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Somaliland Omitted as Ethiopia Publishes Visa-on-Arrival List for Over 100 Countries

Somaliland Omitted as Ethiopia Publishes Visa-on-Arrival List for Over 100 Countries

Ethiopia has published an updated list of more than 100 countries eligible for tourist visas on arrival, but Somaliland was omitted despite close bilateral ties, daily Ethiopian Airlines flights to Hargeisa, and Ethiopia’s diplomatic presence in Somaliland

By Saxafi Media Staff

ADDIS ABABA/HARGEISA — Ethiopia has published an updated list of more than 100 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to obtain tourist visas on arrival, streamlining entry procedures for approved international travelers. However, Somaliland has been omitted from the published list, despite maintaining close political, economic, and transport links with Ethiopia.

The updated visa-on-arrival policy allows eligible visitors to obtain a tourist visa after arriving in Ethiopia instead of applying before departure. Ethiopian authorities say the program is intended to simplify travel, encourage tourism, and improve access for visitors from approved jurisdictions.

While the list includes countries from Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, and the Americas—including Somalia, Djibouti, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, India, Japan, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Germany, France, Italy, and Australia—Somaliland does not appear among the eligible jurisdictions.

Somaliland’s Omission Draws Attention

Somaliland’s absence from the updated list has attracted attention given the longstanding relationship between Hargeisa and Addis Ababa.

Since Somaliland restored its self-governance in 1991, the two sides have maintained close cooperation in trade, security, transport, and regional affairs. Ethiopia also maintains an official diplomatic mission in Hargeisa, where Somaliland passport holders can apply for Ethiopian visas.

In addition, Ethiopian Airlines operates two scheduled daily flights between Addis Ababa and Hargeisa, making the route one of the busiest international air connections serving Somaliland.

Despite these close links, Ethiopian authorities have not publicly explained why Somaliland was omitted from the visa-on-arrival list.

Notably, the updated list includes Taiwan and Kosovo—both of which have limited international recognition—while Somaliland, which also has limited international recognition and is recognized by Israel, was omitted.

Somaliland Omitted as Ethiopia Publishes Visa-on-Arrival List for Over 100 CountriesExisting Visa Procedures Remain in Place

The omission does not prevent Somaliland passport holders from traveling to Ethiopia.

Instead, travelers from Somaliland continue to obtain Ethiopian visas through the Ethiopian Representative Office in Hargeisa before departure, following the existing visa application procedures.

No announcement has been made indicating any changes to those arrangements.

How Ethiopia’s Visa-on-Arrival Program Works

Under Ethiopia’s visa-on-arrival scheme, citizens of approved countries can receive a tourist visa upon arrival at designated ports of entry rather than applying in advance.

The program is designed to simplify entry procedures for tourists while supporting Ethiopia’s tourism sector and international connectivity.

Travelers must still comply with Ethiopia’s immigration regulations and carry all required travel documents before departure.

No Official Clarification

As of publication, Ethiopian authorities have not issued an official explanation regarding Somaliland’s exclusion from the updated visa-on-arrival list.

It remains unclear whether the omission reflects an administrative classification, existing bilateral visa arrangements, or another policy consideration.

Until further clarification is provided, Somaliland passport holders are expected to continue applying for Ethiopian visas through the Ethiopian mission in Hargeisa before traveling.

Who qualifies for Ethiopia visa on arrival?

According to the Ethiopian authorities, citizens of the following countries are eligible for a tourist visa on arrival:

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Argentina
  4. Austria
  5. Australia
  6. Bahrain
  7. Belarus
  8. Belgium
  9. Benin
  10. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  11. Botswana
  12. Brazil
  13. Bulgaria
  14. Burkina Faso
  15. Burundi
  16. Cameroon
  17. Canada
  18. Cape Verde
  19. Central African Republic
  20. Chad
  21. China
  22. Comoros
  23. Côte d’Ivoire
  24. Croatia
  25. Cyprus
  26. Czech Republic
  27. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  28. Denmark
  29. Djibouti
  30. Equatorial Guinea
  31. Estonia
  32. Finland
  33. France
  34. Gabon
  35. Georgia
  36. Germany
  37. Ghana
  38. Greece
  39. Guinea
  40. Guinea-Bissau
  41. Hong Kong
  42. Hungary
  43. Iceland
  44. India
  45. Indonesia
  46. Ireland
  47. Israel
  48. Italy
  49. Japan
  50. Jordan
  51. Kenya
  52. Kosovo
  53. Kuwait
  54. Latvia
  55. Lebanon
  56. Lesotho
  57. Liberia
  58. Liechtenstein
  59. Lithuania
  60. Luxembourg
  61. Madagascar
  62. Malawi
  63. Malaysia
  64. Mali
  65. Malta
  66. Mauritania
  67. Mauritius
  68. Mexico
  69. Monaco
  70. Montenegro
  71. Morocco
  72. Mozambique
  73. Namibia
  74. New Zealand
  75. Niger
  76. North Korea
  77. North Macedonia
  78. Norway
  79. Oman
  80. Philippines
  81. Poland
  82. Portugal
  83. Qatar
  84. Republic of the Congo
  85. Romania
  86. Russia
  87. Rwanda
  88. Sao Tome and Principe
  89. Saudi Arabia
  90. Senegal
  91. Serbia
  92. Seychelles
  93. Sierra Leone
  94. Singapore
  95. Slovakia
  96. Slovenia
  97. Somalia
  98. South Africa
  99. South Korea
  100. South Sudan
  101. Spain
  102. Eswatini
  103. Sweden
  104. Switzerland
  105. Taiwan, China
  106. Tanzania
  107. Thailand
  108. The Gambia
  109. The Netherlands
  110. Togo
  111. Tunisia
  112. Turkey
  113. UAE
  114. Uganda
  115. Ukraine
  116. United Kingdom
  117. United States
  118. Zambia
  119. Zimbabwe.

The published list also does not include Eritrea or Egypt, meaning travelers from those countries are likewise ineligible for Ethiopia’s visa-on-arrival program under the current policy.

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