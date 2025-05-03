This interview, titled “Exclusive: Sit Down with DG of Berbera Port,” provides a comprehensive overview of Berbera Port’s strategic developments and its significance in the Horn of Africa.

Here are some key takeaways:

DP World’s Investment and Upgrades

The port is undergoing phased expansion, with Stage 1 including new cranes and capacity to handle 500,000 TEUs annually.

Future plans include expanding the quay to 1,000 meters and adding more cranes, increasing capacity and efficiency.

Berbera ranks as the second most efficient port in Africa, surpassing Djibouti’s Doraleh according to World Bank rankings, with ambitions to become the most efficient globally.

Economic Zone and Local Opportunities

The Berbera Economic Zone spans 12 km, with ongoing development offering employment and attracting companies, including energy firms like IFFCO.

The zone enhances port operations by creating a synergistic economic environment.

Geostrategic and Security Perspectives

Berbera’s location near Yemen and the Horn of Africa gives it strategic importance.

The port is considered secure, with Somaliland maintaining maritime safety through a robust coastline patrol and coast guard.

The ongoing maritime crisis in the Red Sea due to conflicts in the region impacts insurance and shipping, but Somaliland maintains a largely secure environment.

International Relations and Regional Dynamics

Somaliland seeks recognition from the international community, emphasizing its contribution to regional maritime security and stability.

There is concern over China’s increasing influence in Africa, contrasting with Somaliland’s pro-Western stance and its desire for recognition.

The port aims to serve as a vital corridor for Ethiopia, offering a more efficient and less mountainous alternative to Djibouti, with efforts underway to formalize trade agreements and routes.

Future Prospects

The development of a trade corridor between Ethiopia and Berbera is a key goal, with current operations focusing on humanitarian and trade-related activities.

The port is positioned to become a critical logistics hub, leveraging its efficiency, strategic location, and security to attract more regional and international trade.

Overall, Berbera Port is emerging as a crucial node in East African trade, with significant strategic, economic, and geopolitical implications.

The complete piece is as follows:

Exclusive: Sit Down with DG of Berbera Port

Berbera Port emerges as Africa’s rising logistics hub, boasting rapid expansion, top-tier efficiency, and growing global strategic value.

Following the arrival to Berbera port, from the capital of Somaliland, Hargeisa, the Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson, sits down with the Director General of Berbera Port, Said Hassan Abdullahi.

Anderson and Said discuss DP World’s partnership alongside the Somaliland government, the relative advantage of Berbera compared to other regional ports, the maritime crisis in the Gulf of Aden, Djibouti Doraleh port, China, and Somaliland recognition.

Upgrades: DP World’s Capital Investment

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: DP World has three stages of development alongside the Somaliland government. What does ‘Stage 1‘ include?

Director General of Berbera Ports Authority, Said Hassan Abdullahi: Three big cranes, Ship-to-Shore (STS) Gantry Cranes.

Now, we also have eight cranes for the housekeeping of the containers; these are the Rubber-Tyred-Gantry Cranes (RTG) at the port, earlier this year.

Now the terminal can handle half a million containers: 500, 000 TEUs of cargo per year.

Stage One to Stage Two

When we reach 75% capacity of utilization of that terminal, our plan is to build the second phase, which is bigger than phase one.

Phase two will increase the new quay to 1,000 meters, adding 600 meters of quayside.

On top of that, there will be seven more STS Gantry Cranes.

So in total, we will have one kilometer of container terminal.

A Leader in Africa: Berbera’s Efficiency (World Bank)

We used to be a traditional port. Now we’ve become an international port.

For example, last year, based on the World Bank record, we’ve become the second most efficient port in Africa. Compared to Djibouti’s Doraleh port, Berbera port continues to ascend global efficiency rankings as Doraleh port continues to fall in efficiency rankings by World Bank rankings. On container efficiencies, Berbera now tops WB rankings competing with Tanger in Morocco and Port Said in Egypt whereas Djibouti’s Doraleh port continues to see sustained inefficiencies. Berbera port even topped the WB’s CCPI Index for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.In the world, we are one zero one. That shows within two years, our efficiency will become the best.

Berbera Economic Zone: Local Opportunities

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: You talk about upgrading the capacity, like, supply side capacity at the port, but also Berbera Economic Zone is 15 kilometers away.

How is Berbera’s EEZ feeding into the operations here at the port, and what are some of the benefits to the Somaliland people from this investment?

Director General of Berbera Ports Authority, Said Hassan Abdullahi: Each phase is four kilometers. Now we complete the first one, and it’s almost full. So the second one will start soon as well.

So in total, it’s 12 kilometers with enormous employment opportunities.

There are also lots of companies based in the free zone, especially big energy companies like IFFCO who produce “beautiful oil.”

More companies, they are coming as well.

Relative Geoeconomic Value of Berbera

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: You talk about Berbera Port, the business zone, as the second most efficient port in Africa.

However, geopolitically speaking, how is Berbera Port unique compared to other ports in the Horn Of Africa, like Doreleh Port in Djibouti, and Port Sudan in Sudan?

Director General of Berbera Ports Authority, Said Hassan Abdullahi: When you compare other ports, on efficiency, essentially we are number one.

Because if I give you an example, the World Food Program, we are number four, their choice.

However, now we are number one because how efficient we offload their cargo.

They are not kept waiting. They don’t have to queue.

Relative Geostrategic Value of Berbera

I think it’s important to mention, obviously, the location of Berbera, adjacent to Yemen.

There has also been a lot of discussions on safety and security in some of the ports in the Horn Of Africa regarding smuggling.

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: How is Berbera secure for maritime operations?

Director General of Berbera Ports Authority, Said Hassan Abdullahi: You know, to be safe for Somalilanders and others, the powers come from within the nation.

Our nation, they are free from the pirates.

Maritime Security: Somaliland Coastline

Director General of Berbera Ports Authority, Said Hassan Abdullahi: We also have a very strong coastline, coast guard force, who deal with it.

The only problem we have is the Houthis and the war in Israel.

You know, and that has reduced our mother facilities by 20%.

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: Obviously, the war in Gaza and what the Houthis claim are attacks premised on the war in Gaza, that’s disputed.

The Houthis actions are separate to that.

But, how is the maritime crisis in the Red Sea affecting vessels?

Director General of Berbera Ports Authority, Said Hassan Abdullahi: In terms of security, in terms of insurance, even the freight goes up. Yes, you know?

I hope that issue will be solved very soon.

A Call to the International Community

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: What would you say to the international community like the U.S., UK, and other powers eyeing up Somaliland recognition in exchange for greater naval access and also military presence in Somaliland.

We urge all the international community, British, American, because we can contribute to the world on maritime security in the Red Sea.

We have proven that over so many years, there’s no one single incident in our territorial sea.

If they support us or recognize us, we can contribute on security globally.

China’s Role in Africa

On security, we see China’s role not just in Horn of Africa, but the African continent.

Somaliland obviously is one of the very few countries, like Eswatini, has deep relations with Taiwan and has resisted Chinese investment… in exchange for influence.

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: How do you see China’s role in the Horn Of Africa?

Director General of Berbera Ports Authority, Said Hassan Abdullahi: China is really approaching in Africa aggressively where the worst is too slow.

You know, as we are pro-Western, we urge the West. Whether it’s a trade or a military base, China is taking over Africa.

We are resisting because we are pro-Western.

“We urge the Europeans and Americans to be take a step forward and recognize Somaliland.”

It’s an advantage for all of us.

“It’s win win situation.”

Otherwise, some other like China will take over.

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: Away from China and finally on the opportunities for DP World and Berbera Port in East Africa, what are the plans for the port looking at the corridor between Berbera, Hargeisa, and Addis Ababa?

Role of Ethiopia alongside Berbera

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: What role do you see for Ethiopia perhaps in Somaliland and Berbera Port?

Obviously, you’re aware of the previous Memorandum of Understanding, and then that failed because of outside influence.

Addis exports a lot out of Berbera, but also Djibouti.

In Progress, East African Trade Corridor

Director General of Berbera Ports Authority, Said Hassan Abdullahi: Yeah. We were working on the corridor between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

DP World and Somaliland are working seriously to get that corridor working. Now, the corridor works only in the humanitarian sector.

Now we have the trade and transfer agreement, government-to-government; the discussion is ongoing.

Hopefully, we will finalize this year coming.

It will be the safest corridor. You know, Ethiopia, it’s a landlocked country, which needs port access.

“We want to be the most competitive port to export and import Ethiopian cargo here.”

Terrain Matters as Does Location, Efficiency, and Security

Director General of Berbera Ports Authority, Said Hassan Abdullahi: If we are the same distance to Djibouti as we are to Addis Ababa, we have the better efficiency and access to Addis Ababa.

The only difference with Djibouti, they have so many mountains and it’s difficult to go through the tracks. It takes less time and the journey is far smoother for perishable goods whilst our port is far more efficient on (off-)loading cargo.

Therefore, we are working on hopefully finalizing the ‘Trade Agreement’ this year.

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: Well, it’s been a pleasure to speak with you, Said.

Thank you so much, really.

It’s a pleasure.

About Said Hassan Abdullahi

Said Hassan Abdullahi is a logistics and coordination specialist with 8+ years of experience in Somaliland’s public infrastructure, particularly in food security and port development. He optimized supply chains and operational workflows at the Somaliland Food Coordination Unit (2015-2017) and the Somaliland Port Authority (2017-present), engaging government and private sector stakeholders to advance strategic development and maritime logistics.