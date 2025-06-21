HARGEISA, Somaliland – Former Voice of America (VOA) journalist Sahra Eidle Nur has officially announced her candidacy for a seat in Somaliland’s House of Representatives.

Nur, a long-serving Somali-language journalist based at VOA’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, declared her bid during a press conference in the Somaliland capital, Hargeisa, on Saturday. The event drew significant attendance from local media outlets.

In an interview with MMTV following her announcement, Nur framed her decision to run as a commitment to national progress. “I see it as my duty today to actively contribute to my country’s progress,” she stated.

She acknowledged Somaliland’s historical role in promoting women’s political engagement, calling the nation “a pioneer in women’s political participation.”

However, Nur also highlighted persistent obstacles, noting that “societal and clan-based challenges often hinder full support for female candidates.”

Broader Context of Women’s Representation

Nur’s entry into politics coincides with ongoing national discussions about gender parity in government. Recent criticism has focused on the limited representation of women within President Abdirahman Irro’s administration.

Women’s rights organizations and activists have mobilized, urging the President to fulfill his commitments to gender inclusion. Their sustained advocacy has prompted a response. President Abdirahman Irro has publicly acknowledged concerns regarding the underrepresentation of women in his government.

While activists welcomed this recognition as a positive step, they expressed strong reservations about the justification offered – namely, pressure from traditional elders. Advocacy groups deem this explanation unacceptable and are demanding concrete action.

“The women of Somaliland are watching closely,” stated a coalition of women’s rights groups in a recent joint communiqué.

“Symbolic gestures are insufficient. Concrete steps must be taken to rectify the imbalance and ensure women are not only included in leadership but also given influential roles where they can shape policies and decisions.”

Nur’s candidacy is seen by observers as a significant test of Somaliland’s ability to translate its stated support for women in politics into tangible electoral success, amidst the complex social dynamics she referenced.