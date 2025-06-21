Hargeisa, June 21, 2025 – President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro inaugurated Somaliland’s 2025 National Certificate Examinations at Farah Omar High School today, urging 40,749 students to pursue excellence as the cornerstone of national progress.

Nationwide Academic Milestone

The high-stakes exams, spanning primary and secondary levels, commenced simultaneously across 304 centers from the western coastal town of Zeila to the eastern district of Badan.

In his keynote address, President Irro framed education as existential for Somaliland’s future, stating, “Education is the foundation of our nation’s advancement. Approach these exams with integrity, discipline, and confidence—your success fuels our collective prosperity.”

He praised students’ dedication while stressing strict adherence to examination protocols.

Rigorous Oversight for Fairness

Education Minister Prof. Ismail Duale Yusuf confirmed 40,749 candidates (Grades 8 and Form 4) are participating, with girls prominently represented. He emphasized robust safeguards, saying “Stringent measures ensure transparency at every center. Upholding academic standards reflects our commitment to building a merit-based future.”

National Examinations Office Chairman Daud Ahmed Farah reported peaceful proceedings nationwide, stating, “We pray for smooth conclusion of this critical exercise from Zeila to Badan.”

Strategic Significance

The exams—spanning multiple days—represent more than academic assessment:

– Unifying Symbol: Conducted across Somaliland’s farthest reaches, reinforcing national cohesion

– Quality Benchmark: Anti-cheating protocols signal institutional maturity to international observers

– Youth Investment: Results will shape higher education access for thousands

President Irro closed with a rallying call: “Your efforts today forge tomorrow’s Somaliland—brighter, stronger, and knowledge-driven.”

Results are expected in coming months, determining academic pathways for a generation amid Somaliland’s ongoing governance reforms.

Key Details:

Participants: 40,749 students (Grades 8 & Form 4)

Exam Centers: 304 nationwide

Geographic Scope: Zeila (west) to Badan (east)

Press Release by Presidency of Somaliland

President of the Republic of Somaliland Oversees Launch of Nationwide National Exams His Excellency Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), the President of the Republic of Somaliland, today presided over the official opening of the 2025 National Certificate Examinations for Grade 8 and Grade 12 students across the country. The formal ceremony was held at Farah Omar Secondary School in the capital, Hargeisa. Addressing the occasion, the President delivered a powerful message to students, teachers, exam supervisors, and education authorities—reaffirming the centrality of education in Somaliland’s journey toward progress, self-reliance, and sovereign statehood. President Abdirahman Irro commended the tens of thousands of students sitting for these critical national examinations, praising their dedication, resilience, and pursuit of academic excellence. He urged all candidates to approach their examinations with honesty, confidence, and discipline, and emphasized the need for all involved to uphold the transparency, credibility, and integrity of the entire examination process. Underscoring the strategic importance of education in nation-building, the President described Somaliland’s youth as the custodians of the country’s future—tasked with advancing the values of innovation, good governance, and national pride. In closing, His Excellency extended his heartfelt wishes for success to all candidates and reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the education sector as a pillar of national development. All praise is due to Allah. Hussein Adan Igeh (Deyr), Spokesman for the President of the Republic of Somaliland