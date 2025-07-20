Hargeisa, Somaliland | July 19, 2025 – The vibrant capital of Somaliland will transform into a continental literary hub next week as the 18th Hargeisa International Book Fair (HIBF)—the largest event of its kind in the Horn of Africa—runs from July 26 to 31.

Under the unifying banner of “Africa,” this year’s edition will gather authors, poets, artists, publishers, and an anticipated 10,000 visitors to champion reading, writing, and Somali culture while spotlighting Africa’s rich literary tapestry.

Zambia takes center stage as the 2025 Guest of Honor, reflecting the fair’s mission to bridge literary traditions across the continent.

Over six days, the event will host approximately one hundred cultural figures from Somaliland, neighboring countries, and diverse African nations.

Discussions will traverse critical themes including African oral storytelling traditions, Somali poetry, expanding access to literature, children’s rights, and enhancing women’s participation in literary creation.

The packed program promises dynamic engagement:

Public readings and panel discussions tackling pressing issues like freedom of expression.

Poetry and writing workshops nurturing new talent.

Artistic performances and illustrator exhibitions showcasing visual storytelling.

A dedicated children’s section fostering youth literature.

Opportunities for direct interaction between African authors and readers from local and international communities.

Founded in 2008, the HIBF has cemented its role as a cornerstone of cultural dialogue and literacy promotion in East Africa. It serves as a vital platform for building Somaliland’s distinct cultural identity despite its lack of international recognition.

The fair actively fosters freedom of expression, civic engagement, and educational advancement, while significantly boosting the local economy through tourism and cultural exchange.

Looking ahead, the 2025 edition sets ambitious goals:

Strengthening literary exchange networks between Southern and Eastern Africa.

Promoting book publishing in indigenous African languages.

Encouraging greater female representation within the publishing industry.

By placing literature firmly at its core, the Hargeisa International Book Fair continues to assert itself as a powerful cultural showcase for Somaliland – projecting a future-focused identity that is both ambitious and open to the world.

Organizers emphasize the event’s enduring impact: “The HIBF is more than a book fair; it’s a testament to the resilience of our culture and a beacon for Africa’s literary renaissance,” stated a fair spokesperson.