aim to convert diplomatic recognition into tangible investment and trade.

“At the moment, there is no trade, and there is no investment from Israel,” Abdullahi said, speaking via video link from Dubai, where he was attending the World Government Summit. “But we are hoping 100 percent for their investment, their trade, and hopefully we will engage with the business people and the government of Israel soon.”

In late December, Israel became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland, a relatively stable, democratic nation in the Horn of Africa that has governed itself for more than three decades but remains internationally unrecognized. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time that recognition would be followed by immediate cooperation in agriculture, health, technology, and economic development.

While Abdullahi emphasized that no bilateral economic agreement has yet been signed, he said both sides expect to formalize what he described as a “partnership agreement” in the coming months.

Minerals, meat and fish

Somaliland, he said, is positioning itself as a resource-rich partner for a technologically advanced economy seeking secure supply chains.

“Somaliland is a very rich country in resources—minerals, oil, gas, marine, in agriculture, energy, and other sectors,” Abdullahi said. “We have meat, we have fish, we have minerals and they need them. So trade can start from these main sectors. The sky is the limit.”

Somaliland officials say the country contains significant reserves of lithium and other critical minerals increasingly sought by global manufacturers. Last year, Saudi mining firm Kilomass secured an exploration agreement covering lithium and other strategic resources, adding weight to the government’s claims of commercial potential.

In return, Abdullahi said Somaliland would seek access to Israeli technology, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, water management and energy—areas where Israel has long positioned itself as a global innovator.

Recognition, but limits for now

Abdullahi expressed gratitude to Israel for being the first nation to recognize Somaliland’s independence, calling it a turning point after decades of diplomatic isolation. He said he has accepted an invitation from Netanyahu to visit Israel, though no date has been set. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visited Somaliland last month, underscoring the pace of high-level engagement.

Still, the president sought to tamp down speculation about deeper security ties, saying that while future military cooperation could be possible, the establishment of Israeli military bases in Somaliland “has not been discussed.”

Israel’s recognition has drawn sharp criticism from Somalia, which views Somaliland as an integral part of its sovereign territory, as well as objections from China, Turkey, Egypt and the African Union—actors with competing strategic interests in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa.

Looking beyond Israel

Abdullahi said he believes Israel’s move will eventually prompt others to follow, including key Western and Gulf states. “It is normal for recognition to take time,” he said, adding that Somaliland expects eventual recognition from all United Nations member states.

He said he maintains a “good working relationship” with Washington and believes U.S. President Donald Trump will “someday” recognize Somaliland. In January, Abdullahi pitched investment opportunities at a private dinner in Davos attended by Trump’s son, Eric Trump.

The Gulf, he suggested, may be the next frontier. Somaliland already works closely with the United Arab Emirates, whose state-owned firm DP World operates and has heavily invested in the strategic port of Berbera along the Gulf of Aden.

“The UAE has not decided officially yet, but they are just one of the countries we expect to recognize Somaliland,” Abdullahi said. He added that Somaliland also hopes Saudi Arabia will increase investment in the country.

For Somaliland, the message is clear: recognition is only the first step. The greater challenge now is translating symbolic diplomatic breakthroughs into trade, investment and long-sought international legitimacy—before regional opposition or global caution slows the momentum.