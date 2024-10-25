Somaliland and Ethiopia have recently taken significant steps to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries as Ethiopia allocates land to Somaliland for establishing its embassy in Addis Ababa, raising speculation about the potential for Somaliland’s recognition as an independent state

In a significant development in the Horn of Africa, Somaliland has announced that it has received a plot of land from the Ethiopian government to build its diplomatic mission in Addis Ababa.

The news has sparked speculation about the status of Somaliland’s recognition by Ethiopia, but officials from both countries have clarified that the development does not necessarily mean official recognition.

The move is seen as a strengthening of diplomatic ties between Somaliland and Ethiopia, which have been improving in recent years. The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding in January, which aims to enhance cooperation in areas such as security, development, and environmental integration.

Ethiopia’s agreement to use the port of Somaliland for economic and military purposes will increase economic and social ties for both countries.

Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Essa Kayd, laid the foundation stone for the future embassy of the Republic of Somaliland in Addis Ababa, marking a significant milestone in the development of relations between the two countries.

Today, Somaliland's FM, H.E. @DrEssaKayd laid the foundation stone for the future embassy of the Republic of S/land in Addis Ababa. This land was generously donated by the Ethiopian gov't, marking a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral ties between our two nations. pic.twitter.com/AC4A3yRLG6 — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) October 16, 2024

While the Ethiopian government has not commented on the issue, Somaliland’s Special Envoy to the African Union and IGAD, Ambassador Abdullahi Mohamed Dualleh, confirmed to Deutsche Welle in Amharic that the laying of the foundation stone was indeed a significant development.

“We have secured the land for the Somaliland mission in Ethiopia, where we already have a strong presence with many workers. Additionally, Ethiopia has a significant mission in Hargeisa,” he said.

Ambassador Dualleh also stated that “Dr. Essa Kayd, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and I, have laid the cornerstone for our mission in Ethiopia. As Addis Ababa is the heart of the African Union, we recognize its importance. We will soon allocate resources and a budget for this initiative. Soon, you will witness Somaliland’s mission in Addis Ababa.”

However, when asked if this meant that Somaliland had been officially recognized by the Ethiopian government, Ambassador Dualleh clarified that recognition was not yet on the cards.

“Somaliland has not yet been recognized by Ethiopia,” he said. “But like other African countries, we expect Somaliland to be recognized. And part of the memorandum of understanding is the sea gate, recognition. And we are working on these issues.”

The development is seen as a significant step forward in the normalization of relations between Somaliland and Ethiopia, which have historically been strained due to Somalia’s claims of sovereignty over Somaliland.

In recent years, Ethiopia has taken a more pragmatic approach to its relations with Somaliland, recognizing the country’s independence. In August 2024, Ethiopia appointed Teshome Shunde as ambassador to its consulate in Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital.

However, the Ethiopian government has not officially recognized Somaliland as a sovereign state, and it remains unclear whether this latest development will lead to formal recognition.

Despite the uncertainty, Somaliland’s officials are optimistic about the development and see it as a significant step forward in their quest for recognition and international legitimacy.

As the Horn of Africa continues to evolve, Somaliland’s relations with Ethiopia will be closely watched by regional observers, who are keen to see how the development unfolds and what implications it may have for the region’s politics and security.