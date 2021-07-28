FlyDubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced on Tuesday the start of its three-time weekly service to Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA) from 10 August. This will bring the number of destinations FlyDubai operates to in Africa to 12 points in nine countries including Sohag International Airport (HMB) and Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH) which started earlier this summer.

Flights from Terminal 2, DXB, to Hargeisa will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from August 10, 2021.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to HGA start from AED 4,700 and return Economy Class fares start from AED 1,600.

In April 2020, the government of Somaliland has banned the Emirati low-cost airlines FlyDubai and the Sharjah-based Air Arabia operations to and from its capital Hargeisa after they were found themselves in the middle of a political tug of war between Somaliland and Somalia.

The airlines have been told to apologize to the people and government of Somaliland after they adhered to a Somalia government ban on international flights imposed due to COVID-19. A FlyDubai flight on March 19, 2020 en-route to the Somaliland capital of Hargeisa returned to Dubai on the orders of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA).

But in early this month, the Somaliland government has lifted its suspension to both airlines following a bilateral agreement between their respective civil aviation authorities.

Commenting on the relaunch of the route, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of FlyDubai, said: “We are committed to provide underserved markets with direct air links to Dubai. We are pleased to restart our operations to Hargeisa which will provide the Somali diaspora with a convenient option to visit their families and friends in their home country. With the codeshare agreement with Emirates and the interline agreements we have in place more than 200 destinations can now be reached through Dubai’s aviation hub.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at FlyDubai, said: “FlyDubai is committed to creating free flows of trade and tourism between the regions we fly to and we believe that our reliable and convenient passenger and cargo services will help to open up the trade opportunities between Hargeisa and Dubai and onward destinations. We are sure that both our Economy Class and Business Class will exceed the passengers’ expectations and we look forward to welcoming passengers from Hargeisa on board again soon.”

On June 9, 2015, FlyDubai became the first carrier to operate to Hargeisa, Somaliland from Dubai. The carrier continues to open up underserved markets and expand its network in Africa. FlyDubai also has plans to relaunch its operations to Uganda in the coming few weeks.

FlyDubai currently operates to 12 points in nine countries in Northern and Eastern Africa:

Airport Code City Country 1 JIB Djibouti Djibouti 2 HBE Alexandria Egypt 3 HMB Sohag Egypt 4 SSH Sharm Egypt 5 ASM Asmara Eritrea 6 ADD Addis Ababa Ethiopia 7 HGA Hargeisa Somaliland 8 JUB Juba South Sudan 9 KRT Khartoum Sudan 10 DAR Dar-Es-Salam Tanzania 11 ZNZ Zanzibar Tanzania 12 EBB Entebbe Uganda

Flight details

Flight Number Emirates Codeshare flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Flight Time FZ 661 EK 2182 DXB 04:05 HGA 06:35 03:30 FZ 662 EK 2183 HGA 07:35 DXB 12:20 03:45

Flights are available to book on FlyDubai.com, the official FlyDubai App, the Call Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the FlyDubai travel shops or through our travel partners. In addition, passengers have the option to choose full packages from holidays by FlyDubai.

For the full timetable and fares, please visit: https://www.FlyDubai.com/en/plan/timetable

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre the IATA destination tracker for their whole journey and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. Passengers can also visit the COVID-19 information hub on FlyDubai.com for more information.

