Hargeisa Book Fair Celebrates 18 Years, Championing African Voices and Identity

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The 18th Hargeisa International Book Fair (HIBF), Africa’s longest-running literary festival, opened today, July 26th, transforming Somaliland’s capital into a vibrant hub celebrating the continent’s dynamic cultural identity under the unifying theme “Africa.”

The six-day event, hosted by the Hargeisa Cultural Center, commenced with dignitaries including Somaliland’s Minister of Information, Culture and National Guidance, Ahmed-Yasin Sh. Ayanle, and HIBF patron Edna Adan Ismail. The festival welcomed diplomatic delegations, representatives from 13 nations, and honored Zambia as the 2025 guest country.

In his opening address, HIBF Director Jama Muse Jama reflected on the fair’s remarkable 18-year journey as a premier platform for literary dialogue and cultural expression. “We’ve grown alongside Somaliland,” Jama stated, “transforming its image from a nation in recovery to one with a thriving social, political, and economic identity that cherishes its artistic and cultural roots.”

He emphasized the fair’s crucial role in cultural diplomacy, offering a “safe space” for Somaliland’s youth to connect globally and showcase the nation’s resilience despite the lack of international recognition.

Zambia’s participation, represented by the Lusaka Contemporary Art Centre led by Victor Mutelekesha alongside Victoria Phiri and Simuli Kipenda, underscores HIBF’s dedication to Pan-African unity through creative exchange, continuing the legacy of past guest nations like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.

The “Africa” theme prompted deep introspection. Jama Muse Jama challenged persistent colonial narratives, questioning, “Sixty-five years after most African nations gained independence in 1960, why do we still blame colonial legacies?”

He identified contemporary pressures like the “Trump effect” and climate change as urgent calls to action, urging attendees to embrace empowering slogans to redefine Africa’s story, such as:

* Africa: A Tapestry of Cultures

* Africa: The Land of Endless Wonder

* Africa Told by Africans

* Embrace the Spirit of Africa

* Africa: A Journey of Colors and Cultures

Running until July 31st, the 2025 HIBF anticipates over 10,000 attendees and features more than 100 cultural figures.

The program includes book launches, poetry workshops, critical discussions on freedom of expression, and performances of Somali arts, with events extending to Berbera and Gabiley.

The festival powerfully underscores Somaliland’s cultural vibrancy and its commitment to celebrating Africa’s rich, diverse heritage.