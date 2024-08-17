Taiwan awarded scholarships to 32 Somaliland students during a ceremony held by the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland, highlighting the strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The scholarships—Taiwan MOFA, Taiwan MOE, Taiwan ICDF, and Taiwan Military Scholarships—aim to enhance educational opportunities and human resources in Somaliland and have benefited over 130 Somalilanders to date.

This year’s group includes ten government officials studying vital fields for development, such as public health, agriculture, and defense.

Mr. Abdi Ismail Yunis, Deputy Chairman of the Somaliland National Commission for Higher Education, attended the ceremony, underscoring the program’s significance for the nation.

Dr. Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, Somaliland’s Representative to Taiwan, also participated, reinforcing the bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Allen Chenhwa Lou highlighted the program’s potential impact on Somaliland’s development, urging recipients to apply their Taiwanese education for their country’s improvement. “We urge recipients to leverage their educational experiences in Taiwan for the betterment of Somaliland,” Lou stated. He commended Taiwan’s education system for its rigorous standards and innovative methods, contributing to its esteemed global reputation.

This scholarship initiative is part of a larger bilateral agreement signed in July 2020, which established formal ties between Taiwan and Somaliland. Despite limited international recognition for both parties, their partnership has thrived, leading to the establishment of representative offices in Hargeisa and Taipei.

Taiwan’s education system, particularly in STEM fields, ranks among the world’s best, attracting international students seeking advanced knowledge. For Somaliland, access to Taiwan’s educational resources is a significant opportunity, particularly as global economies increasingly focus on technology. The partnership aims to equip Somaliland students with essential skills to boost key sectors upon their return.

In a related milestone, Somaliland’s National Army celebrated the graduation of Lt. Colonels and Majors from Taiwan’s National Defense University, marking the first time its military personnel have completed training at Taiwan’s War College and Staff College.

Somaliland’s ambassador to Taiwan, Mr. Mohamed Hagi, expressed optimism about the officers’ contributions to military capabilities, stating, “The advanced knowledge and skills acquired by these officers will significantly enhance our National Army’s effectiveness.”

The growing cooperation in education and military training reflects a mutual commitment to development. As Somaliland pursues economic growth and stability, initiatives like the Taiwan Scholarship Program exemplify how international partnerships can drive societal transformation.

While the long-term effects of this partnership remain uncertain, both Taiwan and Somaliland recognize education as a cornerstone of their relationship. The return of Somaliland students with advanced degrees and specialized training could greatly influence the nation’s development.

However, challenges persist. The limited international recognition for both parties may restrict the broader application of these educational initiatives, and retaining and effectively utilizing returning talent will be crucial for maximizing the partnership’s potential.

As the Taiwan-Somaliland relationship continues to evolve, education and knowledge exchange are likely to remain central to their cooperation, including support for Somaliland’s democratization and elections. The success of these initiatives may provide valuable insights into alternative models of international cooperation and development in today’s complex global landscape.