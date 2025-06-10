This article discusses the foundation of Somaliland’s foreign policy, emphasizing that its success in gaining international recognition depends on internal stability, good governance, strategic communication, and targeted partnerships. It uses the analogy of building a high-rise, where a strong foundation is crucial for the structure to stand tall.

By Munir Bashatax

A wise saying states, “Whoever desires to raise a high building must strengthen and perfect its foundation.” This principle, though originally intended to describe physical structures, applies powerfully to the realm of politics and diplomacy—particularly in the case of Somaliland. As a self-declared state striving for international recognition and broader global engagement, Somaliland’s foreign policy must be rooted in solid internal foundations. The success of its international outreach depends not just on external lobbying but on the strength, unity, and integrity of its domestic systems.

Since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has made notable strides in establishing peace, conducting elections, building institutions, and developing an inclusive form of governance. These achievements, often overlooked on the global stage, form the bedrock of its foreign policy strategy. Much like a tall building relies on a reinforced base, Somaliland’s path to international legitimacy rests on the strength of its internal governance and the consistency of its external messaging.

The Foundation: Internal Stability and Good Governance

Somaliland’s greatest diplomatic asset lies not in grand speeches abroad, but in the quiet success of peace and order at home. In a region plagued by instability, Somaliland has maintained relative security, democratic transitions, and functioning institutions. These achievements serve as the “concrete” in the foundation of its foreign relations. Foreign governments and institutions take note when a region demonstrates self-reliance, political maturity, and legal order. Thus, maintaining and enhancing rule of law, anti-corruption practices, and inclusive governance is essential to reinforcing Somaliland’s global credibility.

The Blueprint: Strategic and Consistent Messaging

A high-rise cannot be built on vague or shifting plans—and neither can a foreign policy succeed with inconsistent messages. Somaliland must continue to communicate a clear and unified diplomatic vision, rooted in historical facts, legal arguments, and a demonstrated capacity for self-governance. Recognition efforts must be based not on emotional appeals, but on consistent diplomatic engagement, showcasing the contrast between Somaliland’s stability and Somalia’s ongoing challenges

This also requires internal political unity. Divisions among political parties or changes in messaging can undermine the Somaliland case. Diplomacy begins at home: when political actors speak with one voice abroad, the world listens more carefully.

The Structure: Gradual Growth through Targeted Partnerships

Somaliland’s foreign policy should prioritize strategic patience and issue-based diplomacy. Recognition is not won overnight; rather, it is the product of years of engagement, trust-building, and practical cooperation. Somaliland’s growing relationships with countries like Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates (through the Berbera Port), and Taiwan illustrate the value of targeted partnerships. These ties can strengthen its economy, security capacity, and diplomatic profile—forming the next “floors” of its diplomatic structure

Through trade, education exchange, development cooperation, and regional security contributions, Somaliland can gradually build an undeniable international presence—even without formal recognition in the short term.

The Support Beams: Institutional and Public Capacity

Behind any enduring foreign policy is a network of skilled professionals, informed citizens, and strong institutions. Somaliland must invest in training diplomats, developing foreign policy think tanks, and engaging civil society in international issues. Its embassies do not just measure a nation’s diplomatic strength, but by the depth of its preparation and the unity of its people behind a shared vision.

Just as a building relies on steel beams and engineers, Somaliland’s foreign outreach depends on education, professionalism, and long-term planning.

Conclusion

The ambition to “build high” in foreign policy—to gain recognition, influence, and international respect—is a worthy goal for Somaliland. But the success of that ambition will be determined by the strength of the foundations laid at home. Through peace, governance, strategic communication, and steady diplomatic work, Somaliland has already laid much of that groundwork.

The building may not yet be complete, and recognition may still be distant. But if Somaliland continues to strengthen its foundations, align its strategies, and rise steadily, the structure it is building—a sovereign, democratic, and globally engaged state—will not only stand tall but endure.

Author Bio:

Munir Bashatax, based in Birmingham, UK, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in both Sociology and Economics, as well as Commerce. With a deep appreciation for politics, economics, and business, he spends his time researching and reflecting independently on these subjects, offering well-informed personal insights and analysis.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.