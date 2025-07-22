Hargeisa, Somaliland— The Republic of Somaliland has successfully completed its national certificate examinations for the 2024-2025 academic year, marked by a significant turnout of nearly 40,000 students across primary and secondary levels.

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro officially inaugurated the exams on June 21st at 8:00 AM, signaling their simultaneous commencement nationwide.

Exam Participation Highlights:

Total Students: 39,958 (22,158 boys, 17,800 girls) Primary (Grade 8): 24,167 students across 661 schools in 181 centers Secondary (Form 4): 15,791 students across 168 schools in 135 centers Largest Region: Maroodi Jeeh led participation with 11,644 primary and 7,879 secondary students.



Massive Logistical Operation Ensures Smooth Process:

The Somaliland National Examinations Office oversaw a complex nationwide operation involving thousands of personnel and significant resources to administer the exams fairly and securely:

Personnel:

Supervisors: 293 (Secondary: 132, Primary: 161) Assistants: 113 (Secondary: 69, Primary: 44) Invigilators: 2,000 (Secondary: 1,001, Primary: 999) Security Forces: 699 (Secondary: 325, Primary: 374) Total Personnel: Over 3,100 individuals.



Infrastructure:

Examination Centers: 316 (Secondary: 135, Primary: 181) Examination Classes: 1,657 (Secondary: 804, Primary: 853)



Transportation:

Vehicles Deployed: 366 (Secondary: 221, Primary: 145). These were crucial for distributing exam materials across all regions. Regional Distribution: Maroodi Jeeh utilized the most vehicles (99), followed by Togdheer (46) and Awdal (32).



Significance and Next Steps:

The successful execution of these high-stakes examinations underscores Somaliland’s commitment to education and its institutional capacity. The scale of participation, particularly the inclusion of over 17,800 girls, reflects ongoing efforts to broaden educational access.

“The smooth conduct of these nationwide examinations is a testament to the dedication of our educational staff, security forces, and logistical teams,” stated an official from the National Examinations Office. “This complex operation ensures the integrity of our certification process for thousands of young Somalilanders.”

The Examinations Office emphasized that the concluded exams represent only one phase. The process now enters the critical marking stage, involving a large team of qualified professionals and officials who will evaluate the answer scripts. Results are expected to be released following the completion of this rigorous assessment period.

Full details

Number of Primary (Grade 8) Students Who Sat for the Exams –

Awdal: Schools: 83, Centers: 18, Boys: 1,280, Girls: 1,085, Total: 2,365 –

Gebiley: Schools: 34, Centers: 10, Boys: 813, Girls: 865, Total: 1,678 –

Maroodi Jeeh: Schools: 234, Centers: 63, Boys: 6,599, Girls: 5,045, Total: 11,644 –

Sahil: Schools: 38, Centers: 16, Boys: 653, Girls: 519, Total: 1,172 –

Togdheer: Schools: 28, Centers: 21, Boys: 1,468, Girls: 1,159, Total: 2,627 –

Sanaag: Schools: 61, Centers: 15, Boys: 633, Girls: 517, Total: 1,150 –

Saraar: Schools: 22, Centers: 9, Boys: 240, Girls: 170, Total: 410 –

Selel: Schools: 18, Centers: 3, Boys: 136, Girls: 111, Total: 247 –

Buhodle: Schools: 3, Centers: 3, Boys: 48, Girls: 37, Total: 85 –

Daad Madheedh: Schools: 15, Centers: 6, Boys: 177, Girls: 87, Total: 264 –

Hawd: Schools: 4, Centers: 2, Boys: 84, Girls: 61, Total: 145 –

Badhan: Schools: 32, Centers: 13, Boys: 450, Girls: 535, Total: 985 –

Total: Schools: 661, Centers: 181, Boys: 13,332, Girls: 10,835, Grand Total: 24,167

Secondary School (Form 4) Data 2024/2025 –

Awdal: Schools: 25, Centers: 17, Boys: 1,018, Girls: 861, Total: 1,879 –

Gebiley: Schools: 9, Centers: 8, Boys: 619, Girls: 392, Total: 1,011 –

Maroodi Jeeh: Schools: 57, Centers: 45, Boys: 4,235, Girls: 3,644, Total: 7,879 –

Sahil: Schools: 13, Centers: 13, Boys: 497, Girls: 307, Total: 804 –

Togdheer: Schools: 28, Centers: 21, Boys: 1,468, Girls: 1,159, Total: 2,627 –

Sanaag: Schools: 14, Centers: 13, Boys: 442, Girls: 287, Total: 729 –

Saraar: Schools: 3, Centers: 3, Boys: 77, Girls: 45, Total: 122 –

Selel: Schools: 3, Centers: 3, Boys: 123, Girls: 55, Total: 178 –

Buhodle: Schools: 1, Centers: 1, Boys: 15, Girls: 10, Total: 25 –

Daad Madheedh: Schools: 2, Centers: 2, Boys: 45, Girls: 13, Total: 58 –

Hawd: Schools: 3, Centers: 1, Boys: 60, Girls: 28, Total: 88 –

Badhan: Schools: 10, Centers: 8, Boys: 227, Girls: 164, Total: 391 –

Subtotal: Schools: 168, Centers: 135, Boys: 8,826, Girls: 6,965, Total: 15,791-

Grand Total: Schools: 829, Centers: 316, Boys: 22,158, Girls: 17,800, Total: 39,958

