The family of Somaliland’s representative to Yemen, Idris Adan Raage, says he has been held in detention since June 13 without access to legal counsel or contact with family members. The case has sparked diplomatic concern and calls for transparency, given Raage’s official status and the longstanding political, commercial, and people-to-people ties between Somaliland and Yemen. Somaliland authorities are reportedly engaged with Yemeni officials in ongoing efforts to secure his release and clarify his condition and whereabouts

ADEN — The family of Idris Adan Raage, Somaliland’s official representative in Yemen, has confirmed that he has been held in detention since June 13, prompting growing concerns over his welfare and renewed calls for Yemeni authorities to provide information regarding his whereabouts, legal status and condition.

According to relatives, Raage has been unable to communicate with family members since his detention, and authorities have yet to publicly disclose the reasons for his arrest or provide details regarding any legal proceedings.

The case has drawn significant attention because Raage serves as Somaliland’s accredited representative in Yemen, giving the matter a diplomatic dimension at a time when Somaliland and southern Yemen maintain longstanding commercial and people-to-people ties across the Gulf of Aden.

“We have received no direct communication from him and no clear explanation regarding his situation,” family members said in a statement released over the weekend.

The family called on authorities to disclose his location, clarify his legal status and allow him immediate contact with relatives and legal representatives.

Conflicting Reports Surround Detention

While relatives have publicly described the incident as a kidnapping and alleged that Houthi-linked actors were responsible, multiple sources familiar with developments in Aden say Raage was detained by authorities operating in the city.

The precise circumstances surrounding the detention remain unclear.

According to relatives, the Somaliland representative was taken into custody on June 13, one day before Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro began his historic state visit to Israel.

Family members further stated that Somaliland’s representative office in Aden was raided shortly before the detention.

They also alleged that authorities refused to allow Raage’s lawyer to be present during questioning and informed them only that he was being held at a Yemeni intelligence and security facility.

No official statement has yet been issued by Yemeni authorities explaining the detention or detailing any charges.

The absence of public information has fueled speculation across political and media circles in both Somaliland and Yemen.

Possible Link to Somaliland National Day Event

Sources familiar with the matter say the detention may be connected to a Somaliland National Day celebration held in Aden on May 18.

The event reportedly attracted prominent figures associated with the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a major political and military force in southern Yemen.

Reports circulating among regional observers indicate that the former flag of the People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen (South Yemen) was displayed during the gathering, although authorities have not publicly confirmed whether the event played any role in the detention.

Neither Somaliland officials nor Yemeni authorities have commented publicly on the reported connection.

Longstanding Ties across the Gulf of Aden

The detention comes despite decades of close relations between Somaliland and southern Yemen.

For generations, the Gulf of Aden has served as a bridge connecting communities on both sides of the waterway through trade, migration and cultural exchange.

Hargeisa hosts a substantial Yemeni expatriate community, many of whose families have maintained economic and social links with Somaliland for decades.

Commercial ties remain particularly significant in the livestock sector, where Somaliland exports large numbers of animals to markets across the Arabian Peninsula.

Maritime commerce between Berbera, Aden and other regional ports has also played an important role in sustaining economic activity and business relationships between the two sides.

Political analysts note that Somaliland and southern Yemeni actors have historically maintained cordial relations despite broader regional instability.

“The relationship has traditionally been characterized by commercial cooperation and close people-to-people connections,” one regional analyst said. “That is why this case has generated considerable attention.”

Somaliland Authorities Seeking Release

Family members say the Somaliland government has been actively engaged in efforts to secure Raage’s release.

Officials have not publicly commented in detail on the ongoing discussions, but sources familiar with the matter say contacts are underway with Yemeni authorities.

The family acknowledged those efforts while urging greater transparency regarding the envoy’s condition.

“We hope the matter will be addressed through recognized legal and humanitarian frameworks,” relatives said.

Diplomatic observers note that the case presents a sensitive challenge given Raage’s official status and the broader relationship between Somaliland and authorities in Aden.

Growing Calls for Clarification

Human rights advocates and political observers have increasingly called for authorities to provide clarity regarding the detention.

Legal experts emphasize that access to legal counsel, family communication and transparent judicial procedures are fundamental protections under internationally recognized standards.

The lack of official information has amplified concerns among Somaliland communities both at home and abroad.

For now, questions remain unanswered.

Where Raage is being held, what allegations authorities may be investigating and when he might be permitted access to family members or legal counsel remain unclear.

As diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes, relatives say their immediate concern is simple: receiving confirmation that he is safe and obtaining information about his condition after more than a week in detention.

Until then, the fate of Somaliland’s representative in Yemen remains uncertain, adding a new source of tension to one of the Horn of Africa’s most important cross-Gulf relationships.