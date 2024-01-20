In the Horn of Africa, a contentious question echoes Somalia as an imposter. Join us as we unravel the truth behind border disputes, identity struggles, and the controversial claim of Somalia over the Republic of Somaliland.

Somaliland is a land that defies misconceptions and exposes the hidden truths buried in history. Once a British protectorate, Somaliland, located in the Horn of Africa, gained sovereignty on June 26, 1960, with over 35 countries recognizing its independence, including influential members of the United Nations Security Council.

There was talk of a merger between Somaliland and Somalia to create the Somali Republic, but due to legal blunders, this merger never materialized. In fact, it was Somalia that merged with Somaliland while under a United Nations trusteeship.

Somaliland’s initial Parliament approved a draft Act of Union, but Somalia’s Parliament didn’t ratify it. Both unratified acts of union render the union legally invalid, and the Somali Republic never truly existed as a legitimate state.

Somalia continues to use the credentials of Somaliland for the UN seat and falsely presents itself as the Republic of Somaliland, a situation perceived as a fraud perpetrated against Somaliland.

Somalia has occupied Somaliland for over 60 years, but there is no evidence showing a valid union between Somaliland and Somalia according to international law. The African Union fact-finding mission in 2005 concluded that there was no union or ratification. Somaliland seeks international recognition while facing resistance from Somalia.