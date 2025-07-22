Somaliland Delegation in Taiwan to Sign Maritime Security Pact

Taipei, Taiwan — A high-level delegation from the Republic of Somaliland, led by Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakal, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a five-day visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic, security, and economic cooperation between the two sides.

The delegation includes key officials such as Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi, Commander of the Somaliland Coast Guard General Ahmed Hurre Hariye, and Presidential Chief Diplomatic Adviser Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud. They were welcomed at the airport by Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. François Chihchung Wu, alongside senior government representatives, as well as Somaliland’s Ambassador to Taiwan, Mahmoud Adan Jama Galaal, and Taiwan’s Ambassador to Somaliland, Allen C. Lou.

Speaking upon arrival, Foreign Minister Adan described Taiwan as an “important partner” and highlighted the shared democratic values uniting the two governments. “This visit aims to further strengthen the growing friendship between our nations,” he said, emphasizing the commitment to cooperation built on mutual respect and shared goals.

During their stay, the Somaliland delegation will hold meetings with President Lai Ching-te, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, and National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu. The agenda includes high-level discussions on development cooperation, regional security, diplomatic coordination, and expanded investment opportunities, particularly in Somaliland’s key natural resource sectors such as oil, gas, and minerals.

One of the visit’s focal points will be the signing of a Maritime Patrol Cooperation Agreement between Somaliland’s Coast Guard and Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration. According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the pact is designed to enhance joint maritime security efforts in crucial waterways, including the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, vital corridors for global trade and regional stability.

General Ahmed Hurre Hariye, Commander of Somaliland’s Coast Guard, is expected to engage in detailed talks with his Taiwanese counterpart, underscoring the strategic importance of maritime collaboration. Taiwan’s navy, ranked among the world’s top maritime forces, will also be showcased during these discussions.

The delegation will also visit the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) to review ongoing and potential partnerships in education, healthcare, agriculture, and information and communications technology.

A Growing Strategic Partnership

Since establishing formal diplomatic engagement in 2020, Taiwan and Somaliland have steadily expanded cooperation across public health, vocational training, infrastructure development, and ICT. Both governments have embraced a pragmatic approach focused on results and people-to-people exchange rather than traditional diplomatic recognition.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement praising the visit as “deeply meaningful” and reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with Somaliland on democratic development, capacity building, and international cooperation. “The two sides share values of freedom, democracy, and human rights,” the ministry emphasized, citing notable joint progress in education, clean energy, maritime security, and public health.

Foreign Minister Adan reflected on the significance of the visit: “Our partnership with Taiwan continues to thrive based on mutual respect, a shared vision for democratic governance, and our aspirations for sustainable growth. This visit will further cement this bond.”

President Lai Ching-te expressed optimism about the delegation’s visit, highlighting the potential to deepen bilateral ties. “Our cooperation with Somaliland reflects our dedication to supporting emerging democracies and promoting stability in key strategic regions,” he said.

This visit signals another milestone in the evolving Somaliland-Taiwan relationship—an alliance grounded in shared values and strategic interests despite the unique challenges both face regarding international recognition. As both sides look ahead, the partnership is poised to expand its influence across diplomatic, security, and economic spheres.

For further updates on the visit and the maritime security pact, stay tuned.