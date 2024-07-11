Somaliland and South Sudan Graduates Feel Ethiopia Second Home

Somaliland and South Sudanese students Hail Ethiopia’s commitment to the regional cause

By Leulseged Worku

Arba Minch, Ethiopia – Somaliland and South Sudanese students who completed their studies at Arba Minch University have expressed their delight over the hospitality of Ethiopian society, calling Ethiopia their second home. The South Sudanese graduates specifically praised Ethiopia’s commitment to ensuring the benefits of its neighbors in the education sector.

Three Somaliland students, Abdullahi Abdusoble, Abdurrahman Seyed, and Mohammed Abdullahi, received scholarships in Ethiopia and completed their Master’s degrees in different fields at Arba Minch University.

During the university’s graduation ceremony for 2,544 students, although their families were not present, they felt welcomed by the town’s residents. “We love Arba Minch and feel the town is our second home. Ethiopians have treated us like family, and we are very grateful for that,” they told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA).

The new graduates expressed gratitude towards the town’s residents and their teachers, who provided them with love and knowledge. More than 100 students from Somalia, South Sudan, and Somaliland are studying at the university. “We are six students from Somaliland graduating this year,” they added, noting that their school term was both fun and productive.

The students from Hargeisa emphasized that, upon returning to Somaliland, they will work to strengthen relations with Ethiopia in all fields and engage in efforts to bolster people-to-people ties. They also conveyed a message that Ethiopia, known for its hospitality, should continue and strengthen its scholarship programs to benefit more people from the East African region.

In a separate interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Sarah Gune Simon Duku, an MBA student from South Sudan, shared her experiences before and after coming to Ethiopia on a scholarship offered by the Ethiopian government. She revealed that over the past two years, she has witnessed Ethiopia’s true image and its peaceful and welcoming people.

Sarah praised the Ethiopian government’s dedication to regional stability and unity, emphasizing the shared cultures and identities of East African countries and the importance of working together for the greater good of the region.

Another South Sudanese scholarship student, Anna Nyakout Tuel, studying tourism and hospitality management at Arba Minch University, also shared her positive experience as a scholarship recipient. She echoed Sarah’s sentiments, appreciating the Ethiopian government’s commitment to promoting regional unity and cooperation.

Initially, Anna had a distorted image of Ethiopia, but her experiences during her studies changed her perspective. She now values the warm hospitality and friendly nature of the Ethiopian people.

Anna emphasized that the scholarship opportunity not only enabled her to pursue her educational goals but also allowed her to learn from and share experiences with students from other countries in the region. She believes that such initiatives foster greater understanding and cooperation among East African nations.

The Ethiopian government’s scholarship program is seen as a shining example of its commitment to regional stability, prosperity, and unity, with the students’ story being just one of many testaments to its success, it was stated.