Hargeisa, Somaliland – UK Diplomat Louise Hancock, Head of the UK Office in Hargeisa, opened the 18th Hargeisa International Book Fair (HIBF) with a powerful tribute to its cultural significance, declaring the event represents far more than just literature.

“This week is more than books; it’s about culture, history, arts, theater, music, and poetry,” Hancock stated at the launch of Africa’s longest-running literary festival in the Horn of Africa on Saturday, July 26th.

The event, running until July 31st under the theme “Africa,” features Zambia as guest of honor and has drawn a diverse gathering of authors, poets, artists, and cultural figures from across the continent and beyond.

Hancock, expressing her delight at representing the British Office, drew upon her personal background as a literature graduate to underscore the festival’s importance. “Books have been a real part of my life,” she remarked, highlighting their role in shaping perspectives and fostering cultural understanding.

In her speech, Hancock specifically praised the HIBF organizers for their enduring commitment. “I want to thank the organizers for their commitment and resilience in making this event a vibrant celebration of African creativity,” she said. Her words emphasized the fair’s evolution into a major platform encompassing public readings, panel discussions, poetry workshops, and diverse performances alongside its core literary focus.

Organized by the Redsea Online Culture Foundation since 2008, the 2025 HIBF expects over 10,000 visitors and features more than 100 cultural figures. The packed program includes book launches, poetry recitals, discussions on freedom of expression, illustrator exhibitions, and performances showcasing both traditional and contemporary Somali arts. The festival continues its outreach, extending events to Berbera and Gabiley, and remains dedicated to promoting reading, writing, and preserving Somali oral traditions.

Hancock’s remarks highlighted the HIBF’s profound legacy as a beacon of cultural resilience in a region shaped by historical challenges. The festival’s consistent ability to unite global and local voices in celebrating creativity solidifies Hargeisa’s reputation as a vital cultural hub.