Salma Sheikh, Israel, Taiwan and Ethiopia Are Somaliland's Key Partners as Security Remains Top Priority

In an interview with Italian journalist Antonio Picasso, Somaliland Review Director Salma Sheikh discusses the Houthi threat, relations with Somalia, international recognition, and why Israel, Taiwan and Ethiopia remain key partners in Somaliland’s foreign policy

By Saxafi Media Staff

HARGEISA — Somaliland continues to view security, international partnerships, and economic development as the pillars of its future, according to Salma Sheikh, Director of the Somaliland Review, who says the self-governing republic has spent more than three decades building democratic institutions while seeking broader international engagement.

In an interview with Antonio Picasso—an Italian journalist, communications consultant, columnist for Il Riformista, and host of the Eurovision podcast—Sheikh discussed Somaliland’s security outlook, regional geopolitics, relations with Somalia, international recognition, and the growing strategic competition in the Horn of Africa.

Speaking from Hargeisa, Sheikh said Somaliland’s position along the Gulf of Aden places it at the center of one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors, even as conflict continues across the Red Sea in Yemen.

‘We Do Not Consider Ourselves a Direct Target’

Asked about the threat posed by Yemen’s Houthi movement, Sheikh acknowledged the security implications of instability across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait but said Somaliland does not see itself as a direct target.

“Somaliland and Yemen have shared deep historical, cultural, and economic ties for centuries. However, the instability that has affected Yemen in recent decades has created significant security challenges in the Bab el-Mandeb area, which is of direct concern to us. However, we do not consider ourselves a direct target.”

She noted that Somaliland closely monitors developments in the Red Sea while maintaining vigilance over its own coastline.

‘A Reliable Security Partner in the Horn of Africa’

Sheikh argued that Somaliland has emerged as one of the Horn of Africa’s most dependable security partners despite operating without widespread international recognition.

She pointed to Somaliland’s role in combating piracy and protecting shipping routes through the Gulf of Aden.

“Despite limited international support, Somaliland has established itself as a reliable security partner in the Horn. Through effective governance and cooperation with international partners, we have played an important role in combating piracy and protecting our coasts.”

She added that Somaliland remains committed to peaceful coexistence with neighboring states.

“Somaliland poses no threat to anyone and wishes to maintain peaceful relations with all. We continue to invest in maritime security and work with partners who ensure stability and freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Aden.”

Contrasting Somaliland and Somalia

Discussing relations with Somalia, Sheikh said the two territories have followed fundamentally different political trajectories since 1991.

According to her, Somaliland rebuilt its institutions through reconciliation, community-led governance, and democratic processes, while Somalia continues to face significant governance and security challenges.

“Somaliland and Somalia have followed different paths since 1991. Somaliland has rebuilt its institutions through reconciliation processes, community-led initiatives, and a functioning democratic system.”

She emphasized that security remains a central government priority.

“Peace, democracy, and self-governance are fundamental values. This is why a significant portion of the national budget is allocated to security and border protection.”

While dialogue with Mogadishu has continued over the years, Sheikh said governance challenges have complicated progress.

“We have maintained a dialogue on these issues with Mogadishu for many years. However, the level of corruption and governance difficulties on the other side have made it increasingly difficult to continue that path.”

Recognition Remains a Central Goal

Although Somaliland has maintained peace and democratic institutions for more than three decades, Sheikh acknowledged that international recognition remains limited.

She argued that many governments recognize Somaliland’s achievements but remain cautious because of broader geopolitical considerations.

“Many countries appreciate the achievements made in building peace, stability, and democracy, but remain cautious for reasons related to regional and international balances.”

She expressed optimism about growing international engagement.

“We believe we have demonstrated, over more than thirty years, that we possess all the practical requirements of a state.”

Referring to Somaliland’s international partnerships, she added:

“We are encouraged by the growing level of involvement of some governments. I am thinking of Israel, Taiwan, and Ethiopia, our key partners. We trust in the objectivity of other countries, in Africa, Asia, and the West.”

Navigating Great-Power Competition

As international competition intensifies across the Horn of Africa—with actors including China, Turkey, the United States, and Gulf states expanding their influence—Sheikh said Somaliland’s foreign policy remains focused on national interests rather than geopolitical rivalry.

“Somaliland’s foreign policy pursues the principle of advancing the interests of the Somaliland people.”

She said Hargeisa welcomes partnerships based on mutual respect and shared objectives.

“We seek constructive and mutually beneficial partnerships with anyone who respects our aspirations, supports regional stability, and contributes to our economic development.”

According to Sheikh, international engagement offers opportunities beyond strategic competition.

“More than a competition between powers, international engagement remains an opportunity to build concrete relationships in trade, investment, infrastructure, security, education, and technology.”

‘Security Is Essential’

Looking ahead, Sheikh said Somaliland’s future depends on addressing several interconnected challenges simultaneously.

She cited security, economic development, climate resilience, and international recognition as priorities that cannot be separated.

“Security is essential for stability, economic development is indispensable for prosperity, climate change represents a concrete threat to a country that relies heavily on livestock and agriculture, while international recognition would open new opportunities for investment and cooperation.”

She concluded that economic growth and recognition reinforce one another.

“A strong economy creates jobs, attracts investment, strengthens institutions, and increases resilience to security and climate challenges. That said, full international recognition remains a crucial objective, as it would help accelerate progress in all other sectors.”

The interview highlights Somaliland’s continued efforts to present itself as a stable and reliable partner in the Horn of Africa while advocating for broader international engagement and recognition.

Read original interview here