Hargeisa, Somaliland – Dahabshiil Bank, a leading financial institution in the Horn of Africa, has unveiled a significant upgrade to its digital payment solution with the launch of the enhanced DahabCard Digital MasterCard.

Powered by its fintech platform DahabPlus, the new card promises to revolutionize global transactions for individuals and businesses, offering unprecedented convenience, security, and flexibility.

The DahabCard is designed to seamlessly integrate into the digital economy, providing users worldwide with a comprehensive suite of features. Key benefits include the ability to shop effortlessly at millions of global merchants online and in-store via the MasterCard network, simplified management of income and finances through the intuitive DahabPlus app, and the flexibility to make online course purchases on international platforms.

Security is a cornerstone of the offering. “The DahabCard leverages Dahabshiil’s industry-leading technology to ensure every transaction is secure, backed by a money-back guarantee for our users’ peace of mind,” a Dahabshiil Bank spokesperson stated. The card also offers flexible payment options, allowing users to link multiple accounts—enabling cash pick-up, bank deposits, mobile payments, and eWallet functionality—all through a single card managed via the DahabPlus app.

“DahabPlus is committed to empowering our users with a modern, Sharia-compliant financial solution that meets their diverse global needs,” the spokesperson emphasized. “The DahabCard is more than just a payment tool; it’s a gateway to enhanced financial freedom and accessibility in the digital age.”

Accessibility is central to the DahabCard. Potential users can apply easily through Dahabshiil Bank’s secure e-banking platform or directly via the DahabPlus app, even without a pre-existing Dahabshiil account. The app further consolidates financial management by allowing users to handle both Dahabshiil bank accounts and eDahab wallets simultaneously.

Robust customer support underpins the service. Users experiencing issues, such as a lost card, can access rapid assistance through DahabPlus’s dedicated customer service line at 800 (Somtel) or via WhatsApp at (+252) 0658000000. To apply for the DahabCard or download the DahabPlus app, visit [https://dahabshilbank.com/ or https://onelink.to/dahabplusapp].

The launch of the upgraded DahabCard marks a major step in Dahabshiil Bank’s mission to provide cutting-edge, accessible, and secure digital financial services to a global audience.