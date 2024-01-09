Panic in Israel! Four African Nations Block Israel’s Access to Red Sea; This is Huge!

The Somaliland Council of Ministers issued a “stern warning” in a statement that it will take appropriate action against those who attempted to disrupt or obstruct the memorandum of understanding.

The African Union and the United States have joined the European Union in intervening in the dispute over the Bab El-Mandeb strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Suez Canal and accounts for 12% of global trade. While the AU urged both parties to respect each other’s territorial integrity, the EU reminded Ethiopia of Somalia’s sovereignty, and the US urged them to engage in dialogue.

According to a statement on the AU Commission’s website Wednesday, Chief Moussa Faki Mahamat urged “the two countries to desist from any action that unintentionally may contribute to a deterioration of the cordial relations between the two adjacent eastern African countries.”

We join other partners in voicing our deep concern about the resultant escalation in tensions in the Horn of Africa,” told US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. The right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States “recognizes the Federal Republic of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its 1960 boundaries.

The agreement, announced in Addis Abeba on Monday, will offer Ethiopia a 50-year lease to develop a naval station and commercial maritime services on the strategically important Gulf of Aden, only days after Somalia agreed to resume talks with Somaliland after years of stagnation. Somaliland will receive a stake in Ethiopian Airlines in exchange.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Somaliland’s council of ministers stated that 2003). It has a population of approximately four million and is bordered by Somalia, Djibouti and Ethiopia will also acknowledge its sovereignty. Ethiopia has stated that the government will conduct an “in-depth assessment” before granting recognition to the Republic of Somaliland.

Carriers have already shifted more than $200 billion in trade from the Red Sea to escape attacks by Iran-backed Houthi insurgents headquartered in Yemen.

Violence along a crucial Middle Eastern commerce corridor has already resulted in lengthier shipping times and higher freight costs.