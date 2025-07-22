Somaliland Warns UN Arms Embargo Lift Fuels Regional Instability, Empowers Extremists

Hargeisa, Somaliland – Somaliland has issued a stark warning to the international community, declaring that the United Nations’ decision to lift the arms embargo on Somalia has critically destabilized the Horn of Africa and empowered extremist groups.

The call for urgent reassessment came in a formal statement from Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan on Saturday.

Minister Adan condemned UN Security Council Resolution 2714 (December 2023), which ended the decades-long embargo, citing “far-reaching and destabilizing consequences” across the region.

“Rather than contributing to peace and stability, it has emboldened extremist elements and further undermined security,” Adan stated. “The international community must urgently re-evaluate this course of action in light of its growing risks.”

Escalating Threats and Weapon Diversion

The minister highlighted alarming evidence of weapons diversion since the embargo’s partial easing in 2013:

Recent seizures by Al-Shabaab and clan militias, including a major interception of machine guns and assault rifles in Aabud Waq

UN reports indicating 35–40% of imported arms entered illicit markets or non-state actor hands

Somalia’s documented inability to track or secure weapons stockpiles

“Without functioning verification systems and accountable stockpile management, the risk of diversion to terror groups and warlords remains high,” a regional security expert affirmed, noting the threat extends beyond Somalia’s borders to maritime routes and neighboring states.

Somaliland’s Call for Strategic Reassessment

Reiterating Somaliland’s consistent warnings, Adan emphasized, “Arming a fragile state lacking governance infrastructure is a recipe for regional catastrophe.”

The statement underscored Somaliland’s contrasting record of “peace, stability, and responsible governance” while positioning the nation as a vital advocate for security in the volatile Horn region.

Diplomatic sources indicate Somaliland’s objections are gaining traction, with the issue expected to feature prominently at upcoming international security forums.

The Foreign Ministry’s declaration reinforces Somaliland’s demand for evidence-based arms policies that prioritize regional stability over theoretical state-building approaches.

The UN Security Council has yet to formally respond to Somaliland’s appeal.