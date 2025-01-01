In a context where most airlines are investing in modernizing their fleets with more fuel-efficient aircraft and lower CO₂ emissions, Aerojet Aviation Limited has chosen to acquire one of the world’s oldest aircraft, a nearly 60-year-old McDonnell Douglas DC-9.

Aerojet, based in Somaliland, a country in the Horn of Africa, becomes one of the two passenger airlines worldwide to operate a DC-9-10, registered as 5Q-SAZ. At 58.4 years of age, it is also one of the oldest aircraft used for regular flights.

According to the Cirium platform, there are 22 McDonnell Douglas DC-9 aircraft in service globally, most of which fly as freighters for Aeronaves TSM and Ameristar Charters.

The only two airlines operating the passenger version are African Express Airways and now Aerojet.

The DC-9-10, delivered in October 1966, was the 61st unit produced at the Long Beach plant and was originally delivered to Delta Air Lines, where it operated until 1973. It subsequently served with Southern Airways (1973-1974), Alisarba (1974-1981), and then with various companies in private configurations in the United States and South Africa.

More recently, the aircraft flew for Fly 540 and its subsidiary Fly SAX between 2014 and 2018, before being acquired by Aerojet under a leasing agreement with Flytech Aviation Group, based in Malawi. To ensure compliance with current safety regulations, it underwent rigorous maintenance.

The interior of the DC-9 has been completely refurbished, featuring red upholstered seats, configured for 12 passengers in business class and 68 in economy.

Aerojet, a new airline from Somaliland, officially launched its operations with a high-profile ceremony at the Green Plaza Wedding and Conference Hall in Hargeisa on December 6. This ambitious project is driven by a group of local entrepreneurs, including Ahmed Day Kamaandoo, a young, influential businessman also active in the renewable energy sector. The initiative is in partnership with the Malawian company Flytech Aviation Limited

The airline plans to use this aircraft to operate flights to Nairobi (Kenya), Mogadishu (Somalia), Juba, Malakal, and Wau (South Sudan); Bosaso, Garowe, and Hargeisa (Somaliland); and Yemen. In addition to the DC-9, Aerojet will also use Let-410 and Fokker 50 aircraft.