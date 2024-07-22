Sudan and Iran Restore Diplomatic Ties After 8-Year Hiatus

After an eight-year rupture, Sudan and Iran have made significant strides in rebuilding their diplomatic ties. The recent exchange of trade ambassadors between the two nations marks a pivotal moment in their relationship, signaling a new phase of cooperation and engagement.

The move comes as Sudan’s de facto leader, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, received Iranian ambassador Hassan Shah Hosseini in Port Sudan. In reciprocation, Sudan sent its ambassador, Abdelaziz Hassan Saleh, to Tehran, symbolizing a formal rekindling of diplomatic relations.

The announcement of this rapprochement was made by the Sudanese government, emphasizing the importance of this development in cementing bilateral ties between the two nations.

Hussein Al-Amin, Undersecretary of the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the Iranian ambassador’s presentation of credentials marks a new chapter in their bilateral relationship, highlighting a mutual commitment to strengthening ties and exploring cooperation.

This diplomatic breakthrough holds particular significance in the context of regional geopolitics. Sudan’s decision to restore relations with Iran follows a period of conflict and realignment with various international actors, notably during its 15-month war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The shifting alliances and foreign support for rival factions within Sudan have underscored the complexities and external influences at play in the country’s internal dynamics.

It is essential to note Sudan’s previous stance on its relations with Iran, having severed ties in 2016 in solidarity with Saudi Arabia. However, the geopolitical landscape has since evolved, as evidenced by the recent restoration of relations between Riyadh and Tehran, further catalyzing Sudan’s recalibration of its foreign policy approach. The changing dynamics in the Middle East, including Iran’s efforts to foster or restore relations with neighboring Arab nations, have evidently influenced Sudan’s diplomatic choices.

Moreover, the involvement of other global powers in Sudan’s internal conflict, such as the United States expressing concerns over reported arms shipments from Iran to Sudan’s military, has added layers of complexity to the situation.

Various international stakeholders, including Egypt, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia, have also played roles in supporting or engaging with different factions within Sudan, reflecting the entanglement of regional and global interests in the country’s strife.

In December, Sudan expelled UAE diplomats over allegations of weapon smuggling to the RSF, which the UAE denied. Meanwhile, Egypt and Turkey have supported the army.

Sudan’s decision to strengthen ties with Iran also holds historical significance, as it revives a relationship that flourished under former Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir, who cultivated close ties with Iran’s clerical state. The reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Sudan and Iran signals a recalibration of Sudan’s foreign policy and a shift in its strategic alliances, with broader implications for regional dynamics.

Against the backdrop of the protracted conflict in Sudan, characterized by widespread human suffering and displacement, the restoration of diplomatic ties between Sudan and Iran has the potential to influence regional dynamics and contribute to efforts aimed at realizing peace, stability, and humanitarian relief in Sudan.

As Sudan embraces this new phase in its foreign relations, the world will closely monitor the evolving dynamics in the region and the implications of this diplomatic realignment for Sudan’s internal dynamics and its broader relationships with international stakeholders.