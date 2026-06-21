Proposed direct flights between Hargeisa and Tel Aviv could elevate Somaliland into a regional aviation hub, attracting investment, tourism and international business while boosting confidence in the country’s aviation infrastructure, according to aviation researcher Safwaan Farah

HARGEISA — As discussions advance over the possibility of direct flights between Hargeisa and Tel Aviv, aviation experts say the significance of such a route extends far beyond diplomacy, carrying potentially transformative implications for Somaliland’s aviation sector, investment climate and international standing.

Among those highlighting the broader impact is Safwaan Farah, an aviation safety researcher, member of the Royal Aeronautical Society and prominent Somaliland advocate, who argues that the launch of flights by an Israeli airline would represent one of the strongest endorsements of Somaliland’s aviation environment to date.

“Many people are focusing on the political significance of an Israeli airline starting flights to Hargeisa, but from an aviation perspective, the implications could be even bigger,” Farah wrote in a post on X.

His comments came amid growing attention surrounding plans announced by Somaliland President H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro for direct air links between Hargeisa and Tel Aviv during an interview with i24NEWS.

A Vote of Confidence in Somaliland’s Aviation Sector

According to Farah, Israeli airlines are recognized globally for operating under some of the most stringent security and risk-management standards in commercial aviation.

Before opening new routes, carriers conduct extensive evaluations covering airport security, operational reliability, ground handling capabilities, crew safety, insurance requirements and long-term commercial viability.

“They do not simply open routes on optimism or political goodwill,” Farah wrote. “Before launching service, they assess airport security, operational reliability, crew safety, ground handling, insurance considerations, and long-term viability.”

Because of these requirements, he argues that a decision by an Israeli carrier to serve Hargeisa would be viewed throughout the aviation industry as a strong validation of the city’s airport infrastructure and operational standards.

“When other airlines launch routes, the decision is often driven primarily by commercial demand,” he said. “But when an Israeli carrier launches a route, many in the aviation industry also see it as a signal that extensive security and risk assessments have already been carried out and passed.”

Industry observers note that such a development could have effects extending well beyond aviation, influencing how international investors, insurers and multinational companies assess Somaliland as a destination.

Potential Economic Benefits

Farah believes a direct connection between Hargeisa and Tel Aviv could help reshape international perceptions of Somaliland and strengthen confidence among foreign investors and business travelers.

“For Hargeisa, this could help reshape international perceptions,” he wrote. “Investors, business travelers, insurers, and airlines that may have previously viewed the destination with caution could begin to see it differently.”

Analysts say improved air connectivity often serves as a catalyst for increased trade, tourism, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

A direct route would also provide a faster travel option for members of the Somaliland diaspora while creating new opportunities for business cooperation between Somaliland and Israel in sectors ranging from technology and agriculture to infrastructure and logistics.

Hargeisa Could Become a Regional Aviation Gateway

Farah also argued that the proposed route could have implications extending far beyond direct travel between Somaliland and Israel, potentially positioning Hargeisa as a regional transit hub for the Horn of Africa.

“Did you know Hargeisa could become the only city in the Horn of Africa served directly by an Israeli airline to Israel?” he wrote in a separate post on X.

According to Farah, such a connection would elevate Hargeisa’s role from a destination airport to a strategic gateway linking travelers across the region with Israel.

“That would make Hargeisa more than just another destination—it would make it a gateway,” he said.

He suggested that passengers from neighboring countries across the Horn of Africa could use Hargeisa as a transit point for direct access to Israel, creating a new aviation corridor that currently does not exist.

“With a direct Israeli airline connection, passengers from across the Horn of Africa could travel through Hargeisa for direct access to Israel, creating an entirely new travel corridor in the region,” Farah said.

The aviation researcher noted that successful hub airports are often built not only on local passenger demand but also on their ability to connect travelers between regions.

“This is how aviation hubs are built. Not simply through local demand, but by attracting transit passengers and connecting regions that previously had limited direct links,” he wrote.

Farah believes a successful Hargeisa–Tel Aviv service could strengthen Somaliland’s position within regional aviation networks while attracting increased passenger traffic, business travel and foreign investment.

“A successful Hargeisa–Tel Aviv route could position Hargeisa as a key aviation gateway between Israel and the Horn of Africa, increasing passenger traffic, business travel, investment, and strengthening the case for additional international routes in the future,” he said.

He concluded that the long-term significance of the route lies not only in the direct connection to Israel but in the broader opportunities it could create for Somaliland’s aviation sector.

“The real opportunity isn’t just a flight to Tel Aviv,” Farah wrote. “It’s Hargeisa becoming a regional hub for travelers across the Horn of Africa.”

From Proposal to Policy

Farah has been a vocal supporter of direct flights between Somaliland and Israel even before President Irro’s recent visit to Israel.

On June 12, prior to the presidential delegation’s departure, he publicly called on the Somaliland leader to include aviation cooperation among the agreements being negotiated.

“Mr. President, please include in your agreements with Israel the possibility of a direct flight between Hargeisa and Tel Aviv,” Farah wrote on X.

He argued that demand among the Somaliland diaspora would support the route while strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two sides.

“The demand for this route among the Somaliland diaspora is incredibly high, and it would strengthen business, tourism, and people-to-people connections between the two sides,” he added.

Growing Optimism Following Presidential Announcement

Interest in the proposal intensified after President Irro disclosed that Somaliland and Israel were planning direct flights between Hargeisa and Tel Aviv as part of broader bilateral cooperation discussions.

The announcement was welcomed by Farah, who described the development as a significant milestone for Somaliland’s aviation future.

“There will be a direct flight between Hargeisa and Tel Aviv,” he wrote following the president’s remarks. “I am so glad to hear this great news from the President.”

While aviation authorities in either country have yet to announce a launch date, airline partner or operational details, the proposal has generated considerable excitement among business leaders, members of the diaspora and aviation professionals.

A Symbol of Somaliland’s Growing International Connectivity

For supporters of the initiative, the proposed air link represents more than a transportation route. It is increasingly being viewed as a symbol of Somaliland’s growing international engagement and its ambitions to become a regional hub for commerce, investment and connectivity.

Should the flights materialize, experts say they could mark a significant step in integrating Somaliland more deeply into international aviation networks while providing tangible economic benefits for travelers, businesses and investors alike.

As discussions continue, the prospect of direct flights between Hargeisa and Tel Aviv remains one of the most closely watched outcomes of the rapidly expanding relationship between Somaliland and Israel.