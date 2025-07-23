Hargeysa, Somaliland – With the 18th Hargeysa International Book Fair (HIBF) set to open next week, Somaliland Police Commander Major General Abdirahman Abdillahi Hassan personally inspected security preparations at the Hargeysa Cultural Centre today, assuring a safe environment for the anticipated influx of thousands of visitors.

The prestigious literary festival, running from July 26th to 31st, is a flagship cultural event for the Horn of Africa and expects to draw over 10,000 attendees. This year’s gathering will feature authors, poets, and cultural figures from Somaliland, guest country Zambia, and across the African continent.

Dr. Jama Musse Jama, Chairman of the Hargeysa Cultural Centre, warmly welcomed the Police Commander and underscored the critical partnership with security forces. “The Somaliland Police Force has been instrumental in ensuring the safety of our guests every single year,” Dr. Jama stated. “Their unwavering commitment allows us to focus wholeheartedly on our core mission: promoting literature, cultural exchange, and the vibrant exchange of ideas.”

Commander Hassan emphasized the national importance of providing a secure setting for both international visitors and local participants. “Our absolute priority is to ensure that every individual attending the Hargeysa International Book Fair feels safe, secure, and genuinely welcomed,” Major General Hassan declared during the inspection. “We want everyone to carry a positive impression of Somaliland’s stability and hospitality back to their home countries and communities.”

To safeguard the six-day event, which will host more than 130 sessions including book launches, poetry readings, and panel discussions on topics like oral traditions and women in literature, the Police Force will implement comprehensive security measures.

Founded in 2008 by the Redsea Cultural Foundation, the HIBF has become a cornerstone of cultural dialogue and a powerful advocate for literacy and freedom of expression in Somaliland. The 2025 edition, themed “Africa,” aims to celebrate the continent’s rich literary heritage and strengthen cultural ties, particularly between Southern and Eastern Africa.

The Somaliland Police Force’s proactive engagement underscores the nation’s dedication to showcasing its stability and fostering a secure environment for major international events, further cementing Hargeysa’s reputation as a significant cultural hub.

For more information and the full program of the 18th Hargeysa International Book Fair (July 26-31, 2025), visit the official website: www.hargeysabookfair.com.