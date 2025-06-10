Abaarso Tech: An Essential Gateway Connecting Somaliland to the Global Community

This article, written by Abdirazak Sh. Abubaker, argues that Abaarso Tech, a school in Somaliland founded by Jonathan Starr, is transforming the country by providing excellent education, leadership skills, and ambition to its students. It helps students access global opportunities and encourages them to return home to become agents of change.

The success of Abaarso alumni, like Hodo, who recently graduated from Middlebury College, demonstrates the school’s impact. Abaarso connects Somaliland to the world academically and politically, fostering a generation of purposeful, well-educated youth. Despite criticism, Abaarso is a valuable asset to Somaliland, shaping its future by nurturing leaders and innovators. The author congratulates Hodo and the Abaarso graduating class of 2025.

By Abdirazak Sh. Abubaker

It was an immense privilege to have the opportunity to meet Jonathan Starr, the visionary founder of the Abaarso School of Science and Technology in Hargeisa, Somaliland.

Abaarso transcends the conventional definition of a school; it embodies a transformative movement. Emerging amidst the aftermath of decades of adversity, particularly the collapse of the Somaliland educational system during Siyad Barre’s regime, Abaarso emerged at a pivotal juncture. It not only delivered academic excellence but also instilled a renewed sense of optimism and hope for a new generation.

Jonathan Starr’s vision filled a critical gap, reviving a culture of education, leadership, and ambition that had long been suppressed. Today, Abaarso serves as a gateway to the world, empowering brilliant young minds to seize global opportunities and return home as agents of change.

The profound impact of this initiative can be easily witnessed at the commencement ceremony of my niece, Hodo, an Abaarso alumnus who recently graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont.

Hodo’s achievement stands as a resounding affirmation of the school’s mission and its enduring influence.

The celebration was further enhanced by the presence of numerous Abaarso alumni, now pursuing higher education at esteemed institutions across the United States. These esteemed individuals made the journey from various states to commemorate Hodo’s significant milestone, underscoring the robust and supportive network that Abaarso has cultivated. These young leaders maintain a profound connection, supporting one another and forging a future that transcends the boundaries of any single campus or nation.

Their presence, unity, and unwavering commitment to one another and their homeland reaffirmed the core values that Abaarso embodies.

As Somaliland pursues to secure international recognition, the accomplishments of Abaarso students and its alumni serve as tangible results of the nation’s fortitude, capacity, and rightful position on the global stage.

The narratives of Abaarso School of Science and Technology serve as a compelling testament to the fact that recognition transcends geographical boundaries. It encompasses the contributions, values, and aspirations of an institution.

Undeterred by criticism or propaganda emanating from detractors, the tangible evidence on the ground unequivocally demonstrates Abaarso’s transformative role in shaping the future of Somaliland. Abaarso’s mission extends beyond mere academic achievement; it nurtures leaders, innovators, and global citizens.

By connecting Somaliland to the world on both an academic and political level, Abaarso empowers a generation of youth rooted in values, driven by purpose, and equipped with an exceptional education.

Amidst the prevailing discourse, the indisputable truth remains: Abaarso stands as a national asset. Its impact is undeniable, and its legacy is merely in its nascent stages.

Congratulations to Hodo and to all members of the Abaarso graduating class of 2025. Your accomplishments will pave the way for great contributions in many fields for Somaliland and the global community.

Author: Abdirazak Sh. Abubaker, Atlanta, GA

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.