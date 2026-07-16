Somaliland Omitted as Ethiopia Publishes Visa-on-Arrival List for Over 100 Countries

Ethiopia has published an updated list of more than 100 countries eligible for tourist visas on arrival, but Somaliland was omitted despite close bilateral ties, daily Ethiopian Airlines flights to Hargeisa, and Ethiopia’s diplomatic presence in Somaliland

By Saxafi Media Staff

ADDIS ABABA/HARGEISA — Ethiopia has published an updated list of more than 100 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to obtain tourist visas on arrival, streamlining entry procedures for approved international travelers. However, Somaliland has been omitted from the published list, despite maintaining close political, economic, and transport links with Ethiopia.

The updated visa-on-arrival policy allows eligible visitors to obtain a tourist visa after arriving in Ethiopia instead of applying before departure. Ethiopian authorities say the program is intended to simplify travel, encourage tourism, and improve access for visitors from approved jurisdictions.

While the list includes countries from Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, and the Americas—including Somalia, Djibouti, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, India, Japan, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Germany, France, Italy, and Australia—Somaliland does not appear among the eligible jurisdictions.

Somaliland’s Omission Draws Attention

Somaliland’s absence from the updated list has attracted attention given the longstanding relationship between Hargeisa and Addis Ababa.

Since Somaliland restored its self-governance in 1991, the two sides have maintained close cooperation in trade, security, transport, and regional affairs. Ethiopia also maintains an official diplomatic mission in Hargeisa, where Somaliland passport holders can apply for Ethiopian visas.

In addition, Ethiopian Airlines operates two scheduled daily flights between Addis Ababa and Hargeisa, making the route one of the busiest international air connections serving Somaliland.

Despite these close links, Ethiopian authorities have not publicly explained why Somaliland was omitted from the visa-on-arrival list.

Notably, the updated list includes Taiwan and Kosovo—both of which have limited international recognition—while Somaliland, which also has limited international recognition and is recognized by Israel, was omitted.

Existing Visa Procedures Remain in Place

The omission does not prevent Somaliland passport holders from traveling to Ethiopia.

Instead, travelers from Somaliland continue to obtain Ethiopian visas through the Ethiopian Representative Office in Hargeisa before departure, following the existing visa application procedures.

No announcement has been made indicating any changes to those arrangements.

How Ethiopia’s Visa-on-Arrival Program Works

Under Ethiopia’s visa-on-arrival scheme, citizens of approved countries can receive a tourist visa upon arrival at designated ports of entry rather than applying in advance.

The program is designed to simplify entry procedures for tourists while supporting Ethiopia’s tourism sector and international connectivity.

Travelers must still comply with Ethiopia’s immigration regulations and carry all required travel documents before departure.

No Official Clarification

As of publication, Ethiopian authorities have not issued an official explanation regarding Somaliland’s exclusion from the updated visa-on-arrival list.

It remains unclear whether the omission reflects an administrative classification, existing bilateral visa arrangements, or another policy consideration.

Until further clarification is provided, Somaliland passport holders are expected to continue applying for Ethiopian visas through the Ethiopian mission in Hargeisa before traveling.

Who qualifies for Ethiopia visa on arrival?

According to the Ethiopian authorities, citizens of the following countries are eligible for a tourist visa on arrival:

Algeria Angola Argentina Austria Australia Bahrain Belarus Belgium Benin Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad China Comoros Côte d’Ivoire Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Equatorial Guinea Estonia Finland France Gabon Georgia Germany Ghana Greece Guinea Guinea-Bissau Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kenya Kosovo Kuwait Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Mali Malta Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Monaco Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Namibia New Zealand Niger North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Republic of the Congo Romania Russia Rwanda Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Somalia South Africa South Korea South Sudan Spain Eswatini Sweden Switzerland Taiwan, China Tanzania Thailand The Gambia The Netherlands Togo Tunisia Turkey UAE Uganda Ukraine United Kingdom United States Zambia Zimbabwe.

The published list also does not include Eritrea or Egypt, meaning travelers from those countries are likewise ineligible for Ethiopia’s visa-on-arrival program under the current policy.