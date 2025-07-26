Hargeisa, Somaliland – Zambia commanded the spotlight as the Guest of Honor at the 18th Hargeisa International Book Fair (HIBF), held from July 26th to 31st, transforming the event into a vibrant celebration of African literature, culture, and shared history.

The prestigious literary festival, recognized as the largest in the Horn of Africa, adopted the resonant theme “Africa” this year, providing the perfect stage for Zambia to showcase its rich diversity and enduring pan-African spirit.

A distinguished Zambian delegation, featuring acclaimed author Victoria Phiri, celebrated artists Hannah Mwenzi and Simuli Kipenda, and intellectual Victor Mutelekesh, captivated attendees with insightful discussions, powerful poetry readings, and dynamic artistic performances. Their presence underscored Zambia’s multifaceted cultural heritage and its role in the continental narrative.

Victor Mutelekesh, delivering the keynote address, passionately articulated Zambia’s unique identity forged from over 70 ethnic groups and nearly 75 languages, united under the national motto “One Zambia, One Nation.” He positioned Zambia historically as a beacon of African unity and liberation.

“Zambia’s independence in 1964 meant nothing if all Africans were not free,” Mutelekesh declared, invoking the legacy of founding president Kenneth Kaunda. He highlighted Zambia’s early recognition of Somaliland’s independence and its steadfast support for movements like the African National Congress (ANC), stating, “Zambia is a nation built on multiplicity, seeing in others what we are made of—a fabric of diversity and resilience.”

The delegation’s participation was a masterclass in cultural diplomacy. Victoria Phiri engaged audiences in profound discussions on unity and identity within Zambian literature.

Meanwhile, Hannah Mwenzi and Simuli Kipenda presented compelling works that seamlessly blended traditional and contemporary art forms, actively challenging outdated perceptions of Zambia’s artistic landscape. Their contributions directly supported the fair’s mission of fostering literary and artistic exchange between Southern and Eastern Africa.

Zambia’s prominent role also served to commemorate its recent 60th independence anniversary (celebrated in 2024), reflecting on its journey since breaking free from British colonial rule. The delegation showcased significant artistic milestones, from Gabriel Ellison’s iconic design of the national flag to the ancient, intricate rock art traditions of the Nyau secret society, demonstrating a dynamic cultural legacy that continues to evolve and inspire.

Organized by the Redsea Cultural Foundation, the 2025 HIBF drew over 10,000 visitors and featured 100 cultural figures from across the continent. Zambia’s tenure as the Guest of Honor powerfully reinforced its stature as a cornerstone of African history and identity.

“The fair provided an unparalleled platform,” Mutelekesh noted, emphasizing the importance of shared stories. The event successfully strengthened literary and cultural bridges across Africa, with workshops and performances resoundingly affirming the power of African voices in shaping a collective future.