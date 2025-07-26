Hargeisa, Somaliland – The opening day of the 18th Hargeisa International Book Fair (HIBF 2025) featured powerful statements on Somaliland’s history and future, with prominent figures Edna Adan Ismail and Information Minister Ahmed-Yasin Sheik Ali Ayanle delivering resonant messages.

Edna Adan Ismail, founder of Somaliland’s first maternity hospital and a national icon, firmly articulated the territory’s historical independence claim. Addressing attendees on Saturday, she countered narratives about Somaliland’s borders and status. “Our borders were not found by Hassan Sheikh; these borders are the same as the British left them,” Adan asserted. “Please let them know our country became the first Somali country to gain its independence.”

Her remarks referenced Somaliland’s unique history: independence from Britain on June 26, 1960, followed by voluntary union with Somalia, and the subsequent reclaiming of sovereignty in 1991. Despite 34 years of self-declared independence, Somaliland remains unrecognized internationally.

Adan was unequivocal: “Somaliland is bigger than 18 African countries, we’re not returning and we’ll continue running Somaliland as we did for the past 34 years.”

She concluded by inviting visitors to experience the nation: “Our country is terror-free and [free of] arms smugglers, and we are not a failed state. Please enjoy the book fair, enjoy the beauty of Somaliland and welcome.”

Adan’s maternity hospital, established in 2002, is credited with reducing maternal mortality by 75% according to a 2010 University of Hargeisa study.

In a complementary address, Somaliland’s Minister of Information, Hon. Ahmed-Yasin Sheik Ali Ayanle, opened the fair with a call for national unity and clearly defined societal roles to safeguard progress. He described Somaliland as “a shining star emerging from the turbulent ocean of Africa” and stressed the need to align expertise with national goals.

Reflecting on 65 years since independence, Minister Ahmed-Yasin urged moving beyond tribal divisions: “We built Somaliland on the unity of its people, not on tribalism… Our goal was never to remain divided but to build a united nation.” He expressed optimism for Africa’s future but emphasized vigilance: “The days of Africa are coming,” he declared.

Crucially, Ahmed-Yasin outlined distinct responsibilities: “Traditional leaders should preserve our culture, religious leaders should guide our spiritual growth, and politicians must focus on governance.”

He warned that overlapping roles could weaken unity and underscored parliament’s duty to represent public and national interests, advocating for constructive criticism. He concluded with a rallying call: “If we align our efforts, we will rise above regression. Place everyone and everything in their rightful place.”

The dual speeches at the opening of HIBF 2025, Africa’s longest-running literary festival, underscored the event’s role as a platform for both cultural celebration and profound national discourse.