Secondary School Examination Centers and Personnel (2024/2025) –

Awdal: Centers: 17, Classes: 97, Supervisors: 17, Assistants: 4, Invigilators: 124, Security: 31 –

Gebiley: Centers: 8, Classes: 51, Supervisors: 8, Assistants: 1, Invigilators: 65, Security: 19 –

Maroodi Jeeh: Centers: 45, Classes: 398, Supervisors: 45, Assistants: 41, Invigilators: 483, Security: 163 –

Sahil: Centers: 13, Classes: 41, Supervisors: 13, Assistants: 0, Invigilators: 55, Security: 19 –

Togdheer: Centers: 21, Classes: 134, Supervisors: 21, Assistants: 13, Invigilators: 165, Security: 53 –

Sanaag: Centers: 13, Classes: 38, Supervisors: 13, Assistants: 0, Invigilators: 54, Security: 21 –

Saraar: Centers: 3, Classes: 6, Supervisors: 0, Assistants: 6, Invigilators: 3, Security: 29 –

Selel: Centers: 3, Classes: 10, Supervisors: 3, Assistants: 0, Invigilators: 12, Security: 3 –

Buhodle: Centers: 1, Classes: 1, Supervisors: 1, Assistants: 0, Invigilators: 2, Security: 1 –

Daad Madheedh: Centers: 2, Classes: 3, Supervisors: 2, Assistants: 0, Invigilators: 5, Security: 2 –

Hawd: Centers: 1, Classes: 4, Supervisors: 1, Assistants: 0, Invigilators: 5, Security: 1 –

Badhan: Centers: 8, Classes: 21, Supervisors: 8, Assistants: 1, Invigilators: 28, Security: 12 –

Subtotal: Centers: 135, Classes: 804, Supervisors: 132, Assistants: 69, Invigilators: 1,001, Security: 325 –

Grand Total: Centers: 316, Classes: 1,657, Supervisors: 293, Assistants: 113, Invigilators: 2,000, Security: 699

Primary School Examination Centers and Personnel (2024/2025) –

Awdal: Centers: 18, Classes: 83, Supervisors: 17, Assistants: 2, Invigilators: 98, Security: 36 –

Gebiley: Centers: 10, Classes: 58, Supervisors: 10, Assistants: 3, Invigilators: 63, Security: 25 –

Maroodi Jeeh: Centers: 63, Classes: 404, Supervisors: 58, Assistants: 26, Invigilators: 485, Security: 160 –

Sahil: Centers: 16, Classes: 42, Supervisors: 13, Assistants: 1, Invigilators: 48, Security: 24 –

Togdheer: Centers: 26, Classes: 144, Supervisors: 23, Assistants: 10, Invigilators: 168, Security: 62 –

Sanaag: Centers: 15, Classes: 41, Supervisors: 11, Assistants: 1, Invigilators: 46, Security: 23 –

Saraar: Centers: 6, Classes: 15, Supervisors: 6, Assistants: 0, Invigilators: 16, Security: 7 –

Selel: Centers: 3, Classes: 10, Supervisors: 4, Assistants: 0, Invigilators: 10, Security: 4 –

Buhodle: Centers: 3, Classes: 3, Supervisors: 0, Assistants: 4, Invigilators: 3, Security: 14 –

Daad Madheedh: Centers: 6, Classes: 9, Supervisors: 6, Assistants: 10, Invigilators: 7, Security: 15 –

Hawd: Centers: 2, Classes: 6, Supervisors: 2, Assistants: 8, Invigilators: 3, Security: 16 –

Badhan: Centers: 13, Classes: 37, Supervisors: 8, Assistants: 1, Invigilators: 43, Security: 20 –

Total: Centers: 181, Classes: 853, Supervisors: 161, Assistants: 44, Invigilators: 999, Security: 374

National Examination Vehicle Data (2024/2025) –

Maroodi Jeeh: Primary: 54, Secondary: 45, Total: 99, Percentage: 27.05% –

Togdheer: Primary: 21, Secondary: 25, Total: 46, Percentage: 12.57% –

Awdal: Primary: 15, Secondary: 17, Total: 32, Percentage: 8.74% –

Sanaag: Primary: 15, Secondary: 13, Total: 28, Percentage: 7.65% –

Sahil: Primary: 11, Secondary: 15, Total: 26, Percentage: 7.10% –

Badhan: Primary: 8, Secondary: 9, Total: 17, Percentage: 4.64% –

Selel: Primary: 2, Secondary: 2, Total: 4, Percentage: 1.09% –

Gebiley: Primary: 8, Secondary: 11, Total: 19, Percentage: 5.19% –

Saraar: Primary: 6, Secondary: 6, Total: 12, Percentage: 3.28% –

Daad Madheedh: Primary: 3, Secondary: 3, Total: 6, Percentage: 1.64% –

Hawd: Primary: 1, Secondary: 3, Total: 4, Percentage: 0.82% –

Buhodle: Primary: 1, Secondary: 2, Total: 3, Percentage: 0.82% –

Technical Schools: Primary: 0, Secondary: 5, Total: 5, Percentage: 1.37% –

Supervision: Primary: 0, Secondary: 66, Total: 66, Percentage: 18.03% –

Total: Primary: 145, Secondary: 221, Grand Total: 366, Percentage: 100.00%