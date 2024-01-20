Why is Somalia afraid to take Ethiopia to the ICJ? Somalia is accused of avoiding taking the Ethiopia-Somalia dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

This video suggests that Somalia’s reluctance to go to trial implies a lack of confidence in its claim over Somaliland.

The argument is made that going to court would expose Somalia’s occupation of Somaliland and potentially hold them accountable for alleged atrocities.

The historical context is provided, highlighting Somaliland’s resistance to Somalia’s occupation since 1961, including referendum attempts and liberation coups.

The video mentions specific events, such as the 1979 liberation attempt and the 1988 genocidal massacre of the Isaaq Clan, as part of Somaliland’s struggle for sovereignty.