Hargeisa, Somaliland — In a significant stride towards economic advancement and sustainable resource management, Somaliland’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre, formalized a strategic partnership with three international entities through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Saturday.

The agreement, established with humanitarian organization Feed the Hungry, mineral resource firm Phoenix Resources, and UK-based advisory group Gaskins Advisory Limited, aims to harness Somaliland’s mineral wealth while prioritizing community welfare and environmental stewardship.

The signing ceremony at the Ministry headquarters was attended by the Director of the Minerals Department and representatives from the partner organizations.

The MoU culminates three months of collaborative work by technical experts and establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation across four key pillars:

Accelerated Mineral Investment: Attracting funding and expertise to develop Somaliland’s untapped resources, including gypsum, granite, and potential oil and gas reserves identified through recent exploration. Environmental Sustainability: Ensuring responsible resource extraction practices to protect Somaliland’s natural heritage for future generations. Local Capacity Building: Enhancing skills and creating job opportunities for Somalilanders within the mineral sector. Miner Livelihood Improvement: Implementing programs to uplift the economic and social conditions of mining communities.

“This partnership reflects our unwavering dedication to building a sustainable future for Somaliland,” declared Minister Barre during the signing. “We are committed to leveraging our natural resources responsibly to drive tangible economic growth, improve living standards, and ensure the benefits reach all citizens, contributing directly to national prosperity.”

The international consortium brings complementary expertise: Phoenix Resources and Gaskins Advisory Limited will provide technical and financial support for mineral exploration and development, while Feed the Hungry will focus on community development initiatives aligned with Somaliland’s socio-economic goals. Formal collaboration on specific projects is slated to commence in the coming months.

“This MoU is a pivotal step in our journey,” Minister Barre emphasized, highlighting its role in the Ministry’s broader strategy. The agreement builds upon Somaliland’s proactive efforts to attract foreign investment and secure international partnerships, such as its 2022 energy and mineral exploration pact with Taiwan. It underscores Hargeisa’s commitment to transparent frameworks and positions Somaliland as an emerging hub for responsible resource development in the Horn of Africa.

This landmark agreement represents a concrete step towards transforming Somaliland’s mineral potential into sustainable economic opportunity and enhanced well-being for its people.