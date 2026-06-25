More Nations Set to Recognize Somaliland, But Who’s Next

Somaliland’s foreign minister says more nations are expected to recognize Somaliland following Israel’s historic decision to establish diplomatic relations and host Somaliland’s first embassy abroad, signaling a potential shift in international diplomacy across the Horn of Africa

JERUSALEM — Somaliland’s government says it expects additional countries to recognize its sovereignty following Israel’s decision to establish formal diplomatic relations and host Somaliland’s first embassy abroad, a move officials describe as a turning point in the territory’s decades-long pursuit of international recognition.

Speaking after what Somaliland officials characterized as a historic state visit to Israel, Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam expressed confidence that Israel’s recognition would encourage other nations to deepen engagement with Somaliland and potentially extend diplomatic recognition.

“We firmly believe that soon more countries will join in recognizing Somaliland,” Adam told the Yedioth Ahronoth (Ynet), an Israeli daily newspaper published in Tel Aviv. “We are sure that this will open the door for more countries.”

The remarks came after President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi led a high-level delegation to Israel, where Somaliland formally opened its first embassy in Jerusalem and established diplomatic relations with the Israeli government.

For Somaliland, which restored its independence in 1991 and has operated as a self-governing state ever since, the development represents one of the most significant diplomatic achievements in its modern history.

“This was the first state visit by the president of Somaliland to another country in the world,” Adam said. “It was a very emotional moment that will be remembered in our history.”

A Potential Diplomatic Domino Effect

Analysts across the Horn of Africa and the Middle East are closely watching whether Israel’s move will trigger a broader reassessment of Somaliland’s international status.

For more than three decades, Somaliland has maintained its own government, military, currency, judiciary and democratic institutions while seeking formal recognition from the international community. Despite building a reputation for relative political stability in a volatile region, recognition has remained elusive.

Somaliland officials now believe Israel’s decision could alter diplomatic calculations in capitals across Africa, the Middle East and beyond.

“Israel is the first country in the world to establish diplomatic relations with Somaliland,” Adam said. “We will always be grateful to the State of Israel.”

Government officials argue that recognition by a technologically advanced and strategically influential country such as Israel provides additional legitimacy to Somaliland’s longstanding case that it meets the criteria of statehood.

Diplomatic observers note that countries with growing interests in Red Sea security, maritime trade routes and regional stability may increasingly view engagement with Somaliland through a strategic lens rather than solely through traditional diplomatic frameworks.

Expanding Strategic Cooperation

Beyond diplomatic recognition, discussions during the visit focused on expanding economic, security and technological cooperation.

Adam indicated that future collaboration between the two governments would be broad and unrestricted.

“In everything and in every area that we see that both countries can benefit from and that is in our common interest, we will cooperate,” he said. “Whether it is economic, security or political. There is no limit to our relations and cooperation.”

The foreign minister also did not dismiss the possibility of future Israeli security facilities or expanded defense cooperation in Somaliland, emphasizing that any partnership would be guided by mutual interests.

The strategic significance of Somaliland has increased in recent years because of its location along the Gulf of Aden near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. The waterway connects the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean and serves as a critical artery for global trade and energy shipments.

Regional security concerns, including threats to commercial shipping and instability across the Red Sea corridor, have elevated international interest in partners capable of contributing to maritime security.

Tourism, Investment and Direct Flights

Somaliland officials are also seeking to translate diplomatic ties into economic opportunities.

Adam said Israeli tourists, entrepreneurs and investors would be welcomed.

“Absolutely, yes,” he said. “From now on, Israel is open to Somaliland. We are ready to work with you. Israel is very welcome in Somaliland.”

Although direct flights between Tel Aviv and Hargeisa are not yet available, the foreign minister suggested such connections could become a reality in the future.

“As for direct flights, that will come in the future,” he said. “We expect Israeli tourists to come.”

Officials point to Somaliland’s extensive coastline along the Gulf of Aden, cultural heritage sites and growing business opportunities as potential attractions for foreign visitors and investors.

Defying External Pressure

The decision to establish formal relations with Israel has generated regional attention and criticism from some quarters. However, Somaliland officials insist that the government’s foreign policy decisions will remain guided by national interests.

“The people of Somaliland have demonstrated resilience, wisdom and commitment,” Adam said. “No external pressure, propaganda or attempt to create a crisis can change our determination to promote a future of peace, development and prosperity and international cooperation.”

He argued that Somaliland possesses the sovereign right to determine its own diplomatic relationships.

“Progress is only achieved by opening doors and building bridges,” he said.

A Historic Moment

Among the most symbolic moments of the visit, Adam recalled seeing Somaliland’s flag raised and its national anthem played during official ceremonies in Israel.

“The moment they played Somaliland’s anthem and raised our flag, we had tears in our eyes,” he said. “It is a moment that will be etched in Somaliland’s history.”

Whether Israel’s recognition becomes the catalyst for wider international acceptance remains uncertain. But Somaliland’s leadership believes a new chapter has begun.

For a territory that has spent more than three decades seeking a place in the international community, officials view Israel’s decision not as the end of a diplomatic campaign, but as the beginning of a broader global conversation—one they hope will soon include many more nations.