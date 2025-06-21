Hargeisa, June 21, 2025 – President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) conducted a high-stakes inspection of Somaliland’s Finance Ministry today, demanding intensified revenue reforms amid signs of growing economic momentum.

The visit came hours before Finance Minister Abdillahi Hassan Adan revealed a surge in national revenue and commercial activity, attributing it to rising public confidence in the government’s policies.

Hands-On Oversight

President Irro, accompanied by senior ministry officials including Minister Adan and Director General Mohamed Hassan Saleban, scrutinized tax collection systems, anti-smuggling measures, and preparations for the 2026 national budget.

He underscored the ministry’s role as the “backbone of government,” stressing that new priorities – including salary increases for security forces and civilian force integration – require urgent funding.

“The Ministry must redouble efforts to meet these demands while ensuring essential services,” Irro declared, issuing a stark warning against corruption: “Good governance is the cornerstone of progress. We maintain zero tolerance for financial misconduct.”

Revenue Breakthrough

Earlier at the Council of Ministers, Finance Minister Adan reported concrete gains:

– Tax revenue rising daily due to “citizen trust in economic strategies”

– Foreign-funded projects exploding from 4 to 11 under current leadership

– Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms advancing

– New revenue streams under exploration to sustain growth

“We’re optimizing tax systems to ensure sustainable revenue that benefits all Somalilanders,” Adan stated, noting increased market transactions reflect a “conducive environment for business.”

Reform Roadmap

The presidential inspection highlighted critical next steps:

1. Budget Overhaul: Incorporating previously excluded security and transportation costs

2. Anti-Corruption Drive: Public officials directed to “uphold integrity”

3. Tax Compliance: Citizens urged to fulfill obligations to support development

Economic Horizon

With Somaliland positioned as an “emerging hub in the Horn,” Irro’s personal engagement signals intensified reforms. As Minister Adan concluded, “This trajectory marks progress toward stability – inspiring optimism for citizens and investors alike.”

This developing story follows renewed international interest in Somaliland after U.S. congressional moves toward recognition earlier this week.

Press Release by the Presidency of Somaliland:

President Abdirahman Irro Inspects Ministry of Finance and Economic Development The President of the Republic of Somaliland, His Excellency Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), today carried out an official visit to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in Hargeisa, as part of his broader commitment to strengthening institutional performance and enhancing transparency in public financial management. Upon arrival, the President was received by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Abdillahi Hassan Aden, along with the Deputy Minister, Director General, and senior departmental officials. The visit focused on reviewing the Ministry’s core responsibilities, particularly those relating to domestic revenue generation, tax policy reform, budget planning, and the broader macroeconomic development agenda. It formed part of the President’s ongoing efforts to ensure that key state institutions are effectively aligned with national development priorities and responsive to emerging fiscal challenges. During the engagement, Minister Abdillahi provided a detailed briefing to the President, covering: Legislative and institutional frameworks guiding public financial management and ensuring alignment with international standards

Formulation of the 2026 National Budget, with a focus on fiscal sustainability, inclusive growth, and development-oriented allocations

Implementation of tax reform measures, including the phased introduction of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) to broaden the revenue base

Strengthening anti-evasion and compliance mechanisms to reduce leakages and enhance domestic resource mobilization

Macroeconomic performance indicators, including improvements in national GDP and projections for continued growth

Strengthened management and strategic alignment of externally funded development initiatives, with the portfolio expanding from 4 to 11 active projects under the current administration’s tenure

Exploration of new and diversified revenue sources, aimed at reducing aid dependency and increasing fiscal self-sufficiency In his remarks, President Abdirahman Irro reaffirmed the Ministry’s central role in sustaining the functioning of the state, emphasizing that sound fiscal management is the foundation upon which national development and service delivery rest. The President also noted that several critical national priorities—such as the institutionalization of civil defense forces and enhancements to the compensation of military personnel—had emerged after the approval of the 2025 budget. He urged the Ministry to continue its efforts in mobilizing sufficient resources to meet these growing obligations. His Excellency encouraged all citizens to meet their tax responsibilities, underlining that revenue generation is a shared national duty essential to long-term stability and development. President Irro reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to good governance, institutional integrity, and the fight against corruption. He stressed that the Government of Somaliland will not tolerate any form of financial mismanagement or administrative malpractice. In closing, the President called upon all public servants to demonstrate the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in the service of the nation and its people. Hussein Adan Igeh (Deyr), Spokesman for the President of Somaliland