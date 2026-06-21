Israel Explores Berbera Naval Presence as Dolphin-Class Submarine Deployment in Somaliland Gains Attention

Israel is reportedly exploring a naval presence at Somaliland’s Berbera Port, with new security ties potentially allowing Dolphin-class submarines to operate near the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden as concerns over Houthi attacks and Iranian influence grow

HARGEISA/JERUSALEM — Israel is reportedly exploring the possibility of establishing a naval presence at the Port of Berbera in the Republic of Somaliland, a move that could significantly strengthen its ability to monitor developments across the Gulf of Aden, the southern Red Sea and the wider Horn of Africa.

According to a report by leading German defense news outlet CPM Defence Network, the newly established relationship between Israel and Somaliland could eventually allow the Israeli Navy to deploy its German-built Dolphin-class submarines from the strategic port city of Berbera.

While neither government has publicly confirmed plans for a permanent naval facility or regular submarine deployment, defense analysts say the port’s location opposite Yemen makes it one of the most strategically valuable positions along one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

“The geography of Berbera provides a unique vantage point over the Gulf of Aden and access to critical Red Sea shipping lanes,” a regional maritime security analyst said. “Any military power seeking enhanced awareness of developments involving the Houthis or Iran would consider such a location highly attractive.”

Strategic Location Near Yemen

Berbera sits directly across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, placing it within close proximity to areas where Houthi forces have launched attacks on commercial shipping and military vessels in recent years.

Security experts note that a naval presence in Somaliland would provide Israel with improved surveillance capabilities over maritime routes connecting Europe, Asia and the Middle East, while also enhancing its ability to monitor Iranian activities and proxy groups operating in the region.

According to foreign defense sources cited in the report, Israeli officials view Berbera as a strategically advantageous location from which to observe developments involving the Houthi movement and Iranian-backed forces operating near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The growing cooperation follows the establishment of formal relations between Israel and Somaliland, which has led to expanded diplomatic, economic and security contacts between the two sides.

Although Somaliland’s leadership has openly welcomed Israeli investment and access to its ports, there has been no official confirmation that Dolphin-class submarines will be permanently stationed or routinely deployed from Berbera.

Dolphin-Class Submarines and Regional Deterrence

The Dolphin-class fleet occupies a central role in Israel’s maritime security doctrine and is widely considered one of the country’s most important strategic assets.

Built in Germany, the diesel-electric submarines are equipped with advanced air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems, allowing them to remain submerged for extended periods without surfacing. The technology significantly enhances their operational endurance and stealth capabilities.

Military analysts believe the submarines provide Israel with a powerful deterrent capability, particularly in relation to Iran and its regional allies.

“The Dolphin fleet gives Israel strategic flexibility far beyond its coastline,” said a former naval officer familiar with regional defense issues. “Their ability to operate covertly for long periods makes them valuable assets for intelligence collection, surveillance and deterrence.”

The submarines are believed to perform a range of missions, including reconnaissance, covert monitoring of hostile coastlines, protection of offshore energy infrastructure and surveillance of critical maritime routes.

Their role has become increasingly important amid regional instability involving Iranian-backed groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Long-Range Strike Capability

Defense experts note that the submarines are capable of deploying a variety of advanced weapons systems, including the Israeli-developed Popeye Turbo submarine-launched cruise missile.

The missile’s range is estimated at more than 1,500 kilometers, providing the submarines with a significant long-range strike capability while remaining hidden beneath the sea.

Much of the Dolphin-class fleet’s operational capabilities remain classified, and Israeli defense officials rarely comment publicly on submarine deployments.

Reports indicate that at least one Dolphin-class submarine has previously operated closer to the Persian Gulf amid periods of heightened tension with Iran, reinforcing Israel’s strategic deterrence posture.

Growing International Interest in Berbera

The reports come as Berbera continues to attract growing international attention because of its location along vital global shipping routes linking Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

In Washington, policymakers have increasingly discussed Somaliland’s strategic significance as competition for influence in the Red Sea corridor intensifies.

Some reports have suggested that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has examined proposals involving greater security cooperation with Somaliland, including discussions linked to military basing opportunities in the region.

Analysts say Berbera’s modern port infrastructure, expanding commercial facilities and proximity to key maritime chokepoints have elevated its importance in international strategic planning.

Despite growing speculation, neither Israel nor Somaliland has announced any agreement involving a permanent naval base.

For now, the discussions remain largely the subject of defense reporting and strategic analysis. Nevertheless, the reports underscore Berbera’s rising profile as a critical maritime hub and highlight the increasingly important role Somaliland could play in the evolving security architecture of the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

As regional tensions involving Iran, the Houthis and international shipping continue to shape military planning, Berbera’s strategic value is likely to remain a focus of attention among regional and global powers.

Editor’s Note: The reports regarding potential Israeli submarine operations from Berbera are based on foreign media and defense-source reporting. No official announcement has been made by either the Government of Israel or the Government of the Republic of Somaliland confirming a permanent submarine deployment or naval base agreement.