Hargeisa, Somaliland – DahabPlus, a leading financial services provider, emerged as a standout participant at the landmark 18th Hargeysa International Book Fair (HIBF), leveraging the prestigious cultural platform to demonstrate its commitment to financial empowerment and technological advancement.

Held in the vibrant capital city, the fair, renowned as a hub for literary, intellectual, and cultural exchange, provided an ideal venue for DahabPlus to engage directly with the community and highlight its suite of modern financial solutions.

The company captivated attendees with live demonstrations of its seamless domestic and international money transfer services, the versatile DahabPlus Mastercard, and robust payment platforms designed to empower both individuals and businesses.

The DahabPlus booth became a focal point, allowing visitors to experience firsthand the ease and reliability of their services, particularly the user-friendly #AppKuguFilan. This interactive engagement underscored DahabPlus’s core mission of driving financial inclusion and supporting broader community development through accessible, cutting-edge tools.

“Participating in the Hargeysa International Book Fair aligns perfectly with our vision,” stated Mr. Ahmed Jama, DahabPlus Head of Public Engagement. “Platforms like HIBF, which bring communities together to celebrate ideas and inspire progress, are vital. DahabPlus is proud to support such initiatives, reflecting our deep dedication to fostering economic growth and connectivity throughout Somaliland.”

Ms. Fadumo Ahmed, DahabPlus Product Development Manager, emphasized the synergy between the fair’s themes and their services: “Innovation and access to information are central to both literature and modern finance. At HIBF, we showcased how DahabPlus solutions like instant transfers and our Mastercard are not just financial tools, but enablers of opportunity, designed specifically for the needs of our dynamic society. Seeing users interact confidently with the #AppKuguFilan here was incredibly rewarding.”

The 18th Hargeysa International Book Fair concluded as a significant success, with DahabPlus reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking leader in the financial services sector, deeply invested in the progress and connectivity of the communities it serves.