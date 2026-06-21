Somaliland, Israel Forge Bold Economic Alliance as Landmark Talks Signal a New Era of Partnership

Somaliland and Israel forged a bold economic alliance as President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro secures agreements and investment discussions covering trade, finance, agriculture, water, energy, technology, infrastructure, mining, health and innovation during a landmark visit to Israel

JERUSALEM — What began as a diplomatic breakthrough has rapidly evolved into an ambitious economic vision that could reshape commercial relations across the Red Sea corridor.

During a historic multi-day state visit to Israel, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro secured a series of high-level engagements with Israeli political leaders, economic policymakers, investors, technology innovators and development institutions, laying the foundation for what both sides describe as a transformative strategic partnership centered on investment, trade, innovation and sustainable development.

The visit, which followed Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in late 2025, moved beyond symbolic diplomacy and focused heavily on practical economic cooperation across sectors including finance, banking, agriculture, water management, energy, infrastructure, communications, healthcare, mining, logistics and technology.

For Somaliland, the discussions represent an opportunity to attract foreign capital, expand international market access and accelerate modernization. For Israel, the partnership offers access to one of the Horn of Africa’s most strategically positioned economies, located along critical global maritime trade routes linking Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

A New Economic Chapter

A centerpiece of the visit was President Irro’s meeting with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, where both sides discussed removing obstacles to trade and investment while strengthening financial cooperation.

According to the Central Bank of Somaliland, the talks focused on enhancing access to international financial markets, promoting investment, supporting economic reforms and developing financial mechanisms capable of backing large-scale development projects.

The meeting included Somaliland Central Bank Governor Abdinasir Ahmed Hirsi, who emphasized the importance of strengthening financial infrastructure and regulatory systems to support future growth.

“A strong financial system will be instrumental in unlocking future trade and investment opportunities,” Hirsi said.

The governor highlighted Somaliland’s efforts to strengthen legal frameworks, modernize financial institutions and improve compliance with international Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) standards.

For a country seeking deeper integration into global markets, improved financial connectivity remains a critical prerequisite for attracting international investors and facilitating cross-border commerce.

Smotrich signaled Israel’s commitment to helping advance those objectives.

“The Ministry of Finance, which I head, will work to remove barriers and promote cooperation that will realize the full potential of trade and investments between the two nations,” he said.

Berbera Emerges as a Strategic Gateway

Economic discussions gained further momentum during President Irro’s meeting with Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat.

The talks focused on attracting Israeli private-sector investment into Somaliland and leveraging the strategic advantages of Berbera Port and the Berbera Free Economic Zone, which Somaliland is positioning as a gateway connecting African, Gulf and broader international markets.

Officials discussed expanding trade flows, strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises, modernizing livestock exports and accelerating cooperation in technology-driven industries.

The vision presented by Somaliland was clear: transform Berbera into a logistics, manufacturing and trade hub capable of serving millions of consumers across East Africa and beyond.

“Somaliland offers significant opportunities for investment, growth and partnership,” Somaliland officials said following the meeting.

Barkat echoed that optimism.

“Concluding an important meeting with the President of Somaliland Abdirahman Irro. We highlighted opportunities for companies and entrepreneurs in the Agritech sector and emphasized Somaliland’s location as a commercial and technological gateway for us to markets in Africa and the region.”

The Israeli minister further described technological innovation as a bridge capable of creating both economic and political partnerships.

“This strong connection shows once again how our technological strength builds political and economic bridges, creating a shared future of success for Israel and its partners around the world.”

Turning Recognition into Development

The economic focus of the visit reflects a broader effort by both governments to transform diplomatic recognition into tangible benefits for their populations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu framed the relationship as a partnership designed to improve lives through development rather than simply expand diplomatic ties.

“It is about building farms, hospitals, businesses, technologies and jobs,” Netanyahu said following meetings with President Irro.

“It is about turning societies into prosperous ones for both our peoples.”

The Israeli leader outlined plans for collaboration in agriculture, water management, healthcare, economic development and technology, sectors that Somaliland officials identify as essential to achieving long-term national development goals.

“The enemies of peace build tunnels, missiles and terror armies,” Netanyahu said.

“We will build something stronger — partnerships, innovation, a future of hope and security.”

Agriculture, Water and Food Security at the Center

Among the most significant aspects of the visit was Somaliland’s extensive engagement with Israeli institutions specializing in agriculture and water management.

President Irro and members of his delegation toured research centers, water facilities and technology companies renowned for transforming Israel into a global leader in agricultural productivity despite limited natural resources.

The delegation studied advanced irrigation systems, precision agriculture technologies, water recycling models, desalination techniques and energy-efficient agricultural solutions.

Officials said these technologies could play a critical role in helping Somaliland increase agricultural output, improve food security and strengthen climate resilience.

Israeli development officials revealed that cooperation is already underway.

According to Eynat Shlein, deputy director-general of MASHAV, Israel’s international development agency, dozens of Somaliland water engineers have already undergone advanced training in Israel.

“We identified many areas in which they need support, but we recognized water management as the most important because it is a field where meaningful change can be achieved relatively quickly,” she said.

Twenty-five Somaliland engineers recently completed training programs in water resource management, while a second cohort is currently receiving instruction in advanced water technologies and storage systems.

President Irro praised the initiative, describing knowledge transfer as a cornerstone of Somaliland’s development strategy.

“Investing in knowledge and strengthening the skills of our professionals is essential to achieving sustainable national development,” he said.

“We are committed to ensuring that, within the next three years, every citizen of Somaliland has access to clean, safe and reliable water.”

Energy Cooperation Gains Momentum

Water management was closely linked to another major area of cooperation: energy infrastructure.

President Irro met Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen, alongside senior executives from Israel’s energy and water sectors.

The discussions resulted in agreements to expand cooperation in water technology, electricity systems and energy infrastructure development.

“The relationship with Israel is a blessing,” Cohen said.

“We agreed to promote cooperation between the countries in the fields of energy and water, which will contribute to growth in Somaliland and to improving the country’s water infrastructure.”

The Somaliland delegation visited Mekorot’s internationally recognized Yarkon water project, where they examined technologies involving desalination, wastewater treatment and agricultural water recycling.

These technologies are particularly relevant for Somaliland as it seeks to strengthen water security while expanding agricultural production and supporting rapid urbanization.

A New Horizon for Investment

The economic vision advanced during the visit extended beyond government meetings.

President Irro participated in a major Somaliland-Israel Business Forum in Tel Aviv attended by more than 200 investors, business leaders and corporate representatives.

The gathering focused on identifying opportunities in infrastructure, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, finance, healthcare, innovation and technology.

Presentations highlighted Somaliland’s strategic geographic location, expanding transport corridors, growing private sector and abundant natural resources.

Officials showcased investment opportunities in:

Energy generation and distribution

Mining and mineral exploration

Fisheries and the blue economy

Livestock processing

Agribusiness

Telecommunications

Logistics and transport infrastructure

Banking and financial services

Health infrastructure

Technology and innovation ecosystems

“Somaliland is not just an investment destination—it is a strategic opportunity,” President Irro told attendees.

“I invite Israeli companies and investors to be among the first to take part in building the economic future of one of the most promising countries in Africa.”

The forum represented the first event of its kind between Somaliland and Israel and demonstrated growing private-sector interest in exploring commercial opportunities across the Horn of Africa.

Aviation, Connectivity and Regional Integration

Economic integration may soon receive another significant boost.

In an interview during the visit, President Irro announced that direct commercial flights between Hargeisa and Tel Aviv are expected to begin in the near future.

The proposed route would create the first direct air link between Somaliland and Israel, facilitating business travel, tourism, investment missions and commercial exchanges.

When asked about the project, President Irro responded simply:

“No reservations and no restrictions. Very soon.”

Business leaders on both sides believe improved air connectivity could dramatically strengthen trade and investment relations while enhancing Somaliland’s role as a regional commercial hub.

Building a Knowledge Economy

Perhaps the most enduring aspect of the emerging partnership is its emphasis on innovation and human capital development.

Throughout the visit, Israeli officials repeatedly highlighted technology transfer, skills development and institutional cooperation as key pillars of future engagement.

From agricultural technology and digital innovation to financial modernization and water engineering, the relationship is increasingly focused on empowering Somaliland’s next generation of professionals and entrepreneurs.

This aligns closely with Somaliland’s broader ambition to diversify its economy, increase productivity and build a competitive knowledge-based economic ecosystem.

Looking Beyond Diplomacy

Six months after Israel formally recognized Somaliland, both governments appear determined to convert political goodwill into measurable economic outcomes.

The signing of a Strategic Joint Declaration of Cooperation and the extensive network of meetings held during President Irro’s visit suggest that the relationship is entering a new phase characterized by practical collaboration rather than symbolic engagement.

For Somaliland, the stakes are significant.

Access to investment, technology, expertise and international partnerships could accelerate progress across critical sectors while strengthening its position as a gateway between Africa and the Middle East.

For Israel, Somaliland offers a stable and strategically located partner positioned at one of the world’s most important maritime crossroads.

As discussions advance and proposed projects move toward implementation, officials on both sides are increasingly framing the partnership not merely as a diplomatic achievement but as a long-term economic alliance with the potential to reshape development and trade dynamics across the wider Red Sea region.

If the ambitious plans unveiled during President Irro’s historic visit are realized, the Somaliland-Israel relationship may soon become one of the most consequential emerging economic partnerships linking Africa and the Middle East in the 21st century.