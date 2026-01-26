In Davos, Somaliland Demands Answers on Recognition and Investment

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Somaliland’s Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan questions why his peaceful, democratic state remains unrecognized despite stability, elections, and growing strategic importance. He highlights Israel’s recognition, U.S. military talks, and Somaliland’s push for investment—not aid

This piece reports on an interview with Abdirahman Dahir Adan, the Foreign Minister of Somaliland, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Somaliland, which restored independence in 1991, is seeking international recognition and investment.

Here’s a summary of the key points:

Somaliland’s Plea: Adan is at Davos to attract investors and explain what Somaliland is. He emphasizes that Somaliland is open for business and not seeking charity, but rather mutually beneficial investment opportunities. He questions why Somaliland is being “punished” by a lack of recognition despite its relative stability and democratic governance.

Recognition by Israel: Israel has recognized Somaliland, and a bilateral agreement is planned. Adan hopes this will encourage other countries, such as the United Arab Emirates and the United States, to follow suit.

US Military Base: The US has been in talks for two years about building a military base in Somaliland.

Somaliland’s Strengths: Adan highlights Somaliland’s democratic elections, peaceful transfers of power, and success in maintaining peace and security, including keeping its coastline free of pirates without external assistance. He contrasts this with the instability and lack of governance in Somalia.

Economic Development: Somaliland seeks foreign investment in infrastructure, particularly roads. While the country has a well-educated young population, there is a lack of job opportunities due to limited industry.

Corruption Concerns: Adan disputes claims of high corruption levels in Somaliland, challenging critics to provide evidence.

Call to Switzerland: Adan urges the Swiss government to recognize Somaliland, arguing that it is a democratic country that has proven its ability to govern itself peacefully and democratically for over three decades. He contrasts Somaliland’s situation with negative examples of secession in other regions.

The complete Google’s English translation of the interview is as follows:

Somaliland in Davos: “Why are We Being Punished?”

The foreign minister of the country that is not allowed to be free is trying to use the WEF to finally gain recognition

By Arthur Rutishauser

In brief:

Somaliland seceded from Somalia in 1991, but only Israel officially recognizes the stable state

Foreign Minister Adan came to the WEF in Davos to attract investors, not to beg for charity.

The US has been negotiating for two years about a military base on the coast of Somaliland.

It has been a long time since Somaliland regained independence from Somalia following a genocide. It has considered itself an independent state since 1991. Yet no one recognizes the desperately poor country, which has experienced strong economic growth in recent years. This is despite the fact that, compared to Somalia, which Donald Trump called the worst place on earth, it is stable, safe, and relatively democratic. For Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, it is even a model country.

Mr. Adan, is this your first time in Switzerland?

Yes, it’s my first time as a minister. We’ve only been in office for a year. Our party has only been in government for a year.

And did you have contact with official bodies from Switzerland?

No. The reason we came here was the WEF in Davos. Our president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, was also in Davos. He and I had a dinner there with heads of state, including Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel, and Karol Nawrocki, the president of Poland, as well as many other presidents and many major investors.

What was your message?

I wanted to explain what Somaliland is. And that Somaliland is open to business. We are not asking for charity. We want a win-win situation. We have the resources, but we need investors who will profit from them and simultaneously benefit our country.

The big news a few weeks ago was that Israel wanted to recognize you.

Israel has recognized Somaliland. And we will travel there soon. We will sign a bilateral agreement and also join the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements between Israel and several Arab states (United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan) brokered in 2020 by US President Donald Trump to promote relations, strengthen trade, security and cooperation, and form a united front against Iran. Somaliland fits well into this framework because it lies directly opposite Yemen, where Iran is involved in the civil war and threatens maritime traffic.

Will there be other countries that recognize you, such as the Emirates?

Yes, we are hoping for support from the Emirates, the United States, and others.

Did you have contact with the Americans?

Yes. I’ve been there twice myself. At the same time, there were talks about the US wanting to build a military base on our coast. These talks have been ongoing for two years and are now in their final stages.

What did you think when Donald Trump mentioned Somalia in his Davos speech – and in a very negative way?

Two things. Personally, I don’t think it’s right for a president to speak about people like that. But if he says there’s no government in Somalia, just anarchy—then unfortunately, that’s true. Unlike Somaliland. We built our country from the ashes. Today, we are the best democracy in Africa. We’ve had six elections with peaceful transfers of power. We elect our parliament, our local governments. Frankly, we are one of the most peaceful places in the world.

Really?

Yes. Our country is free of terrorists. We have kept our 850-kilometer coastline free of pirates without anyone’s help. We don’t ask any government for help; we talk about investment. The company with the largest investment is DP World from the United Arab Emirates. It has invested $450 million in our port and intends to stay for 50 years

It’s nice to hear an African success story. But there’s also a lot of talk about corruption.

In Somaliland?

Yes

Who says that? Show me a report or study that proves corruption. None. People can say anything on the street. But there’s no one who can seriously say that Somaliland is a highly corrupt country. That’s not true.

There are reports and documentaries in which people talk about corruption on camera.

Show me a study or report! This makes me angry!

Okay, I’ll send them to you. I’m a journalist and I have to ask critical questions. But let’s talk about something else. You have a new port now. What about roads? Don’t you need foreign investment for those as well?

Yes, we need a lot of investment in infrastructure.

I’ve also noticed that your government is investing heavily in schools. Are there enough jobs for well-educated people?

Unfortunately not. Seventy percent of the population is under 30. They are well-educated, but there are hardly any job opportunities. No industry. Our problem is that we tried everything on our own, but without recognition, it was difficult to attract investment. Why are we being penalized?

Now Israel has granted recognition. But Israel has an image problem because of the Gaza war.

My perspective changed after Israel’s recognition. Israel did the right thing – the morally right thing. I don’t understand why others don’t recognize Somaliland. Great Britain was part of the EU and left. We united with the south, and it didn’t work. Why do they want to pour billions into the Somali government? We’re not asking for anything. We’re doing everything ourselves. What more do you want from us?

There are some negative examples of secession. In Kosovo, it was very difficult for a long time; Eritrea and South Sudan are failed states.

And Sudan? Is it going well there?

No. It’s a catastrophe.

Exactly. Somaliland, on the other hand, is an example of democracy and peace. The difference is: Eritrea, South Sudan, and Kosovo were recognized before they had established their systems. Somaliland, however, has governed itself for 34 years. We have proven that we can maintain peace, stability, and democracy without aid, without recognition, and without investment.

What do you expect from the Swiss government?

She could – like Israel – do the right thing and recognize Somaliland, because we are a democratic country. But how can I convince the current Swiss foreign minister to recognize Somaliland? That’s the billion-dollar question.

