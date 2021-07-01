Over the course of a lifetime, Andre Brugiroux claims he has visited every country on Earth — 251 countries or territories by his count, which included unrecognized states such as Somaliland or Tristan da Cunha island, the most remote inhabited archipelago of the world.

The adventurer left France at 17 and worked as a waiter in Scotland.

From 1967 to 1973, he traveled over 240,000 miles by hitchhiking on cars, boats, and planes, spending no more than one dollar a day.

“After a month, I realized I was spending a dollar a day. And I thought to myself, ‘Wait a minute, if you keep on spending a dollar a day, the whole world is yours.’ That’s when I realized that if I only hitchhiked without going to hotels, I could see the whole world.”

His journey to every country on Earth only came to a temporary end when he caught dysentery, forcing him to return to France.

But after he was well enough, he was on the road again.

“There are countries where I didn’t manage to get an invite to sleep in other’s home. So on some occasions, why not in prison? So, I would go to the main prison (mimics knocking and door opening), ‘Hello Sir, I’m on a world tour and I’m looking for a place to sleep with my sleeping bag, would you have an empty cell?’.”

He visited Somaliland in Africa (his country n° 250). In December 2011 André visited the recently-born country of South Sudan (n° 251). His dream is therefore totally fulfilled. He visited every country in the world.

Brugiroux finally settled down outside Paris in 2019.

He has written several books and produced a documentary using footage he recorded on his trips.

“Man everywhere has got a heart and feelings. We all know joy and pain.”

“This is true and that’s why my conclusion is that the Earth is only one country and we are all citizens of that one country. It is very important to understand that. And by traveling, we can drop our prejudices. This is why traveling is also important.”

Countries and territories visited

BEFORE DEPARTURE (1937-1955)

(List drawn up according to the administrative division of the year 2000)

1 – France – (1937) * 2 – Switzerland – (1944) 3 – Liechtenstein – (1953) 4 – Austria 5 – Belgium – (1954) 6 – West Germany 7 – Luxembourg

* The number to the right of the country is that of the first date of visit; it is not repeated for each country that has been visited in the same year. Even if they have been visited, uninhabited islands and islands contiguous to a country are not mentioned (Corsica is included in France, for example).

PREPARATION FOR A WORLD TOUR (1955-1967)

8 – Great Britain – (1955) 9 – Eire – (1956) 10 – Spain – (1957) 11 – Algeria – (1958) 12 – Chad 13 – French Congo 14 – Gabon – (1959) 15 – Belgian Congo 16 – Cabinda – (1959) 17 – Cameroon 18 – Niger 19 – Monaco – (1960) 20 – Czechoslovakia – (1962) 21 – Italy 22 – Vatican – (1963) 23 – San Marino 24 – Yugoslavia – (1964) 25 – Slovenia – (1960) 26 – Croatia 27 – Macedonia 28 – Bulgaria 29 – Canada – (1965) 30 – USA – (1966)

AROUND THE WORLD IN STOP (1967-1973)

31 – Mexico – (1967) 32 – Guatemala 33 – San Salvador 34 – Honduras 35 – Nicaragua 36 – Costa Rica 37 – Panama 38 – Ecuador – (1968) 39 – Peru 40 – Bolivia 41 – Argentina 42 – Paraguay 43 – Brazil 44 – Uruguay 45 – Chile 46 – Colombia 47 – Venezuela 48 – Alaska 49 – French Polynesia 50 – Cook Islands 51 – New Zealand 52 – Australia 53 – Timor 54 – Indonesia 55 – Singapore 56 – Malaysia 57 – Thailand 58 – Laos 59 – Cambodia 60 – Vietnam 61 – Philippines 62 – Hong Kong 63 – Macau 64 – Taiwan 65 – Japan 66 – South Korea 67 – USSR 68 – Romania 69 – Turkey 70 – Syria – (1971) 71 – Lebanon 72 – Jordan 73 – Iraq 74 – Iran 75 – Pakistan 76 – India 77 – Nepal 78 – Ceylon 79 – Afghanistan 80 – Kuwait 81 – Saudi Arabia 82 – North Yemen / South Yemen 83 – Djibouti 84 – Ethiopia 85 – Eritrea 86 – Kenya 87 – Uganda – (1972) 88 – Rwanda 89 – Burundi 90 – Tanzania 91 – Somalia 92 – Zambia 93 – Rhodesia 94 – Botswana 95 – South Africa 96 – Namibia 97 – Angola 98 – Lesotho 99 – Swaziland 100 – Mozambique 101 – Malawi 102 – Zanzibar 103 – Madagascar 104 – Central African Republic 105 – Nigeria 106 – Dahomey 107 – Togo 108 – Ghana 109 – Upper Volta 110 – Mali 111 – Ivory Coast 112 – Liberia 113 – Sierra Leone 114 – Gambia 115 – Senegal 116 – Mauritania 117 – Rio de Oro 118 – Canary Islands 119 – Morocco 120 – Ceuta 121 – Tunisia 122 – Libya 123 – Egypt 124 – Sudan 125 – Cyprus 126 – Israel 127 – Palestine 128 – Greece 129 – Hungary 130 – Poland 131 – Finland 132 – Norway 133 – Sweden 134 – Denmark 135 – Holland

SINCE 1974

136 – Portugal 137 – Haiti 138 – Guadeloupe 139 – Martinique 140 – Iceland – (1977) 141 – Guinea-Bissau – (1978) 142 – Seychelles – (1980) 143 – Reunion and Tromelin 144 – Mauritius 145 – Mayotte 146 – Comoros 147 – Andorra 148 – French Guiana 149 – Suriname 150 – Guyana 151 – Trinidad and Tobago (1982) 152 – Barbados 153 – Burma 154 – New Caledonia 155 – Wallis and Futuna 156 – Vanuatu 157 – Solomon – (1983) 158 – Papua New Guinea 159 – Fiji 160 – Tonga 161 – Samoa 162 – American Samoa 163 – China – (1984) 164 – Mongolia 165 – St-Pierre and Miquelon 166 – Greenland – (1985) 167 – Belize 168 – Jamaica 169 – Cayman 170 – Malta 171 – Turks and Caicos – (1987) 172 – Dominican Republic 173 – Bahamas 174 – Tibet 175 – Sikkim 176 – Bangladesh 177 – Cape Verde – (1988) 178 – Gibraltar 179 – Azores 180 – Madeira 181 – Anguilla (1989) 182 – Saint-Kitts and Névis 183 – Antigua 184 – Montserrat 185 – Dominica 186 – Saint Lucia 187 – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 188 – Granada 189 – Netherlands Antilles 190 – Aruba 191 – Puerto Rico 192 – British Virgins 193 – American Virgins 194 – Guinea – (1990) 195 – Spitsbergen 196 – Maldives – (1991) 197 – Andaman and Nicobar 198 – Brunei 199 – Albania 200 – Saint-Thomas and Prince 201 – Equatorial Guinea 202 – Lithuania 203 – Latvia 204 – Estonia 205 – Channel Islands 206 – Falklands 207 – Easter Island (1994) 208 – Ste-Hélène and Ascension 209 – Man 210 – Hawaii 211 – Marshall 212 – Micronesia (1995) 213 – Guam 214 – Northern Mariana Islands 215 – Palau 216 – Nauru 217 – Kiribati 218 – Tuvalu 219 – Faroe Islands 220 – Bahrain – (1996) 221 – Qatar 222 – Oman 223 – Cuba 224 – Kaliningrad 225 – Belarus 226 – Ukraine 227 – Moldova 228 – Slovakia 229 – United Arab Emirates 230 – Armenia 231 – Georgia 232 – Azerbaijan 233 – Bosnia and Herzegovina 234 – Antarctica (1998) 235 – Bermuda 236 – Kerguelen 237 – Bhutan (1999) 238 – Kyrgyzstan 239 – Kazakhstan 240 – Uzbekistan 241 – Turkmenia 242 – Tajikistan 243 – Norfolk 244 – Tokelau 245 – Pitcairn 246 – Nunavut 247 – Niue – (2002) 248 – North Korea 249 – Mustang – (2004) 250 – Somaliland – (2007) 251 – South Sudan – (2011)

Countries and territories to visit

0

Zero!

All the countries and territories of the world were visited between 1943 and 2011. Today, André Brugiroux continues to travel to “polish” certain countries he saw badly the first time, for various reasons.



Note that Serbia and Montenegro (in 1964) and Kosovo (in 2008) were visited, but are not listed.

