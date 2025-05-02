Exclusive: Hargeisa to Berbera Port

This exclusive report, “Hargeisa to Berbera Port,” covers the ongoing developments at Berbera Port in Somaliland, highlighting investments by DP World and the Somaliland government over the past several years to establish Berbera as a key maritime hub in the Horn of Africa.

Since DP World’s involvement began in 2017, significant progress has been made. The first phase was completed by 2021, which included establishing a container terminal with a 400m quay extension and additional container facilities.

The 30-year agreement signed in 2016 facilitates port expansion, a free trade zone, and the Berbera corridor linking to Ethiopia. The free zone promotes local employment and benefits from ties to Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port, enabling regional trade.

Berbera Port’s location offers strategic access via the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, making it a critical maritime corridor. Its proximity to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait enhances its importance in global trade.

Despite regional tensions, notably from Houthis and other conflicts, Somaliland claims its coastline remains piracy-free, supported by a strong coastguard force.

Beyond port infrastructure, investments include redevelopment of Berbera Airport and regional road projects, boosting Somaliland’s role as a logistical hub connecting Africa and the Middle East.

Berbera Port’s development under DP World signifies Somaliland’s rising prominence as a trade and strategic gateway, with significant geopolitical and economic implications in the Horn of Africa.

Today, we’re traveling from Hargeisa northeast to Berbera port; one of the up-and-coming ports in the Horn of Africa.

DP World and the Somaliland government are investing over 1bn (USD) over a ten-year period in the East African Corridor linking Berbera to Addis Ababa.

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: We’re here in Berbera, Somaliland, and I’m honored to be joined by Said Hassan Abdullahi, the General Manager and Director General of Somaliland Ports Authority, overseeing the operations in Berbera Port.

It is a pleasure to be with you, Said.

Director General of Somaliland Ports Authority, Said Hassan Abdullahi: Thank you very much.

It’s a pleasure for me as well to come here to Berbera.

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: It is my pleasure to be here for the first time in Berbera, and also in Somaliland.

DP World Involvement: Step-by-Step Development

Director General of Somaliland Ports Authority, Said Hassan Abdullahi: DP World Ports has been working here in Berbera since 2017.

Stage one of its development is now complete in 2021.

Now, we see stage two taking place.

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: What did Stage One Achieve? How is Stage Two Building on the Previous Stage?

Thank you very much, for having this this discussion with me. We are so pleased to receive DP World to alongside Somaliland.

We’re really so proud, and it’s our pleasure that we do business with them. We completed phase one in 2021.

Upgrades: Supply-Side Capacity

Before, we did not have a container terminal. Since then, we signed an agreement with DP and have gained container terminals.

We built the first container terminal, which is 400m quay extension and also four 300,000m container terminal.

Somaliland’s partnership with DP World has transformed the Port of Berbera into a key trade gateway in the Horn Of Africa.

Signed in 2016, the thirty year agreement includes port expansion, a free trade zone, and the Berbera corridor linking the port to Ethiopia.

“A port without free zone… is not a port, right?“

Also, the free zone creates a lot of local employment.

The advantage we also have is our partnership with DP World and its free zone in Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.

That is another advantage because Jebel Ali companies can easily move into East Africa, to Somaliland.

We divide the development into three phases.

Berbera’s Relative Geoeconomic Value

Berbera Port holds significant geopolitical value due to its position along the Red Sea and Gulf Of Aden, one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

It’s location offers strategic access for global powers seeking influence over trade routes, naval presence, and security operations in the Horn Of Africa and beyond.

Compared to other ports in the Horn of Africa like Doreleh Port in Djibouti and Port Sudan in Sudan. Berbera Port is unique because of the location and efficiency.

It is located in a strategic area, which is the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb.

30% of global cargo goes through the Bab el-Mandeb.

However, in Berbera it is easier to dock because Berbera port sits on the Gulf of Aden before vessels transit through the Mandeb Strait.

Secure Maritime Route: Piracy & Yemeni Factor

As I said before, there is no piracy along our coastline even though we have 850km of coastline.

Right? Because of that our Somaliland people are committed to be safe for all Somalilanders and the international community.

The powers come from within the nation; our nation is free from the pirates.

Also, we have a very strong coastguard force who deal with it.

The only problem we had is, the Houthis. During this problem and the war in Israel and all this.

In addition to the Berbera Port project, the UAE has made other significant investments in Somaliland.

These include the redevelopment of Berbera Airport and the Berbera Corridor Road, which enhances regional connectivity and strengthens Somaliland’s position as a key logistics link between Africa and the Middle East.

About Said Hassan Abdullahi

Said Hassan Abdullahi is a logistics and coordination specialist with 8+ years of experience in Somaliland’s public infrastructure, particularly in food security and port development. He optimized supply chains and operational workflows at the Somaliland Food Coordination Unit (2015-2017) and the Somaliland Port Authority (2017-present), engaging government and private sector stakeholders to advance strategic development and maritime logistics.