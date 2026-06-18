Somaliland President Says Future Israeli Military Presence Not Ruled Out, Announces Direct Flights to Israel

In an exclusive interview, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi said he does not rule out a future Israeli military presence in Somaliland, announced upcoming direct flights between Hargeisa and Israel, and highlighted growing cooperation in security, healthcare, agriculture and trade

JERUSALEM — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has signaled that his government remains open to discussing a future Israeli military presence in Somaliland while announcing that direct flights between Israel and Hargeisa are expected to begin in the near future.

In an exclusive interview with i24NEWS‘s Middle East Now anchor and correspondent Nicole Zedeck during his historic state visit to Israel, Abdullahi outlined an ambitious vision for expanding cooperation between Somaliland and Israel, describing the relationship as one that extends far beyond diplomatic recognition and encompasses security, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and trade.

The president’s remarks come just days after Somaliland formally opened its embassy in Jerusalem, a move widely viewed as a milestone in relations between the two governments.

When asked about the possibility of an Israeli military presence on Somaliland soil in the future, Abdullahi stopped short of making any commitments but did not dismiss the prospect.

His comments are likely to draw regional attention given Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, overlooking one of the world’s most important maritime trade corridors and a region increasingly affected by security threats linked to Yemen’s Houthi movement.

Direct Flights Expected Soon

Among the most significant announcements made during the interview was Abdullahi’s confirmation that direct air links between Israel and Somaliland are expected to launch soon.

The move would represent another tangible step in strengthening connections between the two countries following the establishment of formal diplomatic relations and the opening of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem.

Officials have increasingly emphasized the importance of expanding people-to-people contacts, trade opportunities and investment flows as the relationship evolves.

“A Natural Step” Following Recognition

Abdullahi described the opening of Somaliland’s diplomatic mission in Jerusalem as a logical extension of the recognition extended by Israel.

“Normally, embassies are opened in the capitals of individual countries that recognize each other,” the president said.

According to Abdullahi, Israel was the only country to formally respond after he sent letters to 193 nations in May 2025 seeking diplomatic recognition for Somaliland.

The president portrayed the embassy opening as a reflection of mutual respect and growing political trust between the two governments.

Challenging the “Breakaway Region” Narrative

During the interview, Abdullahi also rejected descriptions of Somaliland as a breakaway territory.

“We are not breakaway,” he said.

“We became a sovereign country on 26 June, 1960.”

The president argued that Somaliland’s history as an independent state predates the formation of several modern African nations and should be viewed within that historical context.

His comments reflect a long-standing position held by Somaliland officials, who maintain that their claim to sovereignty is rooted in the territory’s brief period of internationally recognized independence before entering into a union with Somalia in 1960.

Security, Healthcare and Development

Looking beyond diplomatic recognition, Abdullahi identified several sectors that he believes will form the foundation of future cooperation with Israel.

Agriculture, water management, healthcare and security cooperation were among the priorities highlighted by the president.

He pointed to ongoing medical cooperation between the two countries, noting that children from Somaliland with serious heart conditions were receiving treatment in Israel during his visit.

The healthcare partnership has become one of the most visible examples of cooperation between the two sides, predating formal diplomatic relations by more than two decades.

Berbera’s Growing Strategic Importance

Abdullahi also highlighted the increasing international interest in Berbera Port, which has emerged as one of the Horn of Africa’s most strategically important commercial assets.

Located along the Gulf of Aden, the port serves as a gateway to Ethiopia and other landlocked countries in East Africa while providing access to major global shipping routes.

The president said the facility is attracting attention from several international partners, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Officials in Somaliland see Berbera as a future logistics, transportation and trade hub capable of connecting regional markets with global supply chains.

Addressing Red Sea Security Challenges

Asked whether Somaliland could contribute to efforts aimed at countering threats posed by the Houthis in the Red Sea, Abdullahi stressed that Somaliland seeks peaceful relations with all countries while maintaining its right to defend its territory and maritime interests.

He said Somaliland is seeking international assistance to strengthen the capabilities of its coast guard and maritime security forces.

The comments come amid ongoing concerns about maritime security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, where attacks on commercial shipping have elevated the strategic importance of coastal states and territories throughout the region.

Recognition Efforts Continue

Abdullahi expressed confidence that additional countries would eventually follow Israel in recognizing Somaliland.

While declining to identify specific governments or provide a timetable, he suggested that further diplomatic breakthroughs could occur in the near future.

Recognition, he said, “can be soon.”

The president also offered a message to countries that have yet to establish formal relations with Somaliland.

“Please join before it is too late,” he said.

“Who comes first will have the best opportunity.”

A Partnership Entering a New Phase

The interview highlighted the breadth of Somaliland’s ambitions as it seeks to translate recent diplomatic successes into practical partnerships across multiple sectors.

From direct air links and healthcare cooperation to maritime security and investment in strategic infrastructure, officials from both countries have signaled that the relationship is entering a more substantive phase.

While questions remain about the future scope of security cooperation, including the possibility of an Israeli military presence, Abdullahi’s remarks suggest that Somaliland’s leadership is prepared to explore a wide range of options as it seeks international partnerships that can advance its economic, security and diplomatic objectives.

As the president’s landmark visit concludes, both Jerusalem and Hargeisa appear determined to build on recent momentum, positioning their emerging partnership as one of the most consequential new relationships in the Horn of Africa and the broader Middle East.

Watch the full interview: