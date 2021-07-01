WorldRemitAds

Over the course of a lifetime, Andre Brugiroux claims he has visited every country on Earth — 251 countries or territories by his count, which included unrecognized states such as Somaliland or Tristan da Cunha island, the most remote inhabited archipelago of the world.

The adventurer left France at 17 and worked as a waiter in Scotland.

From 1967 to 1973, he traveled over 240,000 miles by hitchhiking on cars, boats, and planes, spending no more than one dollar a day.

SomlegalAds

“After a month, I realized I was spending a dollar a day. And I thought to myself, ‘Wait a minute, if you keep on spending a dollar a day, the whole world is yours.’ That’s when I realized that if I only hitchhiked without going to hotels, I could see the whole world.”

His journey to every country on Earth only came to a temporary end when he caught dysentery, forcing him to return to France.

But after he was well enough, he was on the road again.

“There are countries where I didn’t manage to get an invite to sleep in other’s home. So on some occasions, why not in prison? So, I would go to the main prison (mimics knocking and door opening), ‘Hello Sir, I’m on a world tour and I’m looking for a place to sleep with my sleeping bag, would you have an empty cell?’.”

He visited Somaliland in Africa (his country n° 250). In December 2011 André visited the recently-born country of South Sudan (n° 251). His dream is therefore totally fulfilled. He visited every country in the world.

Brugiroux finally settled down outside Paris in 2019.

He has written several books and produced a documentary using footage he recorded on his trips.

“Man everywhere has got a heart and feelings. We all know joy and pain.”

“This is true and that’s why my conclusion is that the Earth is only one country and we are all citizens of that one country. It is very important to understand that. And by traveling, we can drop our prejudices. This is why traveling is also important.”

Countries and territories visited

Somaliland Meet A 83-Year-Old Who Visited Every Country

Somaliland Meet A 83-Year-Old Who Visited Every Country
World map showing all Andre Brugiroux’s travels

BEFORE DEPARTURE (1937-1955)

(List drawn up according to the administrative division of the year 2000)

1 – France – (1937) *

2 – Switzerland – (1944)

3 – Liechtenstein – (1953)

4 – Austria

5 – Belgium – (1954)

6 – West Germany

7 – Luxembourg

* The number to the right of the country is that of the first date of visit; it is not repeated for each country that has been visited in the same year. Even if they have been visited, uninhabited islands and islands contiguous to a country are not mentioned (Corsica is included in France, for example).

PREPARATION FOR A WORLD TOUR (1955-1967)

  8 – Great Britain – (1955)

  9 – Eire – (1956)

10 – Spain – (1957)

11 – Algeria – (1958)

12 – Chad

13 – French Congo

14 – Gabon – (1959)

15 – Belgian Congo

16 – Cabinda – (1959)

17 – Cameroon

18 – Niger

19 – Monaco – (1960)

20 – Czechoslovakia – (1962)

21 – Italy

22 – Vatican – (1963)

23 – San Marino

24 – Yugoslavia – (1964)

25 – Slovenia – (1960)

26 – Croatia

27 – Macedonia

28 – Bulgaria

29 – Canada – (1965)

30 – USA – (1966)

AROUND THE WORLD IN STOP (1967-1973)

31 – Mexico – (1967)

32 – Guatemala

33 – San Salvador

34 – Honduras

35 – Nicaragua

36 – Costa Rica

37 – Panama

38 – Ecuador – (1968)

39 – Peru

40 – Bolivia

41 – Argentina

42 – Paraguay

43 – Brazil

44 – Uruguay

45 – Chile

46 – Colombia

47 – Venezuela

48 – Alaska

49 – French Polynesia

50 – Cook Islands

51 – New Zealand

52 – Australia

53 – Timor

54 – Indonesia

55 – Singapore

56 – Malaysia

57 – Thailand

58 – Laos

59 – Cambodia

60 – Vietnam

61 – Philippines

62 – Hong Kong

63 – Macau

64 – Taiwan

65 – Japan

66 – South Korea

67 – USSR

68 – Romania

69 – Turkey

70 – Syria – (1971)

71 – Lebanon

72 – Jordan

73 – Iraq

74 – Iran

75 – Pakistan

76 – India

77 – Nepal

78 – Ceylon

79 – Afghanistan

80 – Kuwait

81 – Saudi Arabia

82 – North Yemen / South Yemen

83 – Djibouti

84 – Ethiopia

85 – Eritrea

86 – Kenya

87 – Uganda – (1972)

88 – Rwanda

89 – Burundi

90 – Tanzania

91 – Somalia

92 – Zambia

93 – Rhodesia

94 – Botswana

95 – South Africa

96 – Namibia

97 – Angola

98 – Lesotho

99 – Swaziland

100 – Mozambique

101 – Malawi

102 – Zanzibar

103 – Madagascar

104 – Central African Republic

105 – Nigeria

106 – Dahomey

107 – Togo

108 – Ghana

109 – Upper Volta

110 – Mali

111 – Ivory Coast

112 – Liberia

113 – Sierra Leone

114 – Gambia

115 – Senegal

116 – Mauritania

117 – Rio de Oro

118 – Canary Islands

119 – Morocco

120 – Ceuta

121 – Tunisia

122 – Libya

123 – Egypt

124 – Sudan

125 – Cyprus

126 – Israel

127 – Palestine

128 – Greece

129 – Hungary

130 – Poland

131 – Finland

132 – Norway

133 – Sweden

134 – Denmark

135 – Holland

SINCE 1974

136 – Portugal

137 – Haiti

138 – Guadeloupe

139 – Martinique

140 – Iceland – (1977)

141 – Guinea-Bissau – (1978)

142 – Seychelles – (1980)

143 – Reunion and Tromelin

144 – Mauritius

145 – Mayotte

146 – Comoros

147 – Andorra

148 – French Guiana

149 – Suriname

150 – Guyana

151 – Trinidad and Tobago (1982)

152 – Barbados

153 – Burma

154 – New Caledonia

155 – Wallis and Futuna

156 – Vanuatu

157 – Solomon – (1983)

158 – Papua New Guinea

159 – Fiji

160 – Tonga

161 – Samoa

162 – American Samoa

163 – China – (1984)

164 – Mongolia

165 – St-Pierre and Miquelon

166 – Greenland – (1985)

167 – Belize

168 – Jamaica

169 – Cayman

170 – Malta

171 – Turks and Caicos – (1987)

172 – Dominican Republic

173 – Bahamas

174 – Tibet

175 – Sikkim

176 – Bangladesh

177 – Cape Verde – (1988)

178 – Gibraltar

179 – Azores

180 – Madeira

181 – Anguilla (1989)

182 – Saint-Kitts and Névis

183 – Antigua

184 – Montserrat

185 – Dominica

186 – Saint Lucia

187 – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

188 – Granada

189 – Netherlands Antilles

190 – Aruba

191 – Puerto Rico

192 – British Virgins

193 – American Virgins

194 – Guinea – (1990)

195 – Spitsbergen

196 – Maldives – (1991)

197 – Andaman and Nicobar

198 – Brunei

199 – Albania

200 – Saint-Thomas and Prince

201 – Equatorial Guinea

202 – Lithuania

203 – Latvia

204 – Estonia

205 – Channel Islands

206 – Falklands

207 – Easter Island (1994)

208 – Ste-Hélène and Ascension

209 – Man

210 – Hawaii

211 – Marshall

212 – Micronesia (1995)

213 – Guam

214 – Northern Mariana Islands

215 – Palau

216 – Nauru

217 – Kiribati

218 – Tuvalu

219 – Faroe Islands

220 – Bahrain – (1996)

221 – Qatar

222 – Oman

223 – Cuba

224 – Kaliningrad

225 – Belarus

226 – Ukraine

227 – Moldova

228 – Slovakia

229 – United Arab Emirates

230 – Armenia

231 – Georgia

232 – Azerbaijan

233 – Bosnia and Herzegovina

234 – Antarctica (1998)

235 – Bermuda

236 – Kerguelen

237 – Bhutan (1999)

238 – Kyrgyzstan

239 – Kazakhstan

240 – Uzbekistan

241 – Turkmenia

242 – Tajikistan

243 – Norfolk

244 – Tokelau

245 – Pitcairn

246 – Nunavut

247 – Niue – (2002)

248 – North Korea

249 – Mustang – (2004)

250 – Somaliland – (2007)

251 – South Sudan – (2011)

Countries and territories to visit

0

Zero!

All the countries and territories of the world were visited between 1943 and 2011. Today, André Brugiroux continues to travel to “polish” certain countries he saw badly the first time, for various reasons.


Note that Serbia and Montenegro (in 1964) and Kosovo (in 2008) were visited, but are not listed.

Somaliland Meet A 83-Year-Old Who Visited Every Country
From November 27 to December 10, 2013, stay in Tristan da Cunha, the most isolated island in the world.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.