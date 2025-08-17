Hargeisa, Somaliland – Education Minister Professor Ismail Duale Yusuf announced exceptional nationwide examination results today, revealing near-universal pass rates that underscore Somaliland’s educational progress.

More than 40,000 students participated in the 2024-2025 national assessments for Grade 8 (lower secondary) and Form 4 (upper secondary).

Key Results

Grade 8 (24,103 candidates):

Pass Rate: 98.3% (23,693 students)

Gender Breakdown: 13,550 boys | 10,553 girls

Failures: ≈1% (181 students) | Absent: (229 students)

Form 4 (15,978 candidates):

Pass Rate: 97.9% (15,647 students)

Gender Breakdown: 8,095 boys | 7,883 girls

Failures: ≈2% (269 students) | Absent: (62 students)

Leadership Response

At a formal ceremony attended by Da’ud Mohamed Farah, Chairman of the National Examinations Office, Minister Yusuf hailed the results as historic.

“These exceptional outcomes reflect the relentless dedication of our students and the robustness of Somaliland’s education system. We celebrate not just statistics, but the future architects of our nation,” said Minister Yusuf.

He extended gratitude to teachers and examination committees for their “meticulous preparation and fair assessment,” while congratulating families nationwide.

National Impact

The announcement ignited celebrations across communities, with parents and educators praising the achievement as evidence of Somaliland’s institutional resilience. Local teacher Amina Hassan noted, “Despite limited resources, our students outperform expectations. This validates our community-led education model.”

Context

Vocational school results remain pending.

The near-parity in gender participation highlights Somaliland’s progress in educational access.

Looking Ahead

Minister Yusuf reaffirmed commitments to “further elevate educational quality,” signaling plans for curriculum modernization and teacher training initiatives.

The results arrive amid Somaliland’s broader push for international recognition, showcasing its functional institutions – a stark contrast to regional instability.