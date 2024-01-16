On Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed the parliament to explain why the UK joined the US in striking Houthi targets in Yemen.

Four Royal Air Force Typhoon jets took part in last week’s US-led strikes on sites used by the Iran-backed rebels, who have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The US says Friday’s strikes hit Houthi weapons depots, radar facilities, and command centers.

The Houthis say they have targeted ships linked to Israel in response to the war in Gaza. But they have frequently attacked vessels with no clear links to Israel, imperiling shipping in a key route for global trade.