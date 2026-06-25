Waddani’s Broken Compass, Chairman Hersi Ali Haji Hassan and the Collapse of Governance

A political analysis, “Waddani’s Broken Compass,” by journalist and analyst Harir Yasin argues that Waddani has failed to deliver on promises of reform, citing governance challenges, clan politics, economic mismanagement, institutional weakness, and the need for structural reforms in Somaliland

By Harir Yasin

Political Governance in Ruins

When Waddani came to power, Somaliland’s citizens hoped for a new era of honest leadership. People were tired of corruption, broken promises, and politics controlled by clan favoritism. The party promised no more election delays, stronger institutions, and credible governance.

But reality was very different. Election deadlines were missed again and again, each time explained away by “logistical issues” or “political negotiations.” Over time, citizens stopped believing in the process. Elections became bargaining chips for elites instead of a democratic right.

The Borama riots showed how fragile state authority had become. What started as local grievances quickly turned into violent unrest. The government’s confused response deepened anger instead of calming it. Even national celebrations like 18 May, once a proud symbol of unity, lost their meaning as attendance and enthusiasm declined.

Most worrying was the government’s reliance on social media mobs. Decisions were made based on online outrage rather than consultation or policy analysis. Ministers feared hashtags more than constitutional obligations. Governance became reactive, chaotic, and performative.

Foreign observers who once praised Somaliland’s resilience now saw paralysis. Waddani promised to be different from Kulmiye, but it repeated the same failures, leaving the country adrift.

Clanism and Party Betrayal

Waddani promised inclusivity and meritocracy. Instead, clan politics returned as the main principle of governance. Loyal party members who had supported Waddani for over fifteen years were sidelined, replaced by opportunists from Kulmiye.

Appointments were made to appease clan elders rather than to reward competence. Ministries became bargaining chips. Women’s representation remained below 3%, a clear sign of broken promises.

The party fractured internally, with decisions contested along clan lines instead of merit. By welcoming failed Kulmiye officials, Waddani betrayed its base and undermined its credibility. Citizens who voted for change saw the same faces and the same dysfunction.

A government built on clanism cannot deliver unity. Waddani’s drift into appeasement left Somaliland weaker and more divided.

Kulmiye’s Ghosts Inside Waddani

Instead of building a new political culture, Waddani opened its doors to the very figures it once opposed. Former Kulmiye officials, rejected by voters, were given positions of influence.

This recycling of defeat destroyed credibility. Loyal cadres were abandoned, opportunists rewarded. Policies remained incoherent, corruption unchecked, and governance dictated by clan calculations.

Citizens no longer saw Waddani as a party of change. It became Kulmiye in new clothes, blurring the line between opposition and government. Instead of challenging the status quo, Waddani reinforced it.

Economic Mismanagement and Corruption

The economy was supposed to be Waddani’s chance to prove competence. Instead, corruption flourished. Public funds were stolen, symbolized by the infamous “G+1” houses. Ministries operated like private estates, contracts awarded through nepotism.

Inflation eroded wages, unemployment disillusioned youth, and inequality widened. Fuel prices fluctuated without explanation, tax burdens fell unevenly, and infrastructure investment stagnated.

International confidence collapsed. Donors and investors saw a government paralyzed by corruption and mismanagement. Somaliland’s economic potential was wasted, leaving citizens betrayed and impoverished.

Social Sector Failures

Somaliland’s social fabric, once its greatest strength, began to unravel. The Borama riots exposed the government’s inability to manage grievances. The decline of 18 May celebrations revealed a collapse of national pride.

Youth, promised opportunity, faced unemployment and exclusion. Women remained marginalized. Cultural life suffered as book fairs and festivals were restricted or politicized.

Social trust eroded, communities felt abandoned, and national pride diminished. Waddani promised unity but delivered division.

Administrative Collapse

Ministries operated without accountability. Budgets were mismanaged, audits ignored, and the civil service politicized. Appointments were based on loyalty rather than competence.

Contradictory decisions fluctuating fuel prices, bans on cultural events revealed incoherence. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs collapsed into dysfunction, damaging Somaliland’s international reputation.

Civil servants were demoralized, services delayed, and bureaucracy paralyzed. Once praised for resilience, Somaliland now appeared trapped in dysfunction.

Foreign Affairs in Disarray

Foreign policy collapsed into miscalculation. Recognition of Israel alienated Somaliland from the Muslim world and provoked outrage. Alliances with the UAE and Israel in Berbera made Somaliland a target for Houthis and extremists.

Instead of building bridges, Waddani burned them. Diplomacy became improvisation, leaving Somaliland isolated and vulnerable. The dream of recognition was pushed further away.

Security Sector Vulnerabilities

Somaliland’s stability was compromised by reckless alliances. Neutrality, once its shield, was abandoned. Internally, security forces were politicized, appointments dictated by clan favoritism.

The Borama riots revealed weaknesses in capacity and legitimacy. Citizens saw forces deployed selectively, deepening divisions. Trust eroded, neutrality lost, and Somaliland became vulnerable both internally and externally.

The Ruined Legacy

Across every sector, Waddani faltered. Governance collapsed, clanism deepened, corruption flourished, social unity eroded, administration paralyzed, foreign policy miscalculated, and security compromised. Citizens who placed their trust in reform were betrayed.

With President Abdirahman Irro expected to run again, the chances of Chairman Hersi Ali Haji Hassan becoming the next candidate are thin. His record left him politically isolated, distrusted by loyalists, and remembered as the leader who turned Waddani into the new Kulmiye.

Somaliland deserved better. Instead, it received regression. Until reform is reclaimed, Waddani’s legacy will remain one of betrayal and collapse.

Conclusion: Reform and Cabinet Reshuffle

Somaliland’s experience under Waddani shows that reshuffling a cabinet without reshaping its foundations is meaningless. The recent reshuffle was presented as reform, but it simply rearranged faces while leaving dysfunction intact. Appointments continued to reflect clan appeasement rather than competence, and loyal cadres remained sidelined.

True reform requires more than cosmetic changes. It demands rebuilding institutions, empowering merit over clan, and restoring accountability. A government cannot regain credibility by recycling failed officials; it must chart a new course rooted in principle and inclusivity.

The reshuffle highlighted the urgency of this transformation. Somaliland deserves a government that listens to its people, protects its unity, and builds a future of justice and opportunity. Reform must be structural, not superficial. It must tackle corruption at its roots, empower women and youth, professionalize the civil service, and restore neutrality in foreign and security policy.

Only by embracing genuine reform can Somaliland repair its broken compass. The path forward is clear: dismantle clan favoritism, end opportunism, and build institutions that serve the people rather than elites. Until that vision is embraced, the compass will remain broken, and Somaliland will continue to drift.

Mr. Harir Yasin – Freelance Journalist and Political Analyst. He can be reached at hariryasin2@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.