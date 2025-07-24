President Lai Ching-te Meets Somaliland Foreign Minister, Eyes Closer Ties

President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Somaliland during a high-level meeting today, emphasizing the importance of democratic solidarity in the face of increasing authoritarian pressure worldwide.

At the Presidential Office in Taipei, President Lai welcomed Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam and his delegation , expressing appreciation for Somaliland’s unwavering support and highlighting the significance of their five-year relationship.

“This year marks the fifth anniversary of Taiwan and Somaliland’s mutual establishment of representative offices,” Lai noted. “Our exchanges across various sectors have borne fruitful results, and I look forward to further deepening our partnership.”

Lai also congratulated Somaliland on its recent successful presidential and party elections, praising the country as “a beacon of democracy in the Horn of Africa.” He described Somaliland’s political achievements as a shining example for the region and the international community.

Addressing current geopolitical challenges, Lai pointed out that authoritarian regimes have increased efforts to suppress both Taiwan and Somaliland’s efforts to participate internationally.

“In response, our two sides must continue to strengthen our partnership and demonstrate the resilience of democratic alliances,” Lai said. “Our shared values and commitment to freedom must remain unwavering.”

Highlighting recent initiatives, Lai announced the signing of a coast guard cooperation agreement, symbolizing a new chapter in maritime collaboration. He said the agreement aligns with Somaliland’s strategic priorities on maritime security and the development of a blue economy. “This will enhance our capabilities and promote stability in regional maritime waters,” Lai added.

Foreign Minister Adam acknowledged the external pressures faced by both nations but reaffirmed Somaliland’s unwavering friendship with Taiwan. “No amount of external pressure can weaken our ties,” Adam asserted.

He expressed optimism about future cooperation, particularly in education and maritime security, and welcomed investment opportunities from Taiwan.

“Somaliland is open for business and eager to collaborate in various fields,” he stated.

Following the morning meetings, Minister Adam conveyed his gratitude for Taiwan’s support. “Taiwan is a peaceful nation that shares Somaliland’s values of democracy,” he remarked. “Despite the challenges we face, our friendship continues to grow stronger each day.”

He also emphasized that their relationship is buoyed by mutual understanding and resilience, and he expressed confidence that continued cooperation will bring more opportunities for both nations.

This visit underscores Taiwan’s interest in deepening ties with African nations like Somaliland, emphasizing shared democratic values and strategic partnerships amid growing global pressures.

Ambassador Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal accompanied the delegation, underscoring the importance of the diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Somaliland